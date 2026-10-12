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Hair Superiority: NJ Republican Justin Murphy Blasts Bald Dem Cory Booker in Senate Race Debate

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 12, 2026 5:10 PM
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Hair Superiority: NJ Republican Justin Murphy Blasts Bald Dem Cory Booker in Senate Race Debate
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

New Jersey’s Senate race between incumbent Democrat Cory Booker and Republican challenger Justin Murphy has received little national or social media attention… until now. A clip from last week’s two-man debate has many on X asking, ‘Who is the Murphy guy?’ It turns out that Murphy is a Navy veteran and attorney who wants to take out Iranian terrorists once and for all.

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Here’s the viral debate clip that’s created a huge buzz for Murphy. Check out Booker’s reaction. (WATCH)

(post continues) ...organization" and "a cancer on human existence."

The remarks draw a roar from the audience, and even Democratic Sen. Cory Booker appears to react positively to the moment.

It would be Booker's best decision ever.

Commenters say it was hilarious watching Booker realize his tired ‘orange man bad’ rhetoric could not save him. 

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Not sure how one follows that up.

Posters say it’s been a while since they’ve seen a Republican who looks like Murphy from top to bottom.

It’s time for New Jersey to elect someone with a good head (full of hair) on his shoulders. Unfortunately, Murphy will need more than just one viral clip to defeat Booker, who currently has a sizable lead in the polls.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CORY BOOKER | GOP | IRAN | SENATE | VETERANS

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