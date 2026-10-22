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James Carville Shares Dems’ Post-Midterms Wishlist With Laura Ingraham, Admits His TDS Getting Worse

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 22, 2026 3:00 AM
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James Carville Shares Dems’ Post-Midterms Wishlist With Laura Ingraham, Admits His TDS Getting Worse
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Democrat political consultant James Carville went on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show Wednesday night. He laid out what Democrats would do if they make big gains in the midterms. But first, Carville has finally admitted he has Trump Derangement Syndrome.

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He says it’s worsening because of the midterms. (READ)

PRAY FOR JAMES CARVILLE🙏

Carville revealed his debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome is only worsening as the Midterms approach.

He called it a "horrific consuming disease" and said he's unable to sleep because of it.

Carville even said he has contemplated asking a doctor or psychiatrist for medication.

However, he ultimately decided to embrace his disease.

Sadly, Carville is far from the only Democrat with this terrible affliction.

He's hoping to be cured after the Midterms.

However, a Republican Midterm victory could send Carville spiraling.

Democrats are feeling confident because of the polling, but Republicans know not to trust the polls.

Hopefully Carville and other TDS sufferers will be able to cope if Democrats lose way more than expected.

There is a distinct possibility the Midterms will not go as they hope.

Videos like this certainly don't help the Democrat cause.

Carville says he embraces his condition. (WATCH — LANGUAGE WARNING)

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Carville most certainly has a problem.

Posters were shocked that Carville wasn’t already on mood-altering drugs. They offered a few suggestions he could try.

That last one is very popular with the Starbucks crowd.

Desperate for guests, Laura Ingraham spoke with Carville on Wednesday night. If Democrats win back the House and Senate, he says they will seek to raise the minimum wage among other Democrat wishlist items. (WATCH)

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He probably meant Iran, but Ingraham didn’t bother to correct him.

Commenters are not surprised that Democrats would immediately try to upend the economy with a new minimum wage increase.

Democrats are counting on their voters not understanding how the separation of powers works. Many still erroneously think Congress can use the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump without the Vice President and his Cabinet. Democrats love preying on the ignorance of voters. Like Carville, they're ruled by their TDS.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes and combat Democrats' lies. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | FOX NEWS | JAMES CARVILLE | POLLING

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