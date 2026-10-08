Scott Jennings Spots an El-Sayed Doozy on Fossil Fuels That Obliterates Dems' 'Affordability' Spin

We say it all the time but it always bears repeating: The Democrats have no plans or policies that will actually lower the cost of living and never will.

The "Affordable Care Act" made healthcare more expensive.

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The "Inflation Reduction Act" made inflation worse.

Any kind of "Green New Deal" would make energy completely unaffordable (and unavailable eventually).

That brings us to Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who has been saying this about the price of gas:

Seeing that number at the gas pump is the difference between being able to afford your groceries or not. All because of an insane war that we had no business fighting. https://t.co/Enw2CpQuF2 — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) September 25, 2026

You can thank Mike Rogers and his boss Donald Trump for your $5 gas and $7 diesel. https://t.co/fTVi5xjSWK — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) September 23, 2026

There is of course always a vast difference between what lefties like El-Sayed say, vs. the kinds of things they believe.

Scott Jennings spotted yet another example of a Democrat who is only going to worsen the things he says are problems that need fixing.

Democrats: gas prices are too high! Also Democrats: — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 8, 2026

"Why do we need to be moving fossil fuels when we have the Democrats' indeterminate magic that will power everything!?"

What could possibly go wrong here?

Totally insane Reporter: "I heard you say you wanted to shut [pipelines] down. Then what is the alternative to moving those fossil fuels?" Abdul El-Sayed: "Why do we need to be moving fossil fuels?" https://t.co/y8CF6wH6Eh — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) October 8, 2026

That video is from about eight years ago but that's the REAL Abdul El-Sayed, so vote accordingly, Michigan.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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