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The Media Thought They Had a 'Gotcha' — Then Pete Hegseth Showed Them What Leadership Looks Like

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Nov 12, 2026 4:00 PM
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The Media Thought They Had a 'Gotcha' — Then Pete Hegseth Showed Them What Leadership Looks Like
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta


Yesterday, on Veterans Day, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery to pay his respects. Unfortunately, a few of the advisors who accompanied him to the solemn occasion forgot the rules and were promptly reprimanded by the soldier in the 3rd Infantry Regiment (known as the Old Guard) who was on sentinel duty. 

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Because Hegseth is the target du jour for the Left, naturally, the media — dare we say — pounced on the incident in an attempt to embarrass the Secretary. 

At least the Associated Press reported the story accurately, which might be a first for them. There's no video or audio evidence that Hegseth himself was disrespectful; just a few members of his group who needed to be reminded — like AOC and Zohran Mamdani at Ground Zero — that this was not the time nor place for any jocularity. 

Jake Tapper, on the other hand ... well, you can practically hear the snark dripping from his fingers as he wrote his post. 

And, of course, CNN gave it a full panel discussion to discuss all of the "serious implications" of this, admittedly, disrespectful faux pas. 

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Funny how they didn't do that with AOC and Mamdani on the 9/11 anniversary. Or when Biden's Defense Secretary went AWOL without telling the president OR his deputy. 

Of course, no one in the legacy media views the military with anything but sneering contempt, except when it suits them to pretend they care. 

Hegseth, on the other hand, does know what it means to serve and to lead. Today, he invited the 3rd Infantry Regiment to the Pentagon to issue a commendation. 

The soldier Hegseth is pinning a Joint Service Commendation Medal on is Specialist Thomas Iglesias, the same sentinel who strongly commanded the people in Hegseth's entourage to pay respect and maintain silence. 

This is why the warfighters love Hegseth. And it is also why the Left HATES him. 

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The last sentence in the long post above reads, "Standards are standards, and Pete knows it." 

Yes, he does. Unlike the media, which likes to pick and choose standards based on how they can shape the preferred narrative. 

... despite the potential for reprisal from the highest ranking official in the Pentagon. 

This is what honorable leadership looks like. 

I’ve seen multiple Democrats hypothesize that Hegseth would use his position to punish the young soldier, and they could not have been more wrong. 

Scoundrels always try to tear down men of honor because they know they can never measure up. 

I can’t tell you how proud this makes me as a veteran. God Bless Secretary Hegseth. 

DOL, Sir!

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Democrats think that Hegseth would have punished the soldier because that's what Democrats would have done in the same situation. 

It's the only way they know how to think.

It always makes us laugh when leftists claim that Hegseth is "unqualified" to lead the DOW. 

Then again, judging by the previous administration, the Left has no idea what the word "qualified" means. 

Come to think of it, the Left doesn't know what that word means either. 

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If we know the Old Guard, there are going to be many rounds of drinks this weekend to congratulate Specialist Iglesias for his courage and adherence to standards. 

And those rounds will include a toast to the Secretary of War who gets it and gets them, truly gets them. 

Now, who will be buying all those drinks, Iglesias or the rest of the regiment ... well, we'll leave that up to the Old Guard. 

============================================

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Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DEPARTMENT OF WAR | MILITARY | PETE HEGSETH | VETERANS | VETERANS DAY

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