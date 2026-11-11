Jake Tapper Says Pete Hegseth's Not a Confident Public Official for Only Calling on Friendly Media

One trait among many in the media who fancy themselves to be "journalists" is that they hope we all have short-term memories when it comes to what happened during the previous administration.

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The Trump administration had triggered the usual Democrat propagandist mainstream media by allowing in new media outlets and others, and the Pentagon under Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is one of those places.

Yesterday's press conference held by Hegseth featured the SecWar calling on outlets like OANN and The Washington Times.

In his Pentagon news briefing, Hegseth's questions so far go to conservative media: OANN Real America’s Voice Daily Wire Fox News Daily Signal Washington Times Most of the mainstream press corps remains in the back of the room in assigned seats. — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) November 10, 2026

CNN's Jake Tapper, who previously suggested that Hegseth read the impeachment articles against him before dismissing them (the House did all the dismissing of the latest impeachment theater), said the choice of outlets being called on suggested a lack of confidence.

Only taking questions from friendly if not supportive press outlets is not the sign of a confident public official. — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) November 10, 2026

Hegseth actually fielded many good questions during that presser and not the usual DNC talking points poorly disguised as "journalism."

We all know that when a Democratic president takes questions from: CNN ABC NBC CBS NPR Libs like Tapper don't consider that "friendly if not supportive press outlets." — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) November 10, 2026

That's a dead giveaway that the level of hackery is off the charts.

@jaketapper What about taking no questions…what’s that a sign of? — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 10, 2026

The Biden White House would call lids at 11 AM and these same "journalists" tried to convince everybody that was perfectly normal.

And speaking of "friendly media":

@jaketapper Jake, I would ask how do you sleep at night, but then remember you and I rely on 2 completely different moral compasses; that being, at least I have one. https://t.co/Ur0k7HQlvP — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) November 11, 2026

Jake Tapper never addresses this. Not in the first hardback edition of his book or in the new paperback version. There is a reason why. https://t.co/nr8UvzUGJ8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 11, 2026

I know you wrote a book after the fact, Jake. But did you ever comment on Joe Biden having note cards of who he was supposed to call on and what they were gonna ask him at his press conferences? That seems a little more problematic. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) November 10, 2026

But that was "D"ifferent!

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