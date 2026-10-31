Clyburn’s Unity Rally Turns Trick: El-Sayed Tells Stevens to Stay Away As Dem War Erupts in Detroit

Rep. Clyburn is likely feeling like this Halloween is more trick and not at all treat.

Clyburn planned a 'Unity' event tomorrow at a Detroit church. The church is a predominantly black church and it was set to boost the candidacy of Abdul El-Sayed leading up to Election Day.

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Haley Stevens seemingly agreed to appear but did expect Abdul El-Sayed to speak out against an anti-Semitic ad. Everyone waited for El-Sayed's statement and then last night it came. It was not as expected.

El-Sayed didn't decry anything and he told Haley Stevens to stay away from him and his campaign.

Everyone then assumed El-Sayed wouldn't be at the 'Unity' event tomorrow. El-Sayed seemed to confirm that.

Q: Do you want Haley Stevens to come to church with you tomorrow? El-Sayed: I've been very clear that I would rather not distract from the key issues of this campaign, and those are getting money out of politics, putting money in your pocket, passing Medicare for all. She wants to talk about other things. — Acyn (@Acyn) October 31, 2026

He's such a jerk.

Clyburn, for his part, says Stevens is still invited to the event. Basically, Clyburn believes it's his party and only he can pull the invites. Seems fair.

#MichiganSenate NYT: An adviser to Jim Clyburn says Haley Stevens was still invited at Democratic unity event and rejected any notion that Abdul El-Sayed could pull her invitation. “This is not Abdul’s event,” Mr. Seawright said Saturday afternoon, adding, “The invitation still stands.” https://t.co/u0UpV0p9w6 — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) October 31, 2026

One thing is for certain, Abdul El-Sayed is giving Democrat leaders a taste of how he will behave if elected. He won't be falling in line. Womp-womp.

The Dem Establishment has absolutely no conception how furious Progressives are about this whole episode and how apoplectic they'll be in the unlikely event it costs El-Sayed the race https://t.co/lfEh5n4oR4 — Nick Field (@nick_field90) October 31, 2026

The best thing that could happen to the Democrat Party is for El-Sayed to lose and lose bigly. Show him he has to have some decorum. If he wins, all hell is going to break loose internally.

New Rule: Today is the last day we all tweet or post or talk about Haley Stevens. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) October 31, 2026

Wajahat really hates women, particularly those with an opinion.

God bless Clyburn. Haley has genuine and real relationships with black community and black elected officials. That type of alliance can’t be intimidated. — Jordan Domingue (@DomingueJordan) October 31, 2026

This is getting weird. Jim Clyburn has absolutely no pull with Black American voters in Detroit. If you asked 100K Black Americans living in the city whether or not Clyburn and an appearance at a church will influence their voting decision 99.9% of them would say hell no lol. — Alan Holmes (@oh_HOLMES) October 31, 2026

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Others say Clyburn no longer has any pull with black voters so none of this matters. Time will tell.

Jim Clyburn to Abdul El-Sayed: https://t.co/VoaeorB7Hz — greg (@mistergeezy) October 31, 2026

@PollTracker2024 My prediction: Clyburn and Stevens show up, and El-Sayed skips. Then Clyburn and Stevens get to explain to a church full of voters what the deal is. Maybe it affects how they vote in this senate race. — Larry’s Dog (@A29795048) October 31, 2026

Stay Tuned.

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