Dem Double Standard: CNN’s Jake Tapper and Guest Provide Biased ‘Analysis’ of Ilhan Omar Story

On Monday, CNN’s Jake Tapper found one of the most biased guests he could find to help provide ‘analysis’ on the growing Ilhan Omar story. Tapper and Marc Elias proxy, Skye Perryman, framed the investigation exactly how you would expect. It’s almost as if two highly biased Democrats got together and broke down this legal action on-air. Oh, wait, that’s exactly what happened!

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Here’s more. (READ)

Jake Tapper "analysis" on the Omar story with his guest Skye Perryman. Who is Perryman? The CEO of Marc Elias' lawfare outfit Democracy Forward. That's right. So guess how this went: Tapper: "Seems rather vindictive."Perryman: "Partisan. Racism. Xenophobia." Tapper: "It doesn't look like a legitimate law enforcement action." Legacy Media's coverage of this story was fully explained in less than 40 seconds.

This is basically the same formula all ‘journalists’ are plugging the story details into. (WATCH)

Jake Tapper "analysis" on the Omar story with his guest Skye Perryman.



Who is Perryman? The CEO of Marc Elias' lawfare outfit Democracy Forward.



That's right. So guess how this went:



Tapper: "Seems rather vindictive."



Perryman: "Partisan. Racism. Xenophobia."



Tapper: "It… pic.twitter.com/Lh1Oop8euX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 13, 2026

Tapper is a POS. They’ll hurl around a few buzzwords then move along on post haste.



No one is above the law, Tapper. — Jonathan Crump (@RealCrumpster) October 13, 2026

I'd have more respect for him if he just told the truth about who he is instead of his absurd 'journalist' charade — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 13, 2026

Tapper will maintain the lie until he finally signs off at CNN.

Commenters noticed that the ‘analysis’ differs depending on the party of those being investigated.

But rummage through Melania’s underwear drawer before dawn? “Totally legit.”



Hopefully the FBI has what it needs, this time. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 13, 2026

Nothing partisan or vindictive there. No one is above the law, remember? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 13, 2026

Two kids lobbing softballs to each other, then congratulating each other on the RBI’s. — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) October 13, 2026

Played like a script.



Because it basically was one. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 13, 2026

Script? Well, Tapper and his Democrat guests are always on the same page.

Last month, Perryman was promising retaliation against those who worked in and with the Trump administration. (WATCH)

Skye Perryman, CEO of Marc Elias' lawfare outfit Democracy Forward:



“We want to send a message that if you are going to aid and abet a corrupt administration that is seeking to harm the American people, your name is going to be revealed. You can’t hide in this time.”



More… pic.twitter.com/PYXwqNMl9C — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 5, 2026

(post continues) ...lawfare threats against political enemies as MSNOW's Capehart smiles along. Same network has been railing against politically motivated legal reprisals for two straight years. Good now, though.

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It doesn’t matter which network; they'll be applying a double standard that favors the Democrats.

Others see it. As the story was breaking, Republican Marc Short told it like it is on CNN. (WATCH)

💥NEW: Republican CNN Panelist Marc Short *CALLS OUT* network for selective outrage over Ilhan Omar raid💥



Short questioned whether CNN had similar takes when Biden's FBI raided Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/O8i5XJ0feQ — Orange Man Vlad (@orangmanviad) October 13, 2026

Short n Sweet. They never like when the tables turn back at them. — Burke (@BitsofBurke) October 12, 2026

They purport to be unbiased and can’t stand being called out for they double standards — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 12, 2026

They hate it and know it’s true. But they’ll never stop being duplicitous hacks. Ever.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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