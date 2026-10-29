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WaPo: Many Trump 2024 Voters Describe Abdul El-Sayed As an 'America First' Senate Candidate

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 29, 2026 5:30 PM
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WaPo: Many Trump 2024 Voters Describe Abdul El-Sayed As an 'America First' Senate Candidate
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Sometimes, for the sake of a headline, you need to use estimates like "several" or "many." In the piece itself, though, you'd better give readers a clear good idea of how many people you're talking about and how you arrived at that number. The Washington Post claims that in Michigan, "many" citizens who voted for Donald Trump in 2024 describe Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed as the "America First" candidate, due to his opposition to unconditional (or any, really) military aid to Israel. You know, they're like the couple in Cenk Uygur's ad fed up with paying a premium for eggs so the government can kill more Palestinian kids.

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However, when you click on the link, you see the headline is, "How Arab Americans who voted for Trump feel about him and Abdul El-Sayed." We guess WaPo implied Arab American when it specified, "in Dearborn, Michigan."

Laura Beveridge reports:

In Dearborn, the first Arab American-majority city, many Trump 2024 voters describe El-Sayed as an “America First” candidate due to his opposition to unconditional military aid to Israel and focus on the domestic economy.

El-Sayed himself recently embraced the America First label in a campaign ad on the conservative Fox News and Newsmax networks.

“Mike Rogers will put Israel first,” said Michigan voter Mustapha El-Jaroudi, 27.

Having voted for Trump twice, El-Jaroudi now calls the president “a con artist” who betrayed his campaign refrain of “no new wars.”

So, by "many," we're saying one? The final sentence of that article urges readers to click on a link to a previous The Washington Post article to read the stories of Mustapha El-Jaroudi and other Arab Americans. That link leads to a piece in which the Washington Post's reporter spoke with "about a dozen Dearborn residents."

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He just wants to get the price of those eggs down for his fellow Americans.

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"Many."

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We can believe The Washington Post scavenged enough to find one person (whose sanity may be in question) who voted for Trump and thinks that El-Sayed is the "America First" candidate. Many, we're not so sure about.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | DONALD TRUMP | MICHIGAN | WASHINGTON POST

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