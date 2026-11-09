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'Too Hilarious!' CNN Host Calls Out Jamie Raskin for Crying 'False Narrative' on Actual Dem Quote

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 09, 2026 8:29 PM
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'Too Hilarious!' CNN Host Calls Out Jamie Raskin for Crying 'False Narrative' on Actual Dem Quote
Sarah D.

You know the level of lying is bad for the Democrats when they're even getting called out on CNN.

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin took a break from making it clear his party's plan to "lower costs" is more gun control to try and backpedal a little bit from what we all know to be true: The Democrats will spend the next two years impeaching and investigating Donald Trump and everybody in his orbit. 

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On CNN though, Raskin tried to spin that as an invented "media narrative," but was reminded that everybody can hear 

BAHAHAHA!

Yeah, get used to a couple of years worth of Raskin and the Democrats trying to convince everybody they didn't say what we clearly heard them say. 

Miracles do happen!

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics CNN | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JAMIE RASKIN | MEDIA BIAS | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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