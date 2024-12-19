A Symbol of Hope: Director James Gunn Drops Superman Trailer to Kryp-TONS of Hype

Avoiding Accountability: Democrat Chris Murphy Asks if DOGE Is ‘Legitimate’ - YES, It...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 19, 2024
AP Photo/Oded Balilty

Those who follow this writer on X know she's kinda nerdy. She loves Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter and comic book movies.

But the lackluster offerings from the Marvel Cinematic Universe following 2019's 'Endgame' have largely been a huge disappointment, and the wokeness, girl-boss nonsense that infiltrates a lot of superhero movies is off-putting; not just for this writer, but fans in general.

Advertisement

DC Comics -- home of Batman and Superman -- have struggled for years to create a movie franchise as behemoth as the MCU. They've had some mild successes, but nothing major.

DC is hoping to change that with the James Gunn directed 'Superman', scheduled to hit theaters in July.

Here's the trailer:

Okay, you had us with Krypto.

Gotta love dogs.

Well played.

Here's hoping.

Advertisement

Not gonna lie -- it looks good.

Yeah, there's a little 70s vibe.

Several people have pointed this out so...maybe?

Yeah. Too many trailers give away the plot or the biggest action sequences.

The vagueness helps.

Advertisement

One of the bright spots of the late-stage MCU was Gunn's 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'.

OMG it is Nathan Fillion!

And yeah, that's a haircut.

It does. And in IMAX? Yeah. This writer will be there opening day.

