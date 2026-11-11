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John Kerry Crawls Out of His Crypt to Tell UN That Americans Voted Blue Due to 'Climate Change'

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Nov 11, 2026 12:00 PM
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John Kerry Crawls Out of His Crypt to Tell UN That Americans Voted Blue Due to 'Climate Change'
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool, File


If you've spent a lot of time on X since last week's midterm elections... you have our deepest condolences. 

Seriously, though, in the wake of that blue wave, nearly every influencer (and their brother) has opined on the reasons for the Republicans' defeat. From affordability to tariffs to the do-nothing Republican Senate to the Iran war, there are any number of factors that probably played some part in Democrats fooling enough voters to give them majorities in both houses of Congress next year. 

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But there's one factor that not even anyone on the left is claiming as a reason for the Democrats' victories: climate change. This wasn't even ON the list of voter priorities in most exit polls, let alone at the top of that list. 

However, the grift must flow for the climate cultists. And there's no bigger climate grifter these days than John Kerry, who went to the U.N. (in Turkey, of course) to boast that it was HIS cause that was the deciding factor: 

LOL. 

The climate hoax is such a dead issue that even Weather Potato Greta Thunberg has abandoned it in favor of becoming a Hamas supporter. 

But Kerry will never give it up. It is his entire raison d'etre. Without it, no one would even remember his name. 

Yeah, it was news to us too. 

It certainly was barely ever mentioned during any campaigns this cycle. 

This likely explains why Kerry chose the UN to claim victory for his hoax. They'll buy anything because they're in on the scam. If he had tried saying that in the U.S., we're pretty sure even Abdul El-Sayed would have laughed him off the stage. 

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HA! "Lurch." 

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis perhaps captured the irony and hypocrisy of Kerry's claim best: 

He's right, of course. But Democrats have no intention of bringing down costs — of gas or anything else — so don't be surprised when they do, in fact, stifle production. 

It's what they always do when they have power. 

Anyone who voted for a Democrat is going to get what they voted for ... good and hard. 

Unfortunately, the rest of us are, too. 

We're not sure about the world he lives in, but the airspace is wherever his private jet will take him to lecture everyone else about their "carbon footprint." 

Funny how the ones who scream the loudest about climate change are the ones who (in Kerry's case, by marriage) are obscenely wealthy and live a life more luxurious than most Americans could ever afford.

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The Democrats who just won elections may be evil, but most of them are not irretrievably stupid. 

Well...maybe Troy Jackson.

Kerry's been drinking his own Kool-Aid, and getting even richer off it, for so long, he might actually have convinced himself to believe it. 

LOL. 

Now, that was funny!

We were having such a great time without him, too. 

But, like the venereal disease that is Hillary Clinton, we suppose he'll never truly go away. 

Kerry may be a dope, but we'll give him credit for one thing: situational awareness. 

Not a single candidate campaigned on his issue and not a single American voter made it a priority, but now that "the adults" are back in charge, he's betting that he can soak some more money out of Congress for his fake cause ... all at a much higher expense to the American taxpayer. 

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To paraphrase AOC, affordability 2.0 is going to be CRAZY. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CLIMATE CHANGE | DEMOCRAT PARTY | UNITED NATIONS

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