'Good Luck Keeping Your Guns': Jamie Raskin Makes Universal Gun Registration a Top Dem Priority

We don't think we've heard the word "affordability" from a Democrat ever since Election Night, when it was clear that Democrats were going to retake Congress. Instead, we've heard "LAWYER UP" and "Subpoenas" and "Live televised trials of Big Tech executives when?" It didn't take long for Democrats to drop the campaign rhetoric and reveal their true agenda. Blue America here says good luck keeping your guns, as "It's our country now."

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@smcroasters Good luck keeping your guns. It’s our country now. You play by our rules. — Blue America (@BlueAmerica2028) November 4, 2026

@BlueAmerica2028 @smcroasters You aren’t doing shit, son. — Potential Spam (@corrcomm) November 5, 2026

@BlueAmerica2028 @smcroasters 2A specifically exists so we *don’t* have to play by your rules. — Bob (@BobDC2018) November 4, 2026

@BlueAmerica2028 @smcroasters Who is going to take them? You? 🤣 — MI-TAC Actual (@MITACLLC) November 5, 2026

@BlueAmerica2028 @smcroasters Look at you all trolling, and not even monetized — Pudge (@pudgenet) November 5, 2026

@BlueAmerica2028 @smcroasters Take your SSRIs and walk away, pussy. — The Booth Project (@defrockedSpock) November 4, 2026

@BlueAmerica2028 @smcroasters 1 follower — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) November 4, 2026

@BlueAmerica2028 @smcroasters Your profile @BlueAmerica2028 🇵🇸 Free Palestine | from the river to the sea anti-colonial | anti-imperialist decolonize everything Fuck you and fuck Palestine — DDawg16 (@ddawg169) November 5, 2026

We'll be keeping our guns, even though the National Association for Gun Rights says that Rep. Jamie Raskin has promised that universal gun registration would be one of the Democrats' top priorities.

🚨 BREAKING: Incoming House Judiciary Chair Jamie Raskin promised in an interview that UNIVERSAL GUN REGISTRATION would be one of the Democrats’ top priorities in the upcoming Congress. It’s barely been 36 hours. They aren’t waiting. They’re coming after your guns. https://t.co/W8N9iERM6n — National Association for Gun Rights (@gunrights) November 5, 2026

@gunrights That’ll lower gas prices — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) November 5, 2026

@gunrights @AirForceDad50 I’m not registering my guns. He can fuck right off. — Lisa (@Leese41931121) November 5, 2026

@gunrights Not just no, but fuck no, in spades. — Nathan C. Brindle, Author (@NathanCBrindle) November 5, 2026

@gunrights But I was told the Democrats were going to focus on lowering gas prices and lowering the price of food... All lies — 𝗗𝗔𝗡 𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗟𝗜𝗡 (@dnmarlin) November 5, 2026

@gunrights Of course they are. They can’t go full communist with the population still armed. — Yep, I'm right 🇺🇸 (@RumseyJeff) November 5, 2026

@gunrights Unconstitutional and will never comply. — Toboggan, MD, MPH (@Toboggan_MD_MPH) November 5, 2026

@gunrights Democrats simply cannot wait to restrict and then end your second amendment right. They hate the Constitution. They hate the people. They love power. — SinNombre (@SinNomb54107159) November 5, 2026

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@gunrights Ain’t registering shit. That’s the tweet. — GuerrillaBrain (@GuerrillaBrain) November 5, 2026

@gunrights @TheTomKnighton Then I assume that Raskin must have a magic wand that will let him override Trump's veto. Otherwise, he's just playing with his wand. — Hopalong Ginsberg 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@HopalongAsks) November 5, 2026

@gunrights Thirty-six hours and they already said the quiet part. Registration is just the list they use later. Call your rep before the first hearing, not after. — 2 If By Sea Tactical Indoor Range & Store (@2IBST) November 5, 2026

@gunrights The whole point of the Constitution is to organize and limit the power of the government, not the people. Democrats are un-American. — Dan (@wheredamoon) November 5, 2026

@gunrights They're not taking the guns. They can fuck all the way off on that one. — RNR, RN, BSN (@ricosangel333) November 5, 2026

@gunrights Trump will veto and SCOTUS will block it. — FeenixRising (@rising_feenix) November 5, 2026

@gunrights Yeah. Not quite. Good luck to the Dems trying to do stupid crap like that instead of actually helping the normal American citizens. — 🇺🇸American Italian for Trump🇺🇸🪗🛵🍷🍕 (@Bigameritalian) November 5, 2026

@gunrights This will not happen. They are free to choose the method by which it will not happen. — John Storm 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@JohnStorm715) November 5, 2026

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@gunrights Because gangs and people intent on evil will absolutely do that. — Charles 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 (@VoidPhantomCO) November 5, 2026

@gunrights Mine fell into a gravity well and are no longer in this plane of spacetime — coyote (@m1ndhunter_x) November 5, 2026

@gunrights Jaime Raskin can shove a cactus up his ass. — William Adams (@ElonForPres87) November 5, 2026

What will you do when Blue America, with one follower, shows up at your door to confiscate your guns?

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Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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