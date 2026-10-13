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Dem Double Standard: CNN’s Jake Tapper and Guest Provide Biased ‘Analysis’ of Ilhan Omar Story

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 13, 2026 12:30 AM
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Dem Double Standard: CNN’s Jake Tapper and Guest Provide Biased ‘Analysis’ of Ilhan Omar Story
CNN

On Monday, CNN’s Jake Tapper found one of the most biased guests he could find to help provide ‘analysis’ on the growing Ilhan Omar story. Tapper and Marc Elias proxy, Skye Perryman, framed the investigation exactly how you would expect. It’s almost as if two highly biased Democrats got together and broke down this legal action on-air. Oh, wait, that’s exactly what happened!

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Here’s more. (READ)

Jake Tapper "analysis" on the Omar story with his guest Skye Perryman.

Who is Perryman? The CEO of Marc Elias' lawfare outfit Democracy Forward.

That's right. 

So guess how this went:

Tapper: "Seems rather vindictive."Perryman: "Partisan. Racism. Xenophobia."

Tapper: "It doesn't look like a legitimate law enforcement action."

Legacy Media's coverage of this story was fully explained in less than 40 seconds.

This is basically the same formula all ‘journalists’ are plugging the story details into. (WATCH)

Tapper will maintain the lie until he finally signs off at CNN.

Commenters noticed that the ‘analysis’ differs depending on the party of those being investigated.

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Script? Well, Tapper and his Democrat guests are always on the same page.

Last month, Perryman was promising retaliation against those who worked in and with the Trump administration. (WATCH)

(post continues) ...lawfare threats against political enemies as MSNOW's Capehart smiles along.

Same network has been railing against politically motivated legal reprisals for two straight years. Good now, though.

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It doesn’t matter which network; they'll be applying a double standard that favors the Democrats.

Others see it. As the story was breaking, Republican Marc Short told it like it is on CNN. (WATCH)

They hate it and know it’s true. But they’ll never stop being duplicitous hacks. Ever.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics MEDIA BIAS | CNN | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ILHAN OMAR | JAKE TAPPER | FBI

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