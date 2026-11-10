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Spit Take: Jaime Raskin Says That Democrats Don't Do Political Revenge and Retribution

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Nov 10, 2026 8:00 AM
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Spit Take: Jaime Raskin Says That Democrats Don't Do Political Revenge and Retribution
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When Democrats can't even handle an interview with CNN's Brianna Keilar, an unabashed ally of every leftist narrative they can come up with, you know they're not having a great night. When Congressman Jamie Raskin spoke to Keilar last night, all she had to do was quote another incoming Democrat lawmaker to turn Raskin into a blubbering mess

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In the same segment, Raskin went on to explain to Keilar that Democrats do not engage in political retribution or revenge. 

It's just not who they are. 

Warning: Both we and Western Lensman spit out our drinks on our laptops when we heard this, so set the coffee aside before watching the clip below.

In case anyone forgot, this was Raskin on MS NOW, just a few days ago. 

Jamie Raskin, meet ... Jamie Raskin. 

The two of you might want to work out your talking points before your next media appearance. 

If Democrats were like Pinocchio, their noses could create an entirely new redwood forest. 

It's just the Democrat playbook. It's all they know how to do. 

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Yes, we enjoyed that part, straight from Alinsky, where Raskin claimed that Republicans were "projecting." 

As if all of them aren't on video promising what they are going to do come January. 

He's not the sharpest lump of Play-Doh in the can, that's for sure. 

Here is a nice clip of Raskin and many of his fellow rocket scientists, spending years telling America what their true priority is:

Nothing has changed, except now they want to impeach everyone. 

And they've added going after businesses and private citizens to their agenda.

It's not that they don't remember. They are depending on everyone else not remembering. 

And there is the technicality that Raskin is counting on.  

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While nearly every current or incoming Democrat has made it very clear that punishing political enemies is their top — perhaps only — priority for the 120th Congress, we might have to agree with Raskin that it can't be called "retribution" or "revenge." 

Because Republicans have not done anything to Democrat politicians that would warrant revenge.

But that won't stop them from their campaign of political persecution set to begin in January. 

Raskin laughably claimed in the clip above that Democrats are all about defending the rule of law. 

More like the rule of lawfare.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics CNN | CORRUPTION | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JAMIE RASKIN | 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS

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