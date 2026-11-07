Politico Vies for Pulitzer With Latest Scoop: Katie Miller Supports Her Husband (GASP!)



It never ceases to be hilarious how furious Democrats get when people refuse to bend the knee to them.

After their big wins in the 2026 midterm elections, we honestly believe they thought that the Trump administration was simply going to lie back, think of England, and let them enact their agenda of vengeance and communism on America.

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Before the votes were even counted, the President fired back with a "Yeah, not so much" by naming Stephen Miller as the new White House Chief of Staff, replacing Susie Wiles.

The furor that ensued was a perfect sign that Trump could not have made a better pick. Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer shrieked. Gavin Newsom wailed and gnashed his teeth. The diminutive Abdul El-Sayed tried to claim that Miller was not qualified for the job, which basically translates into "Oh, crap!"

Naturally, whenever the Left signals desperate outrage, the legacy media takes that as a cue to engage in character assassination.

The bold investigative team at Politico decided not to go after Miller himself. Instead, they attacked his wife with a breaking, hard-hitting exposé that revealed ... Katie Miller supports her husband.

How Katie Miller lobbied for her husband’s promotion https://t.co/hbW02Y9pLv — POLITICO (@politico) November 7, 2026

Truly Pulitzer-worthy stuff right there.

Politico even relied on its favorite wellspring of information: anonymous sources "close to the situation."

Katie Miller told people to call the president on her husband’s behalf if they believed that he was better than other potential successors to Susie Wiles, according to two people with direct knowledge of her role, who, like others in this story, spoke on condition of anonymity.

WOW!

She made phone calls supporting her spouse?

Amazing! Forget Pulitzer. Someone call the Nobel Committee.

Miller, to her credit, could barely contain her laughter in her sarcastic response to Politico's earth-shattering news.

BREAKING: Wife supports husband. If your wife doesn’t do this, find a new one. — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) November 7, 2026

HAAAAAAHAHAHAHA!

Get 'em, Mrs. Miller.

@politico How sad and pathetic your life must be to think a wife supporting her husband is breaking news. Libs really are just sick, vile and green with envy — JustCurious (@2XChamp21) November 7, 2026

Sad and pathetic are basic job requirements to work at Politico.

@politico Oh my God a western woman actually supports her husband! — zk (@Bufford214614) November 7, 2026

Democrats are much more comfortable with spouses who openly hate each other, like Bill and Hillary Clinton or Barack and Michelle Obama.

Breaking: Steven Miller has a wife that loves him and wants to see him succeed — Hippity Hoppity Frog (@HippityFrog) November 7, 2026

How DARE she!

Serious question how in the world is this a story… — Brock Juarez (@Juarez_Brock) November 7, 2026

We're talking about Politico here. The same outlet that cheered for the Nazi in Maine, Graham Platner.

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And, as Data Republican has exposed, which is entirely funded by K Street and leftist money.

Men, find you a wife like Katie Miller. Women, be a wife like Katie Miller. This is awesome. — Gracey Berky (@graceyanne1776) November 7, 2026

@politico Keep up the great work on putting out info showing the true patriotism and impressive marriage of the Millers🇺🇸 — E (@erachel1213) November 7, 2026

@politico Omg! What? A wife supported her husband! You mean they act like a team! Madness! — QueenEmyB (@QueenEmyB1) November 7, 2026

Hmm.

It doesn't seem as though Politico's "breaking news" story was having the effect they intended.

Every "hit piece" on Katie & Stephen Miller just makes me like them more — Anisha Babbar (@AnishaB95757) November 7, 2026

Our favorite part of the story is that Politico could only report from "anonymous sources" because every senior person they contacted told them to pound sand.

[Bill] Pulte could not be reached for comment.



[Scott] Bessent did not respond to a request for comment.



Katie Miller, who declined to comment ...

LOL.

This is the way. And this is the disrespect Politico deserves.

Besides, Miller DID comment. She just did it on X, where Politico couldn't take her words and distort them.

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We can't wait to watch them pat themselves on the back for this story at the next WHCA nerd prom.

It's almost as if the manic left has pushed so hard against the traditional family, they simply cannot comprehend this. — Lisa_Ess (@lisams2) November 7, 2026

Yeah ... ahem ... "almost."

@politico Moral of the story for all you single young men out there: Democrat women make horrible wives. It's Republican women who stand by their man, participate & cheer on their success. — 𝓛𝓸𝓵𝓪 (@DroppedmicAgain) November 7, 2026

Take notes, young men.

GREEN FLAG — Frank Scales (@FrankJScales) November 7, 2026

The greenest flag.

@politico I have news for you. Mary Lincoln lobbied for her husband. She used her high position in the community to network, as we call it now, on his behalf. She wanted to marry a President. And so she did. Of course Lincoln being an extraordinary man didn't hurt. — 🌻🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🧡Pro USA & Israel Reagan Republican (@lou_twin) November 7, 2026

If Politico were around at that time, we're sure they'd be haranguing Lincoln for freeing the slaves and writing about how John Wilkes Booth was just oppressed and misunderstood.

While we're not about to put him on the same level as The Great Emancipator, Stephen Miller is a pretty extraordinary man as well.

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And, as Politico inadvertently proved with their rake-stomp of a story, he has a loving, supportive, and pretty extraordinary wife.





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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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