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'Good Luck Keeping Your Guns': Jamie Raskin Makes Universal Gun Registration a Top Dem Priority

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 05, 2026 11:00 PM
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'Good Luck Keeping Your Guns': Jamie Raskin Makes Universal Gun Registration a Top Dem Priority
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

We don't think we've heard the word "affordability" from a Democrat ever since Election Night, when it was clear that Democrats were going to retake Congress. Instead, we've heard "LAWYER UP" and "Subpoenas" and "Live televised trials of Big Tech executives when?" It didn't take long for Democrats to drop the campaign rhetoric and reveal their true agenda. Blue America here says good luck keeping your guns, as "It's our country now."

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We'll be keeping our guns, even though the National Association for Gun Rights says that Rep. Jamie Raskin has promised that universal gun registration would be one of the Democrats' top priorities.

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What will you do when Blue America, with one follower, shows up at your door to confiscate your guns?

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Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun-grabbing schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GUN CONTROL | JAMIE RASKIN | SECOND AMENDMENT

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