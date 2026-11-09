THERE It Is! Katie Pavlich Spots ANOTHER Reason the Left Wants to Destroy Pete Hegseth

Ever since the Democrats found out they're soon going to be controlling both the House of Representatives and Senate, they've made it clear that they're going to try and "lower costs" by endless impeachment and lawfare efforts.

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One of the Left's primary targets is going to be Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and the Democrats have made that clear all week.

INCOMING DEM REP. BRAD LANDER (NY): "We can impeach Pete Hegseth and show those consequences for violating your oath of office." When asked who else: "I got a big list." Not even sworn in yet. This is what the New Democrat majority has planned. https://t.co/TuT1KMJepZ — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) November 9, 2026

Hard Yes on the Hegseth impeachment resolution. https://t.co/eZgg41CqCb — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) November 8, 2026

Also, that's not coming from only Democrats, but also Republicans who are happy to do the Dems' bidding.

BREAKING: Thomas Massie introduces resolution to IMPEACH Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. https://t.co/gvZ4ZVzd0r — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 9, 2026

Why do the Democrats (and their Republican enablers) really want Hegseth gone?

Here's one more reason as spotted by Katie Pavlich:

And this why the left wants to destroy Secretary of War Hegseth. “Reinforce the foundational Constitutional principle that the military is strictly subordinate to elected civilian authority." — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 9, 2026

Bingo.

.@SECWAR "When a Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff engages in actions during a presidential transition that raise profound Constitutional questions regarding civilian control of the military, that is not a topic to be swept under the rug. Just because some of you know Mark Milley doesn’t mean we should not study his failures. It is arguably the most significant civil-military crisis since President Truman relieved General Douglas MacArthur in 1951. Our war colleges should study it, debate it, and reinforce the foundational Constitutional principle that the military is strictly subordinate to elected civilian authority." — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) November 9, 2026

Here's the full quote from Hegseth:

"When a Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff engages in actions during a presidential transition that raise profound Constitutional questions regarding civilian control of the military, that is not a topic to be swept under the rug. Just because some of you know Mark Milley doesn’t mean we should not study his failures. It is arguably the most significant civil-military crisis since President Truman relieved General Douglas MacArthur in 1951. Our war colleges should study it, debate it, and reinforce the foundational Constitutional principle that the military is strictly subordinate to elected civilian authority."

The only thing we might take issue with is that what Milley did constituted "failure" when it appears to have been deliberate.

@DOWResponse @DeptofWar @SecWar If this isn’t treason then I don’t understand what treason is. https://t.co/bAfPAoU6L3 — Mareth (@marethink) November 9, 2026

@KatiePavlich So the scandal is that he wants the generals answering to the guy voters actually elected? — Space Cowboy 𝕏 (@SpaceCowboyX) November 9, 2026

And the Democrats want him gone for it. The Left is saying the quiet part out loud again.

Imagine demanding impeachment of Hegseth when this was your guy https://t.co/XCIhWCNGjR — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 9, 2026

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The Dems were perfectly fine with the SecDef who oversaw a disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, created a woke Pentagon and disappeared for at least a week without telling anybody.

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Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.