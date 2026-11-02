Cenk Uygur Supports Abdul El-Sayed Because He Wants an AMERICAN Senator 'for a Change' and HOOBOY

Cenk Uygur has decided that Michigan finally deserves a real American senator, which, in his telling, means the progressive, socialist, Islamic Egyptian-American candidate who treats Israel like a foreign adversary and has previously claimed dual citizenship with Egypt.

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The Young Turks host is suddenly very concerned about politicians who pledge loyalty to other countries, a standard he appears to apply only when the country in question is Israel.

It's ALWAYS Israel.

Israel, Israel, Israel.

El-Sayed, the Bernie-backed nominee who has called the Jewish state neither an ally nor a friend, is now being sold as the pure, patriotic alternative free of those messy dual-loyalty problems. The irony practically writes itself.

You know main reason I want @Abdulelsayed to win is that I want an American Senator for a change. I'm sick of all these senators constantly pledging their loyalty to a foreign nation. Yes, I'm corny and patriotic, but it'd be really refreshing to have a senator who represents us. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) November 2, 2026

Patriotic.

Right.

What a dolt.

@cenkuygur @AbdulElSayed We all know that you lie all the time because your "religion" says it's OK. We all know that you despise America as she is. We all know that both of you enthusiastically support Jihad and oppression by Muslims of everyone else. There's no reason to try to hide it anymore. — Mike Jones 🦘🤿🐊😱 (@MikemanCommeth) November 2, 2026

@cenkuygur @AbdulElSayed He’s not an American. He’s a foreign plant, like you. — Steve (@StratOvan1969) November 2, 2026

Plant. Not sure why that made us laugh, but it did.

@cenkuygur @AbdulElSayed Does “us” include Egypt, dummy? https://t.co/1meF7Th3ep — Skiandsurf (@Skiandsurf2) November 2, 2026

@cenkuygur @AbdulElSayed He's about as American as Bin Laden. — WE0209 (@Pro_Nuke) November 2, 2026

Oof.

@cenkuygur @AbdulElSayed you are a liar and a scary person … YOU hate America — Lynda woolard (@lyndaPT72) November 2, 2026

@cenkuygur @AbdulElSayed Nah. You want him to win because he hates Jews just like you. — Stop Communism (@StopMarx) November 2, 2026

Ahem. ^

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Related:

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Abdul El-Sayed’s Reason for Letting Boys in Girls’ Bathrooms Should ABSOLUTELY Be Campaign Ending

So, About That Unhinged Antisemitic Chick Who Attacked a Jewish Content Creator? Here's What We Know

Come GET Some: Wajahat Ali Learns the HARD WAY Americans Don't Play When Threatened With 'Jihad'

GRRL, BYE: Laura Ingraham Destroys Angie Nixon for ALREADY Playing Race Card for Her Inevitable LOSS

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