'Too Hilarious!' CNN Host Calls Out Jamie Raskin for Crying 'False Narrative' on Actual Dem Quote

You know the level of lying is bad for the Democrats when they're even getting called out on CNN.

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin took a break from making it clear his party's plan to "lower costs" is more gun control to try and backpedal a little bit from what we all know to be true: The Democrats will spend the next two years impeaching and investigating Donald Trump and everybody in his orbit.

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On CNN though, Raskin tried to spin that as an invented "media narrative," but was reminded that everybody can hear

CNN: Adam Hamilton said he'll be disappointed if he spends two years investigating the Trump Administration RASKIN: “That’s a narrative the media is trying to drive." CNN: I’m just quoting him. https://t.co/lVm9RkAEc0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 9, 2026

Wow, CNN's Brianna Keilar actually pushes back against Jamie Raskin trying to lie about incoming Democrats' priorities. Raskin: “That’s a narrative the media is trying to drive." Keilar: I’m just quoting him. https://t.co/Jf9zLZ7FnG — Media Research Center (@theMRC) November 9, 2026

BAHAHAHA!

Yeah, get used to a couple of years worth of Raskin and the Democrats trying to convince everybody they didn't say what we clearly heard them say.

Too hilarious. A Democrat says something, and Jamie Raskin blames it on a Republican narrative. — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) November 9, 2026

@RNCResearch Props to CNN for actually pushing back on Raskin's lies — Media Research Center (@theMRC) November 9, 2026

Miracles do happen!

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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