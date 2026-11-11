John Kerry Crawls Out of His Crypt to Tell UN That Americans Voted Blue Due to 'Climate Change'



If you've spent a lot of time on X since last week's midterm elections... you have our deepest condolences.

Seriously, though, in the wake of that blue wave, nearly every influencer (and their brother) has opined on the reasons for the Republicans' defeat. From affordability to tariffs to the do-nothing Republican Senate to the Iran war, there are any number of factors that probably played some part in Democrats fooling enough voters to give them majorities in both houses of Congress next year.

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But there's one factor that not even anyone on the left is claiming as a reason for the Democrats' victories: climate change. This wasn't even ON the list of voter priorities in most exit polls, let alone at the top of that list.

However, the grift must flow for the climate cultists. And there's no bigger climate grifter these days than John Kerry, who went to the U.N. (in Turkey, of course) to boast that it was HIS cause that was the deciding factor:

NOW - John Kerry declares that U.S. midterm voting results showed that Americans made "made climate change and its exigencies a voting issue." https://t.co/AHt5fK8kgL — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 10, 2026

LOL.

The climate hoax is such a dead issue that even Weather Potato Greta Thunberg has abandoned it in favor of becoming a Hamas supporter.

But Kerry will never give it up. It is his entire raison d'etre. Without it, no one would even remember his name.

John Kerry still exists? — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) November 10, 2026

Yeah, it was news to us too.

I don't think Climate change was mentioned once in the last 2 years. — Paul (@WomanDefiner) November 10, 2026

It certainly was barely ever mentioned during any campaigns this cycle.

This likely explains why Kerry chose the UN to claim victory for his hoax. They'll buy anything because they're in on the scam. If he had tried saying that in the U.S., we're pretty sure even Abdul El-Sayed would have laughed him off the stage.

No one gives a crap about climate change, at all. The American people saw it as the scam it was. When your gas is too high, when your groceries make you Wince every day, that's what everyone was voting about .. Lurch needs to go back into obscurity — Jloasxhq (@pcapdodger) November 10, 2026

HA! "Lurch."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis perhaps captured the irony and hypocrisy of Kerry's claim best:

Winning an election in part because gas prices are higher and then turning around and claiming a mandate for embracing climate ideology. Stifling oil and gas production will not lower energy costs. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 11, 2026

He's right, of course. But Democrats have no intention of bringing down costs — of gas or anything else — so don't be surprised when they do, in fact, stifle production.

It's what they always do when they have power.

Not one soul in America voted to make climate change a priority you clownish scumbag. There goes the affordable gas and free healthcare you dimwits voted for. Reap it. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 10, 2026

Anyone who voted for a Democrat is going to get what they voted for ... good and hard.

Unfortunately, the rest of us are, too.

What world and air space does he live in? — kropnwot (@kropnwot) November 10, 2026

We're not sure about the world he lives in, but the airspace is wherever his private jet will take him to lecture everyone else about their "carbon footprint."

Does he still think he’s the United States Climate Envoy? Did his wife start paying for these trips when Biden left office? — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 10, 2026

Funny how the ones who scream the loudest about climate change are the ones who (in Kerry's case, by marriage) are obscenely wealthy and live a life more luxurious than most Americans could ever afford.

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Nobody mentioned climate change once in the midterm election. Democrats avoided talking about climate change like it was kryptonite — Wuhan America First Swan 🇺🇸 (@TheWuhanClan) November 10, 2026

The Democrats who just won elections may be evil, but most of them are not irretrievably stupid.

Well...maybe Troy Jackson.

No one believes this. Even Kerry doesn't believe it. He just thinks that you are stupid enough and he is distinguished enough that you will believe what he says. — cdrsalamander (@cdrsalamander) November 10, 2026

Kerry's been drinking his own Kool-Aid, and getting even richer off it, for so long, he might actually have convinced himself to believe it.

Congressman Garfield: on Tuesday, the American people made themselves heard. It’s clear that their top priority is lasagna — Uubzu v4 (@uubzu) November 10, 2026

LOL.

Now, that was funny!

Uh...they did not. Someone please take this horse out to pasture. — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) November 10, 2026

We were having such a great time without him, too.

But, like the venereal disease that is Hillary Clinton, we suppose he'll never truly go away.

What a spectacular dope — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) November 10, 2026

Kerry may be a dope, but we'll give him credit for one thing: situational awareness.

Not a single candidate campaigned on his issue and not a single American voter made it a priority, but now that "the adults" are back in charge, he's betting that he can soak some more money out of Congress for his fake cause ... all at a much higher expense to the American taxpayer.

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To paraphrase AOC, affordability 2.0 is going to be CRAZY.





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