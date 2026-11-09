The ‘S’ Cape Clause: Director James Gunn Out As DC Studios Head, Replaced by Marvel Movie Producer

James Gunn’s four years as head of DC Studios have ended. The director/writer oversaw the relaunch of Skydance’s DC Comics-based movie and TV universe after Zack Snyder’s six-year tenure. Producer Peter Safran is also stepping down.

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The move has many questioning whether Gunn’s iteration of his DC characters will end with projects currently in production and if yet another reboot/relaunch is on the horizon. (READ)

James Gunn and Peter Safran will no longer run DC Studios.



Jeremy Latcham, who previously served as a producer at Marvel Studios, is taking over DC.



(Source: https://t.co/hpjOIGUTvx) pic.twitter.com/ed8UeMLfhv — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 9, 2026

Imagine having full creative freedom, and you comes out with Gorilla Grodd and Supergirl — Mr Doomed (@DoomMr70781) November 9, 2026

Leaked production video of supervillain Gorilla Grodd as a college student didn't instill confidence.

Apparently, Gunn and Safran will stick around and finish movies and TV series still in production. They're both currently working on a sequel to Gunn's 2025 Superman movie. Variety has more:

• Marvel Studios veteran Jeremy Latcham will take over as president and chief creative officer on Dec. 1 • Gunn and Safran will “return full time to their creative work” ahead of “Man of Tomorrow,” the sequel to 2025’s “Superman,” which hits theaters July 9, 2027. • Said Gunn: “What only the closest people to me have known over the past four years is my time at DC Studios has been trying, to say the least. I dislike the at-times corporate nature of the job (thanks to Peter for taking the brunt of that). I’m always a very hard worker, but as a filmmaker I would at least get to take short breaks to unwind, and I’ve stolen even that time from both myself and my loved ones over the past four years.” • Said Gunn and Safran: “Four years ago, we set out to unite DC under one creative vision. In that time, we helped restore Superman to the heart of DC, while opening new doors and telling new stories in film and television with Peacemaker, Creature Commandos, Lanterns and Clayface. We’re immensely proud of the team that turned that ambition into something real, including the actors, crews, and executives we had the opportunity to collaborate with. We’ve shared a creative history with Jeremy going back to Marvel, and we’re eager to see the perspective he brings to DC’s next chapter. We’re excited to return to what drew us to this job in the first place, which is telling the stories we love, including the next chapter of Clark and Lex’s journey in Man of Tomorrow.”

The last quote hints that Gunn and Safran are taking smaller roles but not being entirely pushed out at DC Studios.

Commenters say they’re tired of studio heads destroying their favorite franchises and characters.

I'm shocked that WB finally acted.



So many of these so called creatives linger long past their notable failures.



JJ Abrams destroyed Star Trek and then went on to do the same damn thing to Star Wars. — Random Dude (Not a conservative) (@TheDudeRando) November 9, 2026

Anyone with two brain cells to rub together saw this coming after Supergirl, Lanterns, and Clayface(and frankly Superman which underperformed).



I thought they'd wait til after Man of Tomorrow, but I guess Skydance doesn't give a F and is ready to nuke this entire IP now. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) November 9, 2026

Many feel a similar vibe to when Gunn was announced as head of DC Studios, while Zack Snyder's Snyderverse films, The Flash and Black Adam, were dumped into theaters.

DC Studios is going with a creative who has an impressive superhero-movie track record. Jeremy Latcham oversaw many beloved Marvel Studios films. (WATCH)

This is the new head of DC pic.twitter.com/ITycZXLGbp — 1/4 Black Garrett (@QTRBlackGarrett) November 9, 2026

Nah but this is actually huge. This dudes resume is STACKED! DC may finally get cooking now👀 pic.twitter.com/oJGbqI6z2F — ⍑⍲☈⌾ 🍥♓ (@TaroTheCerelean) November 9, 2026

I looked at the movies he worked on, and I think DC is in good hands. — Dirkages (@TheDirkages) November 9, 2026

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Posters praise Latcham for focusing on heroism and values — the opposite of the recent Lanterns series. With DC superheroes, maybe the third time’s the charm.

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