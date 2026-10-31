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Clyburn’s Unity Rally Turns Trick: El-Sayed Tells Stevens to Stay Away As Dem War Erupts in Detroit

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 31, 2026 6:30 PM
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Clyburn’s Unity Rally Turns Trick: El-Sayed Tells Stevens to Stay Away As Dem War Erupts in Detroit
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Rep. Clyburn is likely feeling like this Halloween is more trick and not at all treat.

Clyburn planned a 'Unity' event tomorrow at a Detroit church. The church is a predominantly black church and it was set to boost the candidacy of Abdul El-Sayed leading up to Election Day. 

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Haley Stevens seemingly agreed to appear but did expect Abdul El-Sayed to speak out against an anti-Semitic ad. Everyone waited for El-Sayed's statement and then last night it came. It was not as expected.

El-Sayed didn't decry anything and he told Haley Stevens to stay away from him and his campaign. 

Everyone then assumed El-Sayed wouldn't be at the 'Unity' event tomorrow. El-Sayed seemed to confirm that. 

He's such a jerk.

Clyburn, for his part, says Stevens is still invited to the event. Basically, Clyburn believes it's his party and only he can pull the invites. Seems fair. 

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One thing is for certain, Abdul El-Sayed is giving Democrat leaders a taste of how he will behave if elected. He won't be falling in line. Womp-womp.

The best thing that could happen to the Democrat Party is for El-Sayed to lose and lose bigly. Show him he has to have some decorum. If he wins, all hell is going to break loose internally. 

Wajahat really hates women, particularly those with an opinion. 

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Others say Clyburn no longer has any pull with black voters so none of this matters. Time will tell. 

Stay Tuned.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ANTISEMITISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN

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