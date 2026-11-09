'Profound Moral Decay': Erika Kirk Fires Back at Those Mocking Charlie's Assassination



We see some pretty ugly stuff covering leftists here at Twitchy. But the last few days have seen some of the ugliest ever.

Podcasters Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan went viral for all the wrong reasons late last week when they laughed endlessly at the prospect of digging up Charlie Kirk so they could kill him again. They then issued a fake apology — that they certainly didn't write — to try to stem the tide of advertisers who began dropping them like the worst habit.

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But we expect sewer rats to behave like sewer rats. It was far more shocking over the weekend when comedian Dave Chappelle announced to an audience that he "felt better" knowing that Kirk was dead. This is the same Chappelle whom Kirk defended when the comedian was attacked on stage by a radically violent trans activist.

While these leftists were trying to drag America into the gutter with them, however, Kirk's widow, Erika, offered the perfect response with a simple plea for decency.

To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting. My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our lives. A culture that laughs at assassination is one of profound moral decay. It threatens the very foundation of our country and the principles that hold our democracy together. You do not have to agree with someone’s politics to recognize the value of their life. This should not be so hard. Political violence must never be something this country tolerates, excuses, or celebrates. — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) November 8, 2026

... two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our lives.



A culture that laughs at assassination is one of profound moral decay. It threatens the very foundation of our country and the principles that hold our democracy together.



You do not have to agree with someone’s politics to recognize the value of their life. This should not be so hard.



Political violence must never be something this country tolerates, excuses, or celebrates.

She didn't call for retribution. She didn't ask anyone to be "cancelled." She simply said that we can and should be better.

Unfortunately, we are pretty sure that her plea will fall on deaf ears. We will not give any oxygen to those who used Kirk's post to mock her, her children, and her assassinated husband even further.

But maybe there are some on the left whom she might have reached, such as Piers Morgan.

💯 Agree. It’s disgusting, and for you and your family, it must be so incredibly painful. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 8, 2026

We disagree with Morgan on most issues, but he tends to be one of the more reasonable liberals. At least one who understands basic humanity, which the majority of leftists have abandoned.

Heartbreaking 💔! So sorry, Erika! 🥲 This will not end well for wicked Welch!! — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 8, 2026

It's not going well for her or her co-host at all.

Over the weekend, Welch and Sullivan went into full panic and rage, proving that their "apology" was about as genuine as a three-dollar bill.

Im very sorry you have to deal with this It's a sad state of society that we even have to address what should be unequivocally denounced. — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) November 9, 2026

It’s not left vs right… it’s good vs evil — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) November 8, 2026

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It's difficult to come up with another word to more accurately describe the I've Had It podcast hosts basking in violent death.

As for Chappelle, this writer believes that comedians should be able to joke about anything. When jokes were made at Kirk's expense at the Kevin Hart roast earlier this year, very few people got upset.

Because they were jokes. This was ... something different. Chappelle didn't seem to be telling a joke (given that there was no punchline or anything resembling an attempt to get laughs) as much as he was revealing an ugliness within him.

You don’t have to share a man’s beliefs to recognize that his assassination is a tragedy. Celebrating it is indefensible. A widow lost her husband and his children lost their father. Political differences don’t excuse cruelty. — The Ways of A Gentleman (@Gentleman_Ways) November 8, 2026

Political violence is unacceptable and those that use the violent rhetoric should be held accountable at all costs. You cut the head off the snake. Our dirty politicians and media is responsible.



Charlie was loved by us. We miss him. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) November 8, 2026

Democrat politicians and the media have been cultivating that culture of violence and, as Kirk described it, "profound moral decay."

I’m so sorry for you. There’s not much someone like me can do to reverse this state of moral decay we find ourselves in, but I am trying. I will find a way. Even if I only push the line back a millimeter in the other direction, it will have been worth it. — Gator Gar (@gatorgar) November 8, 2026

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A millimeter can grow into an inch, which can grow into a yard, which can grow into miles.

Start with the millimeter.

We are with you Erika and your family. Plus TPUSA. The evil ones are being exposed. I'm tryin to find the right prayer for them but I struggle. We love and miss Charlie every day. — PatriotGal480 (@PatriotGal480) November 8, 2026

As he usually did on most topics, Charlie Kirk had the best advice to help with that struggle.

They do make it difficult to love our enemies .... pic.twitter.com/kQjxxNq8d4 — 🇺🇸🍊🧡southerngalpal 🧡🍊🇺🇸 (@belleofva) November 8, 2026

"Lord, help me."

That is the man the Left killed. And the man and family they continue to giddily mock.

As we noted above, we will not publish any of the vile responses Erika Kirk received from leftists after she posted her response to Welch, Sullivan, and Chappelle.

For those people, we can only offer another version of Charlie's simple prayer:

"Lord, help them."





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Demonic: Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan Cackle Endlessly About Killing Charlie Kirk Again

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