AOC Transfers $1 Million to Abdul El-Sayed's Campaign

Here's another story to throw on the pile for the next time Democrats like Dr. Abdul El-Sayed say they're trying to get the money out of politics. Democratic Socialists of America member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday transferred $1 million from her war chest to Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed's campaign. Even The New York Times admits that's a large sum for a House member to give to a Senate candidate, especially one who isn't even from her state. El-Sayed hasn't been shy about raking in campaign cash from New York and Hollywood. AOC must think she has enough banked for her own 2028 presidential campaign to spare a million here or there.

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Breaking News: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez transferred $1 million to Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive running for Senate in Michigan. The transfer represents a huge sum for a House member to give to a Senate race, especially one in a different state. https://t.co/vgwkd8YOGp — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 16, 2026

@nytimes 30 million from Chuck Schumer, 1 million from AOC, money from the Soros family and Hollywood millionaires...and he's running on "Get money out of politics"? https://t.co/UohOVcqoYl — theRealKielbasa (@TheRealKielbasa) October 16, 2026

Yeah, Sen. Chuck Schumer has transferred $30 million from his PAC to El-Sayed's campaign.

@nytimes When AOC comes out of the wealth closet, she’ll be among the wealthiest members of congress. It’s what socialists do: sell poverty and scarcity to your loyal, naive followers while building immense wealth for yourself. — Ysaís Martínez (@MartinezYsais) October 16, 2026

@nytimes That’s a lot of drink tips… She must make a wicked screwdriver… — @jdc63 (@19jdc63) October 17, 2026

@nytimes Help me out here. She was bartender before entering congress? Where did she get this kind of money? — Art Ellingson (@ArtEllingsge) October 17, 2026

@nytimes https://t.co/75gXzd0FAK — Just Donna 🇺🇸 (@Crypsis12) October 16, 2026

@nytimes A million dollars on a $174,000 a year salary. Yet, she harps about people that make an honest dollar. — Ashley Willow-River (@AagimaakMakwa) October 16, 2026

@nytimes She must have a really good job to have $1 million to donate. — RMetz (@RMetzEsq) October 16, 2026

@nytimes AOC can just throw around one million dollars? Wow. — Morning Glory 🇺🇸🌼🇺🇸 (@DoryBeutel) October 16, 2026

@nytimes “Eat the rich.” “Get money out of politics.” Then celebrate a million-dollar political transfer. Same money. Same politics. Same hypocrisy. — brian (@gamblinramblin1) October 16, 2026

@nytimes It’s insane that she even has that much money. It doesn’t make sense. — Johnny Crunch 🇺🇸 (@StanTurner) October 17, 2026

@nytimes @JeffGunson74358 Whose money? $1M is above an individual’s donation threshold. A representative can not reassign campaign donations to another candidate. If true, this seems like probable cause to investigate both? — Dan French (@wonNonlyfrench) October 16, 2026

@nytimes Oh I assure you it wasn’t “her” money 🙄 — Susan (@Susan41364994) October 16, 2026

According to Grok:

The $1 million came from AOC’s campaign committee funds (raised from donor contributions, with nearly $17.4M cash on hand). It went to the Abdul for Michigan Victory Fund, a joint committee with El-Sayed’s campaign plus the DSCC and Michigan Democrats. FEC rules allow unlimited transfers from candidate committees to party committees.

@nytimes Political money should not be able to cross state lines. It's absurd that people in New York can influence races across the country. You should only be allowed to donate to the candidates that directly represent you. — Anon, Plz. (@AnonPlzX) October 17, 2026

@nytimes @BillAckman If he costs Democrats the Senate, it’s the likely end to the DSA and she knows it. — Mort A (@sbaexplorer) October 17, 2026

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@nytimes So her grandma’s ceiling can’t get fixed but she has the money for this? — Never Mind (@NeverMi49223793) October 16, 2026

Remember when Matt Walsh set up a GoFundMe to raise money to save AOC's abuela's home in Puerto Rico because AOC said the roof was caving in?

@nytimes Is there something more than politics going on between these two ? 🤔 She " gushes" a lot around him. How or where did this money come from ? I assume donor money of course...but are her donors going to like this transfer ? This is highly unorthodox. Inquiring minds... — Kristy O'Brien (@Kristyinblueash) October 16, 2026

Her donors probably don't mind. It's just one terrorist sympathizer helping out another.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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