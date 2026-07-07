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Politico Correspondent Clarifies How Graham Platner Is Not ‘DSA-Backed’

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on July 07, 2026
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When Mario Nawfal reported on Monday morning that Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner had abruptly canceled two town halls scheduled for Monday night, he described Platner as "DSA-backed."

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Politico national politics correspondent Will Steakin corrected Nawfal, making it clear that Platner was not backed by the Democratic Socialists of America.

He was backed by the biggest Democratic Socialist, Bernie Sanders, if that counts for anything. Also, a lot of people pointed to the Maine Democratic Socialists for America Voter Guide, which concluded, "We RECOMMEND that you vote for Graham Platner for US Senate." So they didn't technically endorse him; they just recommended that voters vote for him.

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Would "DSA-recommended Senate candidate Graham Platner" have been better than "DSA-backed?"

Who was the DSA backing in Maine if not Platner?

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