We Didn't Have Rashida Tlaib GIGGLING About Hating Black Americans on Our Bingo Card BUT Here We Are

Rashida Tlaib has spent years positioning herself as the self-appointed conscience of American progressives, forever ready to lecture everyone else about racism, privilege, and the supposed sins of everyone outside her preferred coalition.
She has also spent years being a raging, crazy antisemite, but that's another story. Sort of.
It was more than a little ironic to watch the Michigan congresswoman smiling her way through a discussion of anti-Black attitudes in Arab communities in her own state. The same woman who treats any criticism of her or her allies as a hate crime somehow managed to look amused while the topic of racism directed at Black Michiganders from parts of the Arab American community came up.
The grin, the giggle — she’s super classy.
Watch:
She’s smiling while talking about anti-Black racism from Arabs communities in Michigan? She thinks it’s funny. Disgusting. https://t.co/lzameS9JfQ— Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) October 29, 2026
In a year when tensions between Black and Arab voters have already complicated the Michigan Senate race, Tlaib’s casual demeanor landed like a particularly tone-deaf punchline. The progressive who never misses a chance to call out bigotry elsewhere appeared remarkably unbothered when the conversation turned to problems closer to home.
For a politician whose entire brand is moral superiority on racial issues, the optics were about as subtle as a brick through a window.
@DemsForMike Tahlib is an imposter that should never had been able to access a seat in Congress.— Anita (@Anijealud) October 29, 2026
And yet, Democrats keep voting for her. Says a lot about their crap party, you know?
@DemsForMike Red tsunami coming to save Michigan🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️— Kathy Wilson (@KathyWi94120663) October 29, 2026
Let us pray.
============================================================
Related:
Democrats Are Sexist Pigs From Hell
BAHAHA! George Conway's Sexist Dig on X at Haley Stevens Goes SO Wrong (for One HILARIOUS Reason)
Undercover Footage Proves Kansas ‘Pastor’ Senate Candidate’s Church Hosts Drag Queen Story Hour
Cenk Uygur Supports Abdul El-Sayed Because He Wants an AMERICAN Senator 'for a Change' and HOOBOY
David Axelrod Scolding the Right (Especially Scott Jennings!) About Divisive Campaigns BACKFIRES
============================================================
Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.
Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.
Join the Conversation
VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.