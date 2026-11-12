The Media Thought They Had a 'Gotcha' — Then Pete Hegseth Showed Them What Leadership Looks Like



Yesterday, on Veterans Day, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery to pay his respects. Unfortunately, a few of the advisors who accompanied him to the solemn occasion forgot the rules and were promptly reprimanded by the soldier in the 3rd Infantry Regiment (known as the Old Guard) who was on sentinel duty.

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Because Hegseth is the target du jour for the Left, naturally, the media — dare we say — pounced on the incident in an attempt to embarrass the Secretary.

A soldier guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier issued a verbal reprimand to a group of advisers and staffers with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth following a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. As the group broke from taking photos, a loud laugh could be heard, and the soldier guarding the tomb shouted: “All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times.” — The Associated Press (@AP) November 11, 2026

At least the Associated Press reported the story accurately, which might be a first for them. There's no video or audio evidence that Hegseth himself was disrespectful; just a few members of his group who needed to be reminded — like AOC and Zohran Mamdani at Ground Zero — that this was not the time nor place for any jocularity.

Jake Tapper, on the other hand ... well, you can practically hear the snark dripping from his fingers as he wrote his post.

It is not appropriate to laugh outside the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a member of the Army’s Old Guard reminds Hegseth’s group. On Veterans Day. https://t.co/nA8AejwOJH — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) November 11, 2026

And, of course, CNN gave it a full panel discussion to discuss all of the "serious implications" of this, admittedly, disrespectful faux pas.

Funny how they didn't do that with AOC and Mamdani on the 9/11 anniversary. Or when Biden's Defense Secretary went AWOL without telling the president OR his deputy.

Of course, no one in the legacy media views the military with anything but sneering contempt, except when it suits them to pretend they care.

Hegseth, on the other hand, does know what it means to serve and to lead. Today, he invited the 3rd Infantry Regiment to the Pentagon to issue a commendation.

We love soldiers. We love standards. Well done, Specialist. Carry on Patriots. https://t.co/Uk6ek6oOso — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) November 12, 2026

The soldier Hegseth is pinning a Joint Service Commendation Medal on is Specialist Thomas Iglesias, the same sentinel who strongly commanded the people in Hegseth's entourage to pay respect and maintain silence.

This is why the warfighters love Hegseth. And it is also why the Left HATES him.

🚨 AWESOME! SecWar Pete Hegseth just gave a MEDAL to the sentinel who reprimanded someone that laughed out loud near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Veterans Day, in Hegseth's group "We love soldiers. We love standards. Well done, Specialist. Carry on Patriots." 🇺🇸 DEPT. OF WAR OFFICIAL: “As shown in the photos, Secretary Hegseth welcomed the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, the Old Guard, to the Pentagon where he proudly awarded Specialist Iglesias the Joint Service Commendation Medal for the execution of his duties at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on November 11, 2026." He carried out his duties. It doesn't matter if you're a regular visitor or with the SECRETARY OF WAR. Standards are standards and Pete knows it. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 12, 2026

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The last sentence in the long post above reads, "Standards are standards, and Pete knows it."

Yes, he does. Unlike the media, which likes to pick and choose standards based on how they can shape the preferred narrative.

A US Army Specialist admonished a group with the Secretary of War at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for not maintaining appropriate silence and respect, and Hegseth, like a true leader, accepted the reprimand and then gave the soldier a medal for doing what was expected of him despite the potential for reprisal from the highest ranking official in the Pentagon. This is what honorable leadership looks like. I’ve seen multiple Democrats hypothesize that Hegseth would use his position to punish the young soldier, and they could not have been more wrong. Scoundrels always try to tear down men of honor because they know they can never measure up. I can’t tell you how proud this makes me as a veteran. God Bless Secretary Hegseth. DOL, Sir! 🫡🇺🇸 — Green Beret Nap Time (@GBNT1952) November 12, 2026

... despite the potential for reprisal from the highest ranking official in the Pentagon.



This is what honorable leadership looks like.



I’ve seen multiple Democrats hypothesize that Hegseth would use his position to punish the young soldier, and they could not have been more wrong.



Scoundrels always try to tear down men of honor because they know they can never measure up.



I can’t tell you how proud this makes me as a veteran. God Bless Secretary Hegseth.



DOL, Sir!

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Democrats think that Hegseth would have punished the soldier because that's what Democrats would have done in the same situation.

It's the only way they know how to think.

This is how it's done. People wonder why the troops love Hegseth. Those of us who understand true leadership aren't wondering. — Jay Maynard (@JayMaynard) November 12, 2026

Extremely well done, sir.

Strong leadership means owning it when standards slip, correcting the mistake without ego, and then recognizing the soldier who enforced them. Pinning the JCOM on the sentinel for upholding silence and respect at the Tomb is exactly what right looks… — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) November 12, 2026

It always makes us laugh when leftists claim that Hegseth is "unqualified" to lead the DOW.

Then again, judging by the previous administration, the Left has no idea what the word "qualified" means.

High integrity move here - well done Mr. Secretary. — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 12, 2026

Come to think of it, the Left doesn't know what that word means either.

This is awesome to see. I’m not sure there are many other militaries in the world where you can get an award for making an on-the-spot correction on the person in charge of the military. Standards matter. — Happy Captain (@EODHappyCaptain) November 12, 2026

Perfect response to the situation at the Tomb of the Unknown yesterday. SPC Iglesias had the guts to correct a breach of decorum even though there were senior officials present. @SecWar did the right thing with an impact award for a soldier who stood tall. — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) November 12, 2026

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Could not love this harder. — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) November 12, 2026

No soldier earns more respect from commanders than the soldier on duty who upholds standards even for those commanders. Good for Specialist Iglesias and good for @SecWar. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 12, 2026

If we know the Old Guard, there are going to be many rounds of drinks this weekend to congratulate Specialist Iglesias for his courage and adherence to standards.

And those rounds will include a toast to the Secretary of War who gets it and gets them, truly gets them.

Now, who will be buying all those drinks, Iglesias or the rest of the regiment ... well, we'll leave that up to the Old Guard.



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Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

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