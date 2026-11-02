We Didn't Have Rashida Tlaib GIGGLING About Hating Black Americans on Our Bingo Card BUT Here We Are

Rashida Tlaib has spent years positioning herself as the self-appointed conscience of American progressives, forever ready to lecture everyone else about racism, privilege, and the supposed sins of everyone outside her preferred coalition.

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She has also spent years being a raging, crazy antisemite, but that's another story. Sort of.

It was more than a little ironic to watch the Michigan congresswoman smiling her way through a discussion of anti-Black attitudes in Arab communities in her own state. The same woman who treats any criticism of her or her allies as a hate crime somehow managed to look amused while the topic of racism directed at Black Michiganders from parts of the Arab American community came up.

The grin, the giggle — she’s super classy.

Watch:

She’s smiling while talking about anti-Black racism from Arabs communities in Michigan? She thinks it’s funny. Disgusting. https://t.co/lzameS9JfQ — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) October 29, 2026

In a year when tensions between Black and Arab voters have already complicated the Michigan Senate race, Tlaib’s casual demeanor landed like a particularly tone-deaf punchline. The progressive who never misses a chance to call out bigotry elsewhere appeared remarkably unbothered when the conversation turned to problems closer to home.

For a politician whose entire brand is moral superiority on racial issues, the optics were about as subtle as a brick through a window.

@DemsForMike Tahlib is an imposter that should never had been able to access a seat in Congress. — Anita (@Anijealud) October 29, 2026

And yet, Democrats keep voting for her. Says a lot about their crap party, you know?

@DemsForMike Red tsunami coming to save Michigan🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️ — Kathy Wilson (@KathyWi94120663) October 29, 2026

Let us pray.

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