Netflix to Buy Warner Brothers. Will the Snyderverse Make a Return?

The news broke today that Netflix was basically buying Warner Brothers:

Today, Netflix announced our acquisition of Warner Bros. Together, we’ll define the next century of storytelling, creating an extraordinary entertainment offering for audiences everywhere. https://t.co/rXPFMNIs1A pic.twitter.com/0pdsMUEob8 — Netflix (@netflix) December 5, 2025

Of course, while the post on TSMSFKA Twitter (‘The Social Media Site Formerly Known As Twitter’) presents the matter like the deal is complete (‘Netflix announced our acquisition of Warner Bros.’) the link at the post indicates that it is not 100% a done deal:

Today, Netflix, Inc. (the Company) and Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) announced they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Netflix will acquire Warner Bros., including its film and television studios, HBO Max and HBO.

(Emphasis added.) And later on they acknowledge that ‘completion of the transaction is subject to required regulatory approvals, approval of WBD shareholders and other customary closing conditions.’ So, it’s not quite a done deal. For instance, the federal government might stop it because of anti-trust concerns.

And Warner owns CNN, so if there is any controversy between Trump and CNN between now and the acquisition, you can bet that the left will start to put out conspiracy theories that Trump is pressuring CNN by threatening to hold up the acquisition.

Of course, this author is also enough of a nerd to wonder if this means that the content coming out of Warner would improve and particularly what it would mean for the future of D.C. comics stuff. Believe it or not, the people at Midnight’s Edge made a video pretty much anticipating the possibility that Netflix might acquire Warner Brothers.

To set things up for people not quite as nerdy as this author (so… most of you), Zack Snyder directed Man of Steel, Batman v Superman and started to direct the original version of Justice League before being forced out in favor of Joss Whedon. Later on, Synder was allowed to release a four hour ‘Snyder Cut’ of the same movie which was closer to his original vision and the consensus was that his version was superior. It is certainly a fascinating contrast between Whedon’s version and Snyder’s. But recently the ‘universe’ that Synder had helmed came to an end with a whimper, and James Gunn (of Guardians of the Galaxy fame) had restarted the universe primarily with last summer’s ‘Superman.’ But there has been an online campaign to ‘restore the Snyderverse’—meaning Snyder’s darker, more serious vision of a DC comic book universe and recent rumors that despite everything, that restoration might happen.

With that background, this is what Midnight’s Edge about the possibility and the analysis is still current, except in the sense that we now know for a fact that the rumors that Netflix was buying Warner were true:

As for the ultimate question, look … this author is the weirdo who actually liked Man of Steel and we weirdly liked both versions of Justice League, although Snyder’s was superior. (And Ray Fisher was very right to feel ‘robbed’ by Whedon.) But we are not Synder worshipers, either. We have often said that Snyder’s greatest flaw is that whenever he has to choose between something making sense or keeping in character versus making something that he thinks looks cool, he goes with looking cool.

Still, while we can’t predict how someone else might see a question, we think it would be very difficult to bring back the Snyderverse and make it successful. We have seen a lot of filmmakers try to make movies where you are supposed to ignore various movies in a series and we think audiences have not gone along. For instance, with Superman Returns, you were supposed to pretend that Superman 1 and 2 happened, but not 3 or 4, and that movie didn’t do great. Or Terminator: Dark Fate was supposed to be the actual sequel to Terminator 2: Judgment Day, with basically ignoring every movie in the series since then, and did audiences go along with that? Doubtful. So, we are not sure that audiences are willing to go along with these kinds of shenanigans.

Oh, and what do you do with Ezra Miller? We think he would have to be re-cast—which isn’t the end of the world. After all the Hulk was recast when the Avengers came to the big screen and that didn’t kill that series. (Wokeness is what has hurt the Marvel movies more than anything.)

The best you might be able to do is some kind of multiverse nonsense such as what we saw in Spider-Man: No Way Home, with the ending being that suddenly most of the people in the Gunnverse are replaced by Synderverse people—with the exception of maybe the Flash. Maybe that is the simplest way to recast the Flash: Have the Gunnverse Flash be the only holdover, while the rest of the Synderverse is restored? But we’re not sure how well that will work.

And that all depends on what they agreed to with James Gunn. If they are locked into a ten year deal with him, that could be a serious problem. But then again, maybe they might end up doing what Fox News was rumored to do with Tucker Carlson when they took him off the air: They might just pay him to do nothing and work for no one else, while they restore the Snyderverse.

And in general, is Netflix a good steward of these brands? It seems like Netflix is divided between woke morons who put story last, and some genuinely good story tellers. We are told the live action adaptations of One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender are both pretty good, and their version of A Series of Unfortunate Events absolutely ate the Jim Carrey movie for lunch. But then again, they also screwed the pooch with The Masters of the Universe, and Cowboy Bebop, so… it’s a pretty mixed bag.

The other thing that is interesting, is that Warner Brothers has historically a pretty great game division—which is something Netflix has tried and failed to break into over the years. And of course, Warner has stupidly concluded that live service games are the future, even after they forced Rocksteady—which previously made the great, single player Batman: Arkham games—into making a live service game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which was an extremely expensive failure. Would Netflix be smart enough to get the game division back on track?

Anyway, on to reactions:

You have one job right now:



Fix Snape. pic.twitter.com/qwWxXivTJv — Huff (@Huff4Congress) December 5, 2025

That’s another interesting point. They are working on a Harry Potter TV show for HBO, and one of the more controversial choices was to race-swap Snape.

Oh wow we’ll finally the gay black Superman nobody wants — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 5, 2025

You’re going to ruin everything with your perverse wokeness. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 5, 2025

This person is probably particularly dragging them over a Netflix ‘documentary’ which alleged that Cleopatra, who was Macedonian Greek, was black. And in artificially changing her race, they missed the opportunity to talk about the more interesting question of the interaction between this African populace and their foreign, European conquerors.

Please do this, it would be the funniest thing ever. pic.twitter.com/qHJNt8doIx — Alpha Liger ⬛ 🟨 (@AlphaLiger) December 5, 2025

Hey, he is an African American!

mentally preparing myself for another price raise pic.twitter.com/zTQfDNOAz4 — Ashley (@AshleyDCan) December 5, 2025

It is a tremendous HIPPA and antitrust violation to even announce this without the consent of WB



I’m reporting this — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) December 5, 2025

Trust him, he is a notary public.

Now, I'm waiting for this post! pic.twitter.com/IYqttqmMus — Crypto Kavi (@CryptoKaviYT) December 5, 2025

Okay, that one is pretty funny. And we are nerdy enough to know that one time Batman did put on a rainbow suit, for reasons.

DCU fans must be sweating right now pic.twitter.com/S35QtEMW5P — Slots LV (@slotslv) December 5, 2025

Bring Back the OG Superman 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1vdEwnoPA0 — Crypto Kavi (@CryptoKaviYT) December 5, 2025

Sir, the OG is more like Christopher Reeve, if not George Reeves.

We grew up with both, although the George Reeves version was only in reruns for us.

In other news, we are old.

But Cavill was an excellent Superman.

James Gunn: so Netflix I'll like to introduce you to my 10 season live action lantern ser-



Netflix: https://t.co/oDbatu37Gj pic.twitter.com/88FeYzSetz — Guy 💍🟢 (@CEO_of_Society) December 5, 2025

Watching new DC movies on Netflix 1 week after their theatrical release 😭 https://t.co/jNlyuZ1LWZ pic.twitter.com/dkIBEUhfmo — meme bound (@BoundMeme) December 5, 2025

Snyder bros... the WB/Netflix merger basically means the Snyderverse is double DEAD. They fired the original exec who made the Rebel Moon deal with Zack out of pure embarrassment, and Cavill left (got booted) for being difficult to work with...



Netflix wants ZERO part of it 👀 https://t.co/vqCW8raOLC pic.twitter.com/egAA5u67zZ — 𝑲𝒐𝒏-𝑬𝒍 (@DCUSuperboy) December 5, 2025

That’s a good point. Cavill is probably not on great terms with Netflix these days, with him having quit after he felt like they were departing from the source material too much in their Witcher series. And Rebel Moon didn’t do very well (because it wasn’t that good).

We are old enough to remember that when the WB Network was a thing, that there was a show called The Wayans Brothers and they joked that WB actually stood for that: ‘The Wayans Brothers.’

Again, we are old.

And here is how they plan to fund the acquisition… https://t.co/KbjvXARlrV pic.twitter.com/GpOEPDgNlh — sophie (@sophie45x) December 5, 2025

Remember when there used to be all those competing internet search engines, and then Google took over everything and now controls exactly what you're allowed to see and hear? I can't help but be reminded of that. https://t.co/xTEuuxX9z9 — The Critical Drinker (@TheCriticalDri2) December 5, 2025

So, he sounds like he isn’t a fan. Indeed, he seems to want the government to reject the deal.

TRUMP MUST STOP THIS!



The DOJ and @PamBondi will surely see this as an anti-trust violation and deeply harmful to the marketplace.



The most massive content distributor lashing to a massive content producer / catalog will create a homogenized, woke nightmare for the media… https://t.co/lRYBEcSNUe — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 5, 2025

The cut off text:

The most massive content distributor lashing to a massive content producer / catalog will create a homogenized, woke nightmare for the media landscape.

And weirdly, Senator Warren agrees:

Allowing Netflix to buy Warner Bros. and control access to almost half of streaming subscribers means it could get more expensive to watch your favorite movies and shows, like:



White Lotus

Love is Blind

Stranger Things

Succession

Squid Games

The Sopranos

Veep

Game of Thrones...… — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 5, 2025

The cut off text:

White Lotus Love is Blind Stranger Things Succession Squid Games The Sopranos Veep Game of Thrones... The Big Bang Theory The DC Universe Lord of the Rings Harry Potter The Last of Us Sex and the City Every Turner Classic Movie Bridgerton The Circle The Wire Euphoria Curb Your Enthusiasm The Crown Narcos And much more.

So, what she is saying is that when you don’t have competition, prices go up.

Which is true, but it is a strange thing for an advocate of single payer socialized medicine to claim. They’re supposed to say something like this:

When the government controls health care, it will be efficient, quality won’t slip and the government won’t decide whether your life is valuable based on your politics nor will we decide that the lives of disabled people are less valuable! We pinky swear!

Funny, how she is only selectively realistic about things.

Finally:

I'd say Netflix is going to ruin everything, but WB has already nuked every property it has anyway.



So whatever. https://t.co/aKCkoiC4YQ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 5, 2025

We can’t actually refute that, but we hope against hope that good things come of this deal. But we are also ready to be wrong.

