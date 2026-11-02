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Haley Stevens Called ‘Used Condom’ by Carville and ‘Vermin’ by Olbermann, Erased by MI Dems

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Nov 02, 2026 4:10 AM
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Haley Stevens Called ‘Used Condom’ by Carville and ‘Vermin’ by Olbermann, Erased by MI Dems
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The Democrats’ reaction to Haley Stevens’ endorsement of Republican Mike Rogers on Sunday has been a massive meltdown. The amount of hate being directed at her by the Democrat Party and its supporters is unlike anything we've seen before. It’s cult-like, to say the least. In response to her decision, Democrat political consultant James Carville has stooped lower than ever before, leftist podcaster Keith Olbermann lived up to his German heritage, and the Michigan Democrats erased Stevens out of existence.

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Let’s start with Carville. Warning, this is truly disgusting. (WATCH—LANGUAGE WARNING)

Carville is 82. His wife really needs to take him to a mental health facility.

Posters say they’re not surprised by Carville’s misogyny. He worked for former President Bill Clinton, after all.

He’s a miserable person.

Podcaster Keith Olbermann could probably give Carville a run for his money in the misery department. He compared Stevens to a rat.

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All this because Stevens refused to goosestep with the antisemites in the Democrat Party.

Stevens' political erasure has begun. The Michigan Democrats have subjected Stevens to some Stalin-like purging on Sunday.

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If you don’t align with the new Democrat Party, they’ll essentially airbrush you out of their picture à la Joseph Stalin.

Democrats, including El-Sayed, say what Stevens did does not matter. Their party’s collective meltdown says otherwise.

They really don’t. Furious Democrats have blown up this story when the best option was to ignore it. Silly, Democrats. Anyway, on Tuesday night we'll find out if “none of this matters.”

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | JAMES CARVILLE | KEITH OLBERMANN | MICHIGAN | MIKE ROGERS | 2026 ELECTIONS

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