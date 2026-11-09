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THERE It Is! Katie Pavlich Spots ANOTHER Reason the Left Wants to Destroy Pete Hegseth

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 09, 2026 3:15 PM
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THERE It Is! Katie Pavlich Spots ANOTHER Reason the Left Wants to Destroy Pete Hegseth
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Ever since the Democrats found out they're soon going to be controlling both the House of Representatives and Senate, they've made it clear that they're going to try and "lower costs" by endless impeachment and lawfare efforts. 

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One of the Left's primary targets is going to be Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and the Democrats have made that clear all week. 

Also, that's not coming from only Democrats, but also Republicans who are happy to do the Dems' bidding. 

Why do the Democrats (and their Republican enablers) really want Hegseth gone?

Here's one more reason as spotted by Katie Pavlich: 

Bingo.

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Here's the full quote from Hegseth: 

"When a Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff engages in actions during a presidential transition that raise profound Constitutional questions regarding civilian control of the military, that is not a topic to be swept under the rug. Just because some of you know Mark Milley doesn’t mean we should not study his failures. It is arguably the most significant civil-military crisis since President Truman relieved General Douglas MacArthur in 1951. Our war colleges should study it, debate it, and reinforce the foundational Constitutional principle that the military is strictly subordinate to elected civilian authority."

The only thing we might take issue with is that what Milley did constituted "failure" when it appears to have been deliberate. 

And the Democrats want him gone for it. The Left is saying the quiet part out loud again. 

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The Dems were perfectly fine with the SecDef who oversaw a disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, created a woke Pentagon and disappeared for at least a week without telling anybody. 

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Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | PETE HEGSETH | SENATE | THOMAS MASSIE

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