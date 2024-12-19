A Symbol of Hope: Director James Gunn Drops Superman Trailer to Kryp-TONS of Hype

Those who follow this writer on X know she's kinda nerdy. She loves Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter and comic book movies.

But the lackluster offerings from the Marvel Cinematic Universe following 2019's 'Endgame' have largely been a huge disappointment, and the wokeness, girl-boss nonsense that infiltrates a lot of superhero movies is off-putting; not just for this writer, but fans in general.

DC Comics -- home of Batman and Superman -- have struggled for years to create a movie franchise as behemoth as the MCU. They've had some mild successes, but nothing major.

DC is hoping to change that with the James Gunn directed 'Superman', scheduled to hit theaters in July.

Here's the trailer:

Here you go: the #Superman trailer. Krypto, take us home.



Watch the teaser trailer now and ❤ this post to get updates from @superman before it hits theaters this July. pic.twitter.com/w77kiKef54 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 19, 2024

Okay, you had us with Krypto.

Gotta love dogs.

When I tell my friends I’m into “Krypto”… pic.twitter.com/5asnyKm1lF — Blewitt (@KibandiFilms) December 19, 2024

Well played.

Absolutely stunning! And what an inspiring song. Thank you, @JamesGunn, for bringing back a Superman we can truly believe in. Up, up, and away! 🦸‍♂️✨ — Leonardo Muylaert (@tallclark) December 19, 2024

Here's hoping.

Thank you Mr. Gunn for sending me back to my childhood for a little over 2 minutes. This was absolute perfection. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/01MyOh9R3o — Adam Schultz (@adamreds33) December 19, 2024

Not gonna lie -- it looks good.

This trailer has a 1970s retro vibe with a touch of Christopher Reeve’s Superman. The bright look adds to its nostalgic charm. — T (@T54321X) December 19, 2024

Yeah, there's a little 70s vibe.

Several people have pointed this out so...maybe?

Enjoyable trailer, which is not showing THE WHOLE DAMN PLOT of the movie. Well done. Seeing some Reeve as Kent mannerisms which are always appreciated. So glad they will not be telling another origin story, but go straight into the action. I'm in. https://t.co/LOBWXMYObg — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) December 19, 2024

Yeah. Too many trailers give away the plot or the biggest action sequences.

The vagueness helps.

Interesting. Still not sold but it doesnt look like a train wreck.



The bar has been set so low by DC before this.



I can definitely see James Gunns fingerprints on this, whether thats a good thing or not time will tell. https://t.co/5fQECm1vnE — Epic Mike (@The_Epic_Mike) December 19, 2024

One of the bright spots of the late-stage MCU was Gunn's 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'.

Whyd they give Nathan Fillion this yee yee ass haircut https://t.co/ayUW5n92aa pic.twitter.com/GYyC1RLJie — Matt (@ChildishBandit0) December 19, 2024

OMG it is Nathan Fillion!

And yeah, that's a haircut.

I know it's just a preview but man... It looks so good. https://t.co/w3bHqojt2y — Mike Cosper (@MikeCosper) December 19, 2024

It does. And in IMAX? Yeah. This writer will be there opening day.