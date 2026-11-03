'Political MONSTER': Asra Nomani Pulls Curtain Back on Who Wajahat Ali REALLY Is and It AIN'T Pretty

As Twitchy readers know, Wajahat Ali basically declared a jihad on America if Abdul El-Sayed loses today.

He's special, that Wajahat.

If, God forbid, Abdul loses, this will be a watershed moment in Democratic politics. The fire will rise. It's over. People will be radicalized against corporate, pro-Israel Dems. There will be a reckoning. If, when, he wins, it will be a watershed moment. And that reckoning will still come. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 1, 2026

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Twitchy favorite and Fox News Senior Editor Asra Nomani pulled the curtain back on Wajahat Ali and the receipts she brought are absolutely damning.

Take a gander:

WHO IS WAJAHAT ALI? AND WHY IS HE THREATENING AMERICA WITH "FIRE" IF ABDUL EL SAYED LOSES? I have been tracking Wajahat Ali for 23 years, ever since he first reached out to me as a young 20-something lawyer-playwright to pitch columns to the Daily Beast and other liberal media outlets. Over this long game, he has embedded himself deep inside liberal Democratic politics, MSNBC, the New York Times and John Podesta and @neeratanden's Center for American Progress. He is the symbolic political "monster" of the red-green aliance's Dr. Frankenstein (to mix just a few metaphors). Wajahat Ali is a protege of Hatem Bazian, the academic at UC Berkeley who co-founded Students for Justice in Palestine and American Muslims for Palestine with one agenda: the destruction of the state of Israel. This will interest you @shaunmmaguire: Wajahat Ali is the son of immigrant felons from Pakistan who were found guilty of stealing MILLIONS of dollars from Microsoft as part of a transnational FBI investigation called OPERATION CYBERSTORM. They are out of jail now after serving years in prison. The case was so big that then-FBI Director Robert Mueller himself appeared at the press conference. Wajahat grew up in a life of luxury in Fremont, Calif., because of his parents' stolen wealth. I drove by his former house. Most Americans couldn't afford the life he knew. Wajahat has claimed his parents were the victims of "Islamophobia" America's redemptive story means that a child wouldn't be held responsible for his parents' crimes but the threats in Wajahat's new post reveal that he is a man who isn't extending any form of redemption to his political enemies. My reporting reveals that the Democratic Party is at this moment of threats expressed against it by a keyboard warrior called Wajahat Ali because the party fails to understand the dangers of placating the rabid anti-Israel demands of Linda Sarsour, Hatem Bazian, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Hasan Piker and the rest of the anti-semitic lobby that has one goal: "FREE PALESTINE" by replacing the state of Israel with a state called "Palestine." Here is the link to Wajahat's parent's criminal case: https://t.co/SeVuAOncww Wajahat Ali is a prominent figure in my book WOKE ARMY because he is a leader in the Honor Brigade of the Woke Army, threatening and intimidating anyone who dares to defy the narratives of the status quo establishment Muslim groups of Muslims as victims and non-Muslims, Israel and Jews as oppressors. — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) November 2, 2026

Post continues:

... outlets. Over this long game, he has embedded himself deep inside liberal Democratic politics, MSNBC, the New York Times and John Podesta and @neeratanden's Center for American Progress. He is the symbolic political "monster" of the red-green aliance's Dr. Frankenstein (to mix just a few metaphors). Wajahat Ali is a protege of Hatem Bazian, the academic at UC Berkeley who co-founded Students for Justice in Palestine and American Muslims for Palestine with one agenda: the destruction of the state of Israel. This will interest you @shaunmmaguire: Wajahat Ali is the son of immigrant felons from Pakistan who were found guilty of stealing MILLIONS of dollars from Microsoft as part of a transnational FBI investigation called OPERATION CYBERSTORM. They are out of jail now after serving years in prison. The case was so big that then-FBI Director Robert Mueller himself appeared at the press conference. Wajahat grew up in a life of luxury in Fremont, Calif., because of his parents' stolen wealth. I drove by his former house. Most Americans couldn't afford the life he knew. Wajahat has claimed his parents were the victims of "Islamophobia" America's redemptive story means that a child wouldn't be held responsible for his parents' crimes but the threats in Wajahat's new post reveal that he is a man who isn't extending any form of redemption to his political enemies. My reporting reveals that the Democratic Party is at this moment of threats expressed against it by a keyboard warrior called Wajahat Ali because the party fails to understand the dangers of placating the rabid anti-Israel demands of Linda Sarsour, Hatem Bazian, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Hasan Piker and the rest of the anti-semitic lobby that has one goal: "FREE PALESTINE" by replacing the state of Israel with a state called "Palestine." Here is the link to Wajahat's parent's criminal case: https://justice.gov/archive/criminal/cybercrime/press-releases/2002/cyberstormArrest.htm Wajahat Ali is a prominent figure in my book WOKE ARMY because he is a leader in the Honor Brigade of the Woke Army, threatening and intimidating anyone who dares to defy the narratives of the status quo establishment Muslim groups of Muslims as victims and non-Muslims, Israel and Jews as oppressors

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Democrats are so desperate to win more power that they are willing to ignore the very danger under their own noses, a danger they assume they can control. Meanwhile, the DSA has openly voiced how much they hate Democrats and have only played nice with them so they can destroy them from the inside out and take over.

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Related:

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Former Abdul El-Sayed Staffer EXPOSES How Abusive (to Women?!) El-Sayed REALLY Is in DAMNING Post

Haley Stevens Comes Out SWINGING on X and OOF, Punches Definitely Land As Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL

What PANIC Looks Like: Mary Peltola Throws Campaign Staff Under the Bus in Fake Dan Sullivan Scheme

Frodo Can SUCK IT: Elijah Wood Shaming Haley Stevens Blows UP in His Creepy Little Hobbit FACE

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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