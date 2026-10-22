James Carville Shares Dems’ Post-Midterms Wishlist With Laura Ingraham, Admits His TDS Getting Worse

Democrat political consultant James Carville went on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show Wednesday night. He laid out what Democrats would do if they make big gains in the midterms. But first, Carville has finally admitted he has Trump Derangement Syndrome.

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He says it’s worsening because of the midterms. (READ)

PRAY FOR JAMES CARVILLE🙏 Carville revealed his debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome is only worsening as the Midterms approach. He called it a "horrific consuming disease" and said he's unable to sleep because of it. Carville even said he has contemplated asking a doctor or psychiatrist for medication. However, he ultimately decided to embrace his disease. Sadly, Carville is far from the only Democrat with this terrible affliction. He's hoping to be cured after the Midterms. However, a Republican Midterm victory could send Carville spiraling. Democrats are feeling confident because of the polling, but Republicans know not to trust the polls. Hopefully Carville and other TDS sufferers will be able to cope if Democrats lose way more than expected. There is a distinct possibility the Midterms will not go as they hope. Videos like this certainly don't help the Democrat cause.

Carville says he embraces his condition. (WATCH — LANGUAGE WARNING)

💥NEW: PRAY FOR JAMES CARVILLE🙏 Carville revealed his debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome is only worsening as the Midterms approach. He called it a "horrific consuming disease" and said he's unable to sleep because of it. Carville even said he has contemplated asking a doctor or psychiatrist for medication. However, he ultimately decided to embrace his disease. Sadly Carville is far from the only Democrat with this terrible affliction. He's hoping to be cured after the Midterms. However, a Republican Midterm victory could send Carville spiraling. Democrats are feeling confident because of the polling, but Republicans know not to trust the polls. Hopefully Carville and other TDS sufferers will be able to cope if Democrats lose way more than expected. There is a distinct possibility the Midterms will not go as they hope. Videos like this certainly don't help the Democrat cause. — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 21, 2026

The first step is admitting you have a problem. — Steve Plas (@steveplas72) October 22, 2026

Carville most certainly has a problem.

Posters were shocked that Carville wasn’t already on mood-altering drugs. They offered a few suggestions he could try.

"Carville even said he has contemplated asking a doctor or psychiatrist for medication." You mean he isn't already on drugs? — Revengex (@The_Revengex) October 21, 2026

Got you covered James!! 🧑‍⚕️ Take 2 of these and 2 shots of whatever brown liqueur of your choice you already consume every morning at breakfast , 😐 3 times a day. 😉 🤣 pic.twitter.com/60DxNDGG8z — HeyTacos (@ThePeoplesTacos) October 21, 2026

Take as much as you need James!



Happy Pumpkin Spice Flavor season! pic.twitter.com/l4t9WQ6KPv — Greg 🇺🇸 ✭ (@GregB_TX) October 21, 2026

That last one is very popular with the Starbucks crowd.

Desperate for guests, Laura Ingraham spoke with Carville on Wednesday night. If Democrats win back the House and Senate, he says they will seek to raise the minimum wage among other Democrat wishlist items. (WATCH)

🚨 Carville: “We’re not Trump, and we’re gonna win.” @JamesCarville_ lays out what Democrats would do with power: “Raise the minimum wage to $13.25 an hour, then raise taxes on incomes over $500,000 a year, start reopening rural hospitals, get the heck out of Iraq.” https://t.co/aPMxBBDR82 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 22, 2026

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Are we in Iraq? Or is Carville just drunk again? — Don’s Daughter (@GenXamerica) October 22, 2026

He probably meant Iran, but Ingraham didn’t bother to correct him.

Commenters are not surprised that Democrats would immediately try to upend the economy with a new minimum wage increase.

And where's the money for the $13.25 hourly wage going to come from? These idiots have know idea on how to run a business. — joe (@pointguardjoe) October 22, 2026

Raising the minimum wage to $13.25 is effectively a tax increase on American consumers and will also cost people jobs. Businesses will raise prices to cover the increased cost of labor, or just lay people off. Another stupid idea from the left. — The Conservative Compass 🧭 (@Keep_USA_Free) October 22, 2026

Problem with all this nonsense is they will have to win two thirds of both houses in order to prevent a pres. veto or to have him removed. Otherwise, he is going to veto every bill that they send to his desk, they don't have two thirds coming their way so now what's thier answer. — mgiamatt1 (@mgiamatt11) October 22, 2026

Democrats are counting on their voters not understanding how the separation of powers works. Many still erroneously think Congress can use the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump without the Vice President and his Cabinet. Democrats love preying on the ignorance of voters. Like Carville, they're ruled by their TDS.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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