WaPo: Many Trump 2024 Voters Describe Abdul El-Sayed As an 'America First' Senate Candidate

Sometimes, for the sake of a headline, you need to use estimates like "several" or "many." In the piece itself, though, you'd better give readers a clear good idea of how many people you're talking about and how you arrived at that number. The Washington Post claims that in Michigan, "many" citizens who voted for Donald Trump in 2024 describe Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed as the "America First" candidate, due to his opposition to unconditional (or any, really) military aid to Israel. You know, they're like the couple in Cenk Uygur's ad fed up with paying a premium for eggs so the government can kill more Palestinian kids.

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However, when you click on the link, you see the headline is, "How Arab Americans who voted for Trump feel about him and Abdul El-Sayed." We guess WaPo implied Arab American when it specified, "in Dearborn, Michigan."

In Dearborn, Michigan, many Trump 2024 voters describe Abdul El-Sayed as an “America First” Senate candidate due to his opposition to unconditional military aid to Israel and focus on the domestic economy. https://t.co/CAIVbwN8w0 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 28, 2026

Laura Beveridge reports:

In Dearborn, the first Arab American-majority city, many Trump 2024 voters describe El-Sayed as an “America First” candidate due to his opposition to unconditional military aid to Israel and focus on the domestic economy. El-Sayed himself recently embraced the America First label in a campaign ad on the conservative Fox News and Newsmax networks. “Mike Rogers will put Israel first,” said Michigan voter Mustapha El-Jaroudi, 27. Having voted for Trump twice, El-Jaroudi now calls the president “a con artist” who betrayed his campaign refrain of “no new wars.”

So, by "many," we're saying one? The final sentence of that article urges readers to click on a link to a previous The Washington Post article to read the stories of Mustapha El-Jaroudi and other Arab Americans. That link leads to a piece in which the Washington Post's reporter spoke with "about a dozen Dearborn residents."

There are literally no MAGA voters who feel that way — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 29, 2026

@KurtSchlichter Literally zero. — Olivia (@OliviaBrahm) October 29, 2026

@KurtSchlichter The fact they think they need to tell this lie shows their candidate is in trouble — American Citizen (@Bell524Bell) October 29, 2026

@washingtonpost Not happening. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 29, 2026

@washingtonpost The idea that Abdul El-Sayed is "America First" is laughable. He's clearly anti-American. The Washington Post is happy to support his charade. — David Gray (@Bad_DavidG) October 28, 2026

@washingtonpost Oh: that’s why he doesn’t want to give money to Israel! — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) October 28, 2026

He just wants to get the price of those eggs down for his fellow Americans.

@washingtonpost That is utterly ridiculous. No Trump voter thinks Abdul is anything but Islam First and we know he hates this country. — I'm that suburban mom Trump voter (@GinaBritton14) October 29, 2026

@washingtonpost This is a campaign contribution — Scott Taylor (@Scotttaylorva) October 28, 2026

@washingtonpost I think it's entirely possible that, with a little bit of effort, @washingtonpost was able to find a cadre of male Dearborn voters who voted for the man instead of (spit) a woman and now prefer the antisemitic fellow traveler. — Wonko the Sane (@Amuk31) October 29, 2026

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"Many."

@washingtonpost There is not a single Trump 2024 voter who thinks this, whether they're for or against the war. The media is the enemy of the people. — JerseyJoeWalcott 🇺🇸 (@JerseyJoeWalc) October 29, 2026

@washingtonpost Nobody believes this. Nobody. He's Palestine First and America Last, and everyone knows it. — Dat Way Mon (@datwaymon) October 29, 2026

@washingtonpost They’re not America First, they’re Jewish last. That’s different — EE (@ironkaramazov) October 29, 2026

@washingtonpost Literally nobody thinks this — AJ 🇺🇸 (@AjApplegoose) October 29, 2026

@washingtonpost What kind of drugs are you on? — Rich Arnold (@rcarnold1) October 29, 2026

@washingtonpost In Washington, DC, the Post writers have found some AMAZING hallucinogens. — Raybury (@raybury) October 29, 2026

@washingtonpost Source: WaPo editorial board. — Thomas Paine jr. (@ThomasPainejr1) October 29, 2026

@washingtonpost Muslim Brotherhood first, death to America... If a 2024 Trump supporter votes for this con man there has to be some sort of medical brain trauma involved. — Dolor Carriere (@mannamedgoo) October 29, 2026

@washingtonpost Not a chance in hell is this accurate — Brian Boru 🇺🇸 🇻🇦☘️🐘🚀 (@Brian_Boroimhe) October 29, 2026

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@washingtonpost Highly deceptive post title. — 𝕏 Real AR 𝕏 (@Real_A_R_) October 28, 2026

@washingtonpost Literally not one single sane person views Abdul as a "America First" person. You cannot even tell this lie with a semi-straight face. — Some Random Guy (@JeepGuy17) October 29, 2026

We can believe The Washington Post scavenged enough to find one person (whose sanity may be in question) who voted for Trump and thinks that El-Sayed is the "America First" candidate. Many, we're not so sure about.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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