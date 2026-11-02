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Cenk Uygur Supports Abdul El-Sayed Because He Wants an AMERICAN Senator 'for a Change' and HOOBOY

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 02, 2026 10:50 AM
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Cenk Uygur Supports Abdul El-Sayed Because He Wants an AMERICAN Senator 'for a Change' and HOOBOY
Sam J. - Twitchy

Cenk Uygur has decided that Michigan finally deserves a real American senator, which, in his telling, means the progressive, socialist, Islamic Egyptian-American candidate who treats Israel like a foreign adversary and has previously claimed dual citizenship with Egypt. 

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The Young Turks host is suddenly very concerned about politicians who pledge loyalty to other countries, a standard he appears to apply only when the country in question is Israel. 

It's ALWAYS Israel.

Israel, Israel, Israel.

El-Sayed, the Bernie-backed nominee who has called the Jewish state neither an ally nor a friend, is now being sold as the pure, patriotic alternative free of those messy dual-loyalty problems. The irony practically writes itself.

Patriotic.

Right.

What a dolt.

Plant. Not sure why that made us laugh, but it did.

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Oof.

Ahem. ^

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Related:

David Axelrod Scolding the Right (Especially Scott Jennings!) About Divisive Campaigns BACKFIRES

Abdul El-Sayed’s Reason for Letting Boys in Girls’ Bathrooms Should ABSOLUTELY Be Campaign Ending

So, About That Unhinged Antisemitic Chick Who Attacked a Jewish Content Creator? Here's What We Know

Come GET Some: Wajahat Ali Learns the HARD WAY Americans Don't Play When Threatened With 'Jihad'

GRRL, BYE: Laura Ingraham Destroys Angie Nixon for ALREADY Playing Race Card for Her Inevitable LOSS

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | FOREIGN POLICY | SENATE

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