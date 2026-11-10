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Snarky Jake Tapper Thinks Maybe Pete Hegseth Should Read the Articles of Impeachment Against Him

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 10, 2026 5:00 PM
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Snarky Jake Tapper Thinks Maybe Pete Hegseth Should Read the Articles of Impeachment Against Him
CNN

As this editor has noted, CNN anchor Jake Tapper has really been leaning into the snark on social media recently. He still pretends to offer just the facts on his cable news show, but he exposed himself for the hack he really his on his book tour for "Original Sin" and has since become quite the troll. For example, here he was on Monday:

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You're certainly aware of the impeachment push against Secretary Pete Hegseth being spearheaded by Rep. Thomas Massie, whom Hegseth has called "disgruntled and defeated." As Sam reported earlier on Tuesday, Hegseth opened his first Pentagon press conference in months by making it clear he has zero interest in playing along with Massie's "politicized spectacle." Here's what Hegseth had to say.

Tapper chimed in that Hegseth might want to read the eight articles of impeachment against him, and he even provided a link to them on Massie's website.

Tapper then added:

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Tapper said the entire White House press corps was "fooled" by the cunning Karine Jean Pierre.

Skydance didn't waste any time "convincing" James Gunn to step down.

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He's either getting sloppier at hiding it or just doesn't give a damn anymore, knowing his days at CNN are likely numbered.

No, he can't.

Maybe someone should explain to Tapper that this was a press conference and not the actual impeachment trial.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CNN | JAKE TAPPER | PETE HEGSETH | THOMAS MASSIE

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