Former Abdul El-Sayed Staffer EXPOSES How Abusive (to Women?!) El-Sayed REALLY Is in DAMNING Post

A former top aide to progressive Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is torching the carefully polished image his wife just tried to sell on camera.

It all started here:

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Sarah Jukaku, physician and wife of Abdul El-Sayed, speaks on what her husband is like outside of the limelight: With Abdul, what you see is what you get. Abdul is the same to me and my daughters as he is to you. He says the same things no matter where is and no matter who he’s talking to because he believes and means those things. And that’s what makes him such an unusual politician, no corporation, no billionaire, no special interest, no one tells him what to do or what to say—except maybe me sometimes. — Substance (@SimplySubstance) November 3, 2026

Sarah Jukaku posted a soft-focus testimonial insisting that what voters see is exactly what she and their daughters get at home — no handlers, no double standards, just pure authenticity. The ex-staffer, a Marine combat veteran who spent years inside the campaign, says that framing is pure fiction.

He describes a workplace where staff were pushed to the breaking point, including one person whose parents had to intervene over serious mental health concerns, and a candidate who reacted with detachment when the breakdown happened in front of him. The aide also says he personally witnessed El-Sayed blame his wife for problems he created and casually talk about cheating — details that make the “same guy everywhere” branding look a lot more manufactured than marketed.

Take a look at THIS:

I have refused to talk about Sarah. She was the last person within this orbit I communicated with after I departed from the campaign, and I do actually like her. Wives are off limits generally, and I know she is just being supportive, but she is lying here. Between this and Abdul giving Instagram advice to young men on how to treat women, I have to say something I’ve held off on mostly. Abdul’s mistreatment of staff was what first me woke up to him, and pulled my rose colored glasses off. In particular one person was emotionally/mentally abused to the point their parents had to check them into the hospital. I made an effort to check in on this person daily just to make sure they ate and actually slept. Most days they didn’t. This moved me to the area of concern of this person potentially committing self harm, to which I called DC general council (Max Glass) leadership and told him that he needed to tell Abdul to back off. This person would break down in tears often, and once in front of Abdul at a breakfast in Dearborn. To which he reacted detached and even annoyed. This framing of this honest principled caretaker of a man is a lie. I have witnessed him blame his wife for things he’s done, express interest in cheating on her, abuse staff, lie to one group of voters and then the next, and so much more. Abdul would and did do just about anything to win. My closing point still stands, as my opening project since I felt the duty to warn. Even if you take away the national security concerns. Abdul is a manufactured man, and if he wins (I expect benson to carry him over the line), there will be plenty of stories out of that senate office to confirm this. — Jordan Domingue (@DomingueJordan) November 3, 2026

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Post continues:

... Abdul giving Instagram advice to young men on how to treat women, I have to say something I’ve held off on mostly. Abdul’s mistreatment of staff was what first me woke up to him, and pulled my rose colored glasses off. In particular one person was emotionally/mentally abused to the point their parents had to check them into the hospital. I made an effort to check in on this person daily just to make sure they ate and actually slept. Most days they didn’t. This moved me to the area of concern of this person potentially committing self harm, to which I called DC general council (Max Glass) leadership and told him that he needed to tell Abdul to back off. This person would break down in tears often, and once in front of Abdul at a breakfast in Dearborn. To which he reacted detached and even annoyed. This framing of this honest principled caretaker of a man is a lie. I have witnessed him blame his wife for things he’s done, express interest in cheating on her, abuse staff, lie to one group of voters and then the next, and so much more. Abdul would and did do just about anything to win. My closing point still stands, as my opening project since I felt the duty to warn. Even if you take away the national security concerns. Abdul is a manufactured man, and if he wins (I expect benson to carry him over the line), there will be plenty of stories out of that senate office to confirm this.

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In other words, El-Sayed is a Muslim man.

We know, bro. We know.

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