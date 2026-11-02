Haley Stevens Called ‘Used Condom’ by Carville and ‘Vermin’ by Olbermann, Erased by MI Dems

The Democrats’ reaction to Haley Stevens’ endorsement of Republican Mike Rogers on Sunday has been a massive meltdown. The amount of hate being directed at her by the Democrat Party and its supporters is unlike anything we've seen before. It’s cult-like, to say the least. In response to her decision, Democrat political consultant James Carville has stooped lower than ever before, leftist podcaster Keith Olbermann lived up to his German heritage, and the Michigan Democrats erased Stevens out of existence.

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Let’s start with Carville. Warning, this is truly disgusting. (WATCH—LANGUAGE WARNING)

Carville is having an unhinged crash out over Haley Stevens: "If you think that these Republicans are going to treat you as anything other than what they view you as...a used condom. The Democrats don't even think you're worth a used condom." They're coming completely unglued. https://t.co/HnT96m0k20 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 1, 2026

Carville's glue has been dissolving for years, to be fair. — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) November 1, 2026

This is his state of mind 24/7. Legit insane. — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) November 1, 2026

Carville's cheese has slid all the way off the cracker — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 1, 2026

Carville is 82. His wife really needs to take him to a mental health facility.

Posters say they’re not surprised by Carville’s misogyny. He worked for former President Bill Clinton, after all.

I am shocked, SHOCKED I tell you, that the man who accused Bill Clinton’s rape victims of being trash you picked up “when you drag a dollar through the trailer park” is being so nasty to a woman. Stunning turn of events. — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) November 1, 2026

he said a $100 bill not a dollar... he's always been a scumbag — ajonymous (@ajonymous_me) November 2, 2026

He’s a miserable person.

Podcaster Keith Olbermann could probably give Carville a run for his money in the misery department. He compared Stevens to a rat.

Not to downplay Haley Stevens' vermin-like betrayal of her party and her constituents and her nation...



But given her track record as a clownish loser, do we really believe any who will now follow her weren't already going to vote for the Fascist? — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 1, 2026

"vermin-like betrayal"



Nazi rhetoric, straight up. — Random Oregonian (@RandomOregf2) November 1, 2026

My ears perk up whenever I hear a German compare people he hates to vermin.



Führer Olbermann here is no exception. — SᗯEᒪᒪ (@EvilSubhuman) November 2, 2026

All this because Stevens refused to goosestep with the antisemites in the Democrat Party.

Stevens' political erasure has begun. The Michigan Democrats have subjected Stevens to some Stalin-like purging on Sunday.

Haley Stevens: “Abdul, can you PLEASE condemn antisemitism?”



Abdul El-Sayed: “No. And you can stay away from my campaign.”



Haley: *Endorses Mike Rogers*



Michigan Democrats: pic.twitter.com/j3reya6OgF — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) November 1, 2026

Rep. Haley Stevens has lost access to VAN, Michigan Democrats' voter database, sources tell The Detroit News.



Her photo has also been removed from the party's website. — Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) November 1, 2026

Literally Stalinist. Hilarious. — Mike McD (@MickGMick) November 1, 2026

Remember back when the Democratic party was big tent?



Now they are a purity test cult that enforces antisemitism. — Trunk Monkey (@C4ndide) November 1, 2026

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If you don’t align with the new Democrat Party, they’ll essentially airbrush you out of their picture à la Joseph Stalin.

Democrats, including El-Sayed, say what Stevens did does not matter. Their party’s collective meltdown says otherwise.

The pleasure in watching this national meltdown by the Democrats is intense. — Gary Goldstein (@GaryGol88424403) November 2, 2026

They do not sound confident of winning on Tuesday.



If they were confident, their attitude would be “Bye, loser”, and ignore her.



Not this unhinged reaction. — Strange Mutant (@BobTheMutant) November 2, 2026

They really don’t. Furious Democrats have blown up this story when the best option was to ignore it. Silly, Democrats. Anyway, on Tuesday night we'll find out if “none of this matters.”

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