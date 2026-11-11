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Jake Tapper Says Pete Hegseth's Not a Confident Public Official for Only Calling on Friendly Media

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 11, 2026 8:39 AM
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Jake Tapper Says Pete Hegseth's Not a Confident Public Official for Only Calling on Friendly Media
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One trait among many in the media who fancy themselves to be "journalists" is that they hope we all have short-term memories when it comes to what happened during the previous administration. 

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The Trump administration had triggered the usual Democrat propagandist mainstream media by allowing in new media outlets and others, and the Pentagon under Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is one of those places. 

Yesterday's press conference held by Hegseth featured the SecWar calling on outlets like OANN and The Washington Times. 

CNN's Jake Tapper, who previously suggested that Hegseth read the impeachment articles against him before dismissing them (the House did all the dismissing of the latest impeachment theater), said the choice of outlets being called on suggested a lack of confidence. 

Hegseth actually fielded many good questions during that presser and not the usual DNC talking points poorly disguised as "journalism."

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That's a dead giveaway that the level of hackery is off the charts. 

The Biden White House would call lids at 11 AM and these same "journalists" tried to convince everybody that was perfectly normal. 

And speaking of "friendly media":

But that was "D"ifferent!

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News Topics CNN | FOX NEWS | MEDIA BIAS | PETE HEGSETH | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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