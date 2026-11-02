With Friends Like This A-HOLE, Who Needs Enemies? Haley Stevens 'Pal' WHOOPED for Trashing Her on X

Democrats have spent the last 24 hours attacking Haley Stevens for being brave enough to walk away from the Islamic, socialist troll running to represent Michigan in the Senate.

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And when we say attacks, we mean ATTACKS.

Clown.

Vermin.

Traitor.

Trash.

Carville compared her to a used condom.

George Conway, everyone's favorite lesbian auntie, said she should check herself into the loony bin (while tagging the wrong Haley Stevens which was REALLY funny).

But this from her alleged friend, Jordan Acker, is perhaps the worst thing we've seen yet. Insinuating her husband is abusive and controlling her? Dude. Bro. This ain't it.

As Haley's friend, I can't be silent. Yesterday morning, afternoon, and evening, I spoke with @HaleyforMI several times. At 8:58 this morning, she told me she intended to remain silent. I don't know what changed in the two hours that followed. I want to believe she was being truthful with me. I've known her fiancé, Jason Turkish, for years. I respect him as a brilliant lawyer and advocate for disabled Americans. But I have become deeply troubled by his behavior. I've heard serious concerns about his treatment of Haley's staff, friends, and allies. My own experiences have only deepened those concerns. It is painful to watch someone you care about go through something like this. It is even more painful to worry about the influence of those closest to her. I don't know what happened this morning, and I won't pretend that I do. Haley is my friend. I am deeply concerned for her well-being. She deserves dignity, independence, and the freedom to make her own decisions. But at the end of the day, this is bigger than any one person or political controversy. We cannot lose sight of the people affected by these decisions and this conduct: her constituents, her staff, her friends, and the people who have placed their trust in her. They deserve respect, accountability, and answers, too. — Jordan Acker (@JordanAckerMI) November 2, 2026

Post continues:

... truthful with me. I've known her fiancé, Jason Turkish, for years. I respect him as a brilliant lawyer and advocate for disabled Americans. But I have become deeply troubled by his behavior. I've heard serious concerns about his treatment of Haley's staff, friends, and allies. My own experiences have only deepened those concerns. It is painful to watch someone you care about go through something like this. It is even more painful to worry about the influence of those closest to her. I don't know what happened this morning, and I won't pretend that I do. Haley is my friend. I am deeply concerned for her well-being. She deserves dignity, independence, and the freedom to make her own decisions. But at the end of the day, this is bigger than any one person or political controversy. We cannot lose sight of the people affected by these decisions and this conduct: her constituents, her staff, her friends, and the people who have placed their trust in her. They deserve respect, accountability, and answers, too.

So her bully husband is controlling her and stuff.

This guy is no friend.

@JordanAckerMI @HaleyforMI Friends don’t air their dirty laundry on the timeline. This is disappointing. — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) November 2, 2026

@JordanAckerMI @HaleyforMI I expect this from liberal women-hell, their calling card is throwing friends under the bus. But from a guy? Dude take a midol and stop being a bitch. — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) November 2, 2026

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@JordanAckerMI @HaleyforMI You wouldn’t be putting any of this out had she remained silent and you know it. Big tent party is full of big hypocrites. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) November 2, 2026

Yup.

@JordanAckerMI @HaleyforMI You are a terrible friend and an even worse human being. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) November 2, 2026

Tough crowd.

And deservedly so.

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