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ABC News: Study Shows Man-Made Climate Change Killed 32,000 People in Europe This Summer

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 24, 2026 9:00 PM
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ABC News: Study Shows Man-Made Climate Change Killed 32,000 People in Europe This Summer
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

We can see why ABC News would be interested in this study — we are too. According to researchers, 50,000 people died due to extreme heat in Europe this summer, and somehow they were able to determine that two-thirds of these deaths could be traced back to man-made climate change. We're not sure how they could tell who died of naturally occurring summer heat and who died from climate change, so let's dig in and find out together.

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Associated Press science writer Seth Borenstein writes:

Researchers modeled heat-related deaths for different age groups in 854 European cities during repeated heat waves in June, July and August and found that 50,391 people died from warmer temperatures, and of those, 32,619 died because of the extra heat caused by the burning of coal, oil and gas, according to a study in an upcoming issue of Nature Health.

The team used an established and accepted scientific method to figure out how many of the 50,000 heat deaths were from natural high summer heat and how many were due to what heat-trapping gases have done to the climate. They ran computer simulations of a world without climate change and compared it to the deaths that happened this summer. The difference is what was caused by global warming.

The scientific team also had to use statistical modeling to come up with the base count of 50,000 heat deaths because those deaths are underreported and often not listed in death certificates, despite being a major factor, Konstantinoudis said. Several outside experts agreed with him, calling the methods state-of-the-art.

Of course, buying into this state-of-the-art modeling is Sen. Bernie Sanders:

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How about no, commie.

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That's what the news story said — "modeling."

Europeans will continue to shun air conditioning because AC units use freon, which contributes to climate change. Gotta remember that hole in the ozone layer that's going to kill all of us.

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News Topics ABC NEWS | BERNIE SANDERS | CLIMATE CHANGE | EUROPEAN UNION

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