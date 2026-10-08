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Scott Jennings Spots an El-Sayed Doozy on Fossil Fuels That Obliterates Dems' 'Affordability' Spin

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 08, 2026 3:34 PM
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Scott Jennings Spots an El-Sayed Doozy on Fossil Fuels That Obliterates Dems' 'Affordability' Spin
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

We say it all the time but it always bears repeating: The Democrats have no plans or policies that will actually lower the cost of living and never will. 

The "Affordable Care Act" made healthcare more expensive.

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The "Inflation Reduction Act" made inflation worse.

Any kind of "Green New Deal" would make energy completely unaffordable (and unavailable eventually). 

That brings us to Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who has been saying this about the price of gas:

There is of course always a vast difference between what lefties like El-Sayed say, vs. the kinds of things they believe.

Scott Jennings spotted yet another example of a Democrat who is only going to worsen the things he says are problems that need fixing. 

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"Why do we need to be moving fossil fuels when we have the Democrats' indeterminate magic that will power everything!?"

What could possibly go wrong here?

That video is from about eight years ago but that's the REAL Abdul El-Sayed, so vote accordingly, Michigan. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ECONOMY | ENERGY

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