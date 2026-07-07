Politico Correspondent Clarifies How Graham Platner Is Not ‘DSA-Backed’

When Mario Nawfal reported on Monday morning that Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner had abruptly canceled two town halls scheduled for Monday night, he described Platner as "DSA-backed."

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🇺🇸 DSA-backed Sen. candidate Graham Platner canceled ANOTHER campaign event, with no reason given.



This lines up as polls start testing other Dems against Susan Collins, and whispers grow about a potential new scandal that could force him out...



I'd ask if the October surprise… pic.twitter.com/DrtVVGGVWF — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 6, 2026

Politico national politics correspondent Will Steakin corrected Nawfal, making it clear that Platner was not backed by the Democratic Socialists of America.

Platner is not DSA backed https://t.co/9wGV1qnbAl — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) July 6, 2026

He was backed by the biggest Democratic Socialist, Bernie Sanders, if that counts for anything. Also, a lot of people pointed to the Maine Democratic Socialists for America Voter Guide, which concluded, "We RECOMMEND that you vote for Graham Platner for US Senate." So they didn't technically endorse him; they just recommended that voters vote for him.

Oh really?



Have you seen this document? https://t.co/0niGjjfdFZ



Please check out page 7.



"We RECOMMEND that you vote for Graham Platner for US Senate." pic.twitter.com/rzlhd9TMF9 — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 6, 2026

The Maine DSA chapter recommended him in their voter guide and he was a DSA member. — Mark (@MarkAeroEngnr) July 6, 2026

Bernie, leader of the DSA cult, has unabashedly supported him. The guy is at minimum Spiritually DSA. — jerry (@classicalL1b) July 6, 2026

"Look, all our prominent members and streamers and sheepdogs and even an aligned consulting agency fervently backed Platner and admonished those who did not, but he was never endorsed officially " — Rififi (@Moximillion17) July 7, 2026

Sure. Playing semantics at this point is a bad look. — Dave Rau (@DavidRau101) July 6, 2026

I'm beginning to think you morons post stupidity like this so everyone else will tell you what's really going on. — Randy Loves Curling 🇺🇸🥌 (@Damnoldguy) July 7, 2026

Not formally endorsed, but the DSA did recommend voting for him. — Spencer Corbyn (@spencercorbyn1) July 7, 2026

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Would "DSA-recommended Senate candidate Graham Platner" have been better than "DSA-backed?"

Yeah he is. He may or may not have had formal endorsement from the DSA, but they recruited him, ran his campaign, and excused him being a Nazi sex pest. — Reclaim the Fight 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇺🇦 🏳️‍🌈 🇮🇳 🇹🇼 (@reclaimthefight) July 6, 2026

What’s that you say ? pic.twitter.com/5Y3CV3IkcB — BLOCK RADIO (@BlockRadioLive) July 7, 2026

What do you mean by “not DSA backed”?



Sure he doesn’t have an official endorsement as that could backfire in Maine (same reason DSA didn’t endorse AES). But that doesn’t mean he’s not backed by their organizers and resources, as well as a recommendation to vote for him. — moose (@m00seknuck13) July 7, 2026

Who was the DSA backing in Maine if not Platner?

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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