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AOC Transfers $1 Million to Abdul El-Sayed's Campaign

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 17, 2026 3:00 PM
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AOC Transfers $1 Million to Abdul El-Sayed's Campaign
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

Here's another story to throw on the pile for the next time Democrats like Dr. Abdul El-Sayed say they're trying to get the money out of politics. Democratic Socialists of America member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday transferred $1 million from her war chest to Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed's campaign. Even The New York Times admits that's a large sum for a House member to give to a Senate candidate, especially one who isn't even from her state. El-Sayed hasn't been shy about raking in campaign cash from New York and Hollywood. AOC must think she has enough banked for her own 2028 presidential campaign to spare a million here or there.

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Yeah, Sen. Chuck Schumer has transferred $30 million from his PAC to El-Sayed's campaign.

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According to Grok:

The $1 million came from AOC’s campaign committee funds (raised from donor contributions, with nearly $17.4M cash on hand). It went to the Abdul for Michigan Victory Fund, a joint committee with El-Sayed’s campaign plus the DSCC and Michigan Democrats. FEC rules allow unlimited transfers from candidate committees to party committees.

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Remember when Matt Walsh set up a GoFundMe to raise money to save AOC's abuela's home in Puerto Rico because AOC said the roof was caving in?

Her donors probably don't mind. It's just one terrorist sympathizer helping out another.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ | DEMOCRAT PARTY | SENATE

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