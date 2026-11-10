Snarky Jake Tapper Thinks Maybe Pete Hegseth Should Read the Articles of Impeachment Against Him

As this editor has noted, CNN anchor Jake Tapper has really been leaning into the snark on social media recently. He still pretends to offer just the facts on his cable news show, but he exposed himself for the hack he really his on his book tour for "Original Sin" and has since become quite the troll. For example, here he was on Monday:

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Clearly heeding the cries of a frustrated public, the president is in the Brady Briefing Room with UFC’s Dana White talking about how Pete Rose deserves a pardon. — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) November 9, 2026

You're certainly aware of the impeachment push against Secretary Pete Hegseth being spearheaded by Rep. Thomas Massie, whom Hegseth has called "disgruntled and defeated." As Sam reported earlier on Tuesday, Hegseth opened his first Pentagon press conference in months by making it clear he has zero interest in playing along with Massie's "politicized spectacle." Here's what Hegseth had to say.

Hegseth: For the first time in American history, a cabinet secretary overseeing America's military is being attacked not for losing conflicts with our enemies. But for winning them. Condemned not for defeat. But for military victory. Impeachment for success. https://t.co/Gm2hfsawAA — Acyn (@Acyn) November 10, 2026

Tapper chimed in that Hegseth might want to read the eight articles of impeachment against him, and he even provided a link to them on Massie's website.

Maybe he should read the articles of impeachment, because that's not what they say. https://t.co/sYQmHC6WVn — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) November 10, 2026

Tapper then added:

Almost always, when someone of note is being accused of a misdeed, and he says 'make no mistake, this isn't about me,' it is, indeed, about him. — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) November 10, 2026

@jaketapper What a fucking ridiculous thing to say. Why don’t you try staging another fly fishing scene maybe it’ll go over better. — 🇺🇸 San Diego Sun (@xAi1776) November 10, 2026

@jaketapper Like when you had dinner parties with Fauci when you and the rest of CNN was telling everyone to cancel Thanksgiving? — Joe (@devout68533) November 10, 2026

@jaketapper Like when we accused you of covering up for the decline of Joe Biden who you claimed at the times was in great mental health? — Winston Smith (@muskrat1973us) November 10, 2026

Tapper said the entire White House press corps was "fooled" by the cunning Karine Jean Pierre.

@jaketapper Is this your editorial page? — MMC2 (@iMitchm) November 10, 2026

@jaketapper Coming from a dude who gaslit an entire nation is rich Jake. 🤣🤣 — Phonse (@PhonseWilson) November 10, 2026

@jaketapper That wording is literally the script of every congressional Democrat — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) November 10, 2026

@jaketapper I love that you're triggered — PoliticalOrdure (@PoliticalOrdure) November 10, 2026

@jaketapper Maybe you are incapable of understanding the Constitution... That's my bet... — Tony Shaffer 🇺🇲☢️ (@tspooky) November 10, 2026

@jaketapper Maybe you should read them…with clearer vision. There’s nothing in them that is impeachable. This is because they don’t like him and how he is doing his job. Yes, it’s about success. — Linda (@LonghornLinda1) November 10, 2026

@jaketapper Massie isn’t within the constitution Jake. You know that. You just like to lie. How you’ve kept your job is remarkable. I hope the new CNN owners reconsider keeping folks like you. You don’t add to the conversation. — Magnolia Rose (@MarthaD80784116) November 10, 2026

Skydance didn't waste any time "convincing" James Gunn to step down.

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@jaketapper @Alyssafarah Jake, he was mocking the impeachment stunt, not giving a fucking book report. You know exactly what he meant. Pretending the wording confused you is the same dishonest CNN bullshit you’ve made a career out of. — KingAlex 🇺🇸 🏴‍☠️ (@0xKingAlex) November 10, 2026

@jaketapper Maybe he's smart enough to know that the stunt being pulled is just a waste of taxpayers' money. Hegseth isn't going anywhere, and you know it. Just gives you talking heads something to "talk" about to fill air and social media time. — CommonSenseIsn'tCommonAnymore (@DCFanFirst) November 10, 2026

@jaketapper @Alyssafarah I love watching Democrats remind voters that they are about hatred and wasting time and money. — Augustina 🇻🇦 (@AugustinaJJD) November 10, 2026

@jaketapper If nobody was impeached or even fired for the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, then they have no business messing with Pete Hegseth. — Sandy Berger's Socks (@Sandys_Socks) November 10, 2026

@jaketapper It's amazing how you cover for left all the time. That's not being a journalist but you know that don't you. — nuclearchic (@HotshotFDG) November 10, 2026

@jaketapper Most of these impeachment articles have little chance of advancing, except 2 and those will likely be dismissed based on existing precedent. It's ridiculous for Massie to file these meritless articles. — Schick Mom (@SchickMom) November 10, 2026

@jaketapper Oh look another in kind donation from CNN. A guy pretending to be a journalist when he's really just a democratic operative. You're so lame. — James W (@Tankerboom10) November 10, 2026

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@jaketapper Jake, media figures such as yourself deserve a lions share of the blame for destabilizing the country by normalizing extreme political impeachment action against your political enemies. Please stop lying about your partisanship. — jsb (@jeff1140s) November 10, 2026

He's either getting sloppier at hiding it or just doesn't give a damn anymore, knowing his days at CNN are likely numbered.

@jaketapper Why is accountability, snark, and emotional journalism reserved for one side. If these people want media to be respected as they say they should hold themselves to a standard they expect their Fox News counterparts to. And I understand their counterparts never will, but you can — jeff meier (@baseballpopz) November 10, 2026

No, he can't.

@jaketapper Maybe you should act like a journalist, dipshit — Ipso Sacto (@yonloc) November 10, 2026

Maybe someone should explain to Tapper that this was a press conference and not the actual impeachment trial.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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