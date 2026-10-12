Hair Superiority: NJ Republican Justin Murphy Blasts Bald Dem Cory Booker in Senate Race Debate

New Jersey’s Senate race between incumbent Democrat Cory Booker and Republican challenger Justin Murphy has received little national or social media attention… until now. A clip from last week’s two-man debate has many on X asking, ‘Who is the Murphy guy?’ It turns out that Murphy is a Navy veteran and attorney who wants to take out Iranian terrorists once and for all.

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Here’s the viral debate clip that’s created a huge buzz for Murphy. Check out Booker’s reaction. (WATCH)

GOP candidate for Senate Justin Murphy's response to a question about Iran. Booker almost wet his pants. pic.twitter.com/8INLqrq3k8 — Live From Studio 6B (@lfs6b) October 11, 2026

"Mr. President, put your cowboy hat on and get out there and kick some a**."



GOP Senate candidate Justin Murphy delivers a blunt message to President Trump, urging decisive action against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.



Murphy calls the IRGC a "radical terrorist… pic.twitter.com/JdRo2uvkgQ — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 12, 2026

(post continues) ...organization" and "a cancer on human existence." The remarks draw a roar from the audience, and even Democratic Sen. Cory Booker appears to react positively to the moment.

Booker looks like he’s ready to vote for Murphy! — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) October 11, 2026

It would be Booker's best decision ever.

Commenters say it was hilarious watching Booker realize his tired ‘orange man bad’ rhetoric could not save him.

It's funny how Booker initially thinks Murphy's answer is a big mistake, then slowly realizes Murphy is laying out a stronger and stronger case, in contrast to the Dems' argument being upon close inspection nothing more than "Orange Man bad, therefore defeating Iran bad." — RuZZia dēlenda est | #NAFO 🌻🇺🇸 (@CourtneyRigo) October 12, 2026

That answer wiped the smug smile off Booker’s face. The cheering from the audience was great, too. — ANiermeyer (@ANiermeyer7272) October 11, 2026

Screenshot for the ages... pic.twitter.com/U2I1JG45b4 — Marc Donato (@marc_donato) October 11, 2026

The split screen offered much insight. ✌️ — citizen_X (@citizen_redpill) October 12, 2026

Booker wasn’t laughing at end. — Sgt. Hulka’s Big Toe (@Pughenry39) October 12, 2026

Not sure how one follows that up.

Posters say it’s been a while since they’ve seen a Republican who looks like Murphy from top to bottom.

Strong 1980s Wall Street banker physiognomy.



You just don’t see this anymore. https://t.co/CIzNPEO2cT pic.twitter.com/R21I1gBELc — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) October 11, 2026

Not only did he have a great answer, he has some fantastic hair! It’s wild! — Mary bee (@Marberr2015) October 12, 2026

I'd vote for him based on his hair alone.



Definite Power Coif. — Jesse Benson (@jessebbenson) October 11, 2026

It’s time for New Jersey to elect someone with a good head (full of hair) on his shoulders. Unfortunately, Murphy will need more than just one viral clip to defeat Booker, who currently has a sizable lead in the polls.

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