Spit Take: Jaime Raskin Says That Democrats Don't Do Political Revenge and Retribution



When Democrats can't even handle an interview with CNN's Brianna Keilar, an unabashed ally of every leftist narrative they can come up with, you know they're not having a great night. When Congressman Jamie Raskin spoke to Keilar last night, all she had to do was quote another incoming Democrat lawmaker to turn Raskin into a blubbering mess.

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In the same segment, Raskin went on to explain to Keilar that Democrats do not engage in political retribution or revenge.

It's just not who they are.

Warning: Both we and Western Lensman spit out our drinks on our laptops when we heard this, so set the coffee aside before watching the clip below.

Jamie Raskin wants America to know that Democrats would never, ever consider going after their political opponents for revenge. "We don't engage in retribution and revenge. We uphold and defend the rule of law." Just about spit my drink out. https://t.co/wbQs4dkas4 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 10, 2026

In case anyone forgot, this was Raskin on MS NOW, just a few days ago.

Jamie Raskin, meet ... Jamie Raskin.

The two of you might want to work out your talking points before your next media appearance.

Jamie's nose is growing by the second. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) November 10, 2026

If Democrats were like Pinocchio, their noses could create an entirely new redwood forest.

Always lies with this guy! Not an honest bone in his body! 👹💩 — Kaseman Klem (@KlemKaseman) November 10, 2026

Liar, liar, country on fire... — Renée (@rightwingertoo) November 10, 2026

It's just the Democrat playbook. It's all they know how to do.

Alinsky 101 Gaslighting — brownOUT (@JHWalz32) November 10, 2026

Yes, we enjoyed that part, straight from Alinsky, where Raskin claimed that Republicans were "projecting."

As if all of them aren't on video promising what they are going to do come January.

After they've spent the whole week openly talking about going after their political opponents to get revenge, someone has clued them in that the public might not like that and it might be a problem in court. They're not very bright. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 10, 2026

He's not the sharpest lump of Play-Doh in the can, that's for sure.

Here is a nice clip of Raskin and many of his fellow rocket scientists, spending years telling America what their true priority is:

Only 10 years now. pic.twitter.com/NfZLRZvgBV — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) November 10, 2026

Nothing has changed, except now they want to impeach everyone.

And they've added going after businesses and private citizens to their agenda.

We live in a bad Twilight Zone where everyone in government, media, and the general public is an amnesiac. — American Brushfire 🔥 (@AmBrushfire) November 10, 2026

It's not that they don't remember. They are depending on everyone else not remembering.

Oh sure, they would never weaponize the justice system 🙄 pic.twitter.com/aP9w0O4JiW — ScrollofTruth (@ScrollofTruthIF) November 10, 2026

And there is the technicality that Raskin is counting on.

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While nearly every current or incoming Democrat has made it very clear that punishing political enemies is their top — perhaps only — priority for the 120th Congress, we might have to agree with Raskin that it can't be called "retribution" or "revenge."

Because Republicans have not done anything to Democrat politicians that would warrant revenge.

But that won't stop them from their campaign of political persecution set to begin in January.

Raskin laughably claimed in the clip above that Democrats are all about defending the rule of law.

More like the rule of lawfare.





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