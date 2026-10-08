Abdul El-Sayed Says Trump Is Attacking 'All of Us' by Referring to Him As Mohammed

As our own Just Mindy reported back in August, The Bulwark's Sam Stein seemed triggered that the NRSC put out a press release about Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed using his full name, Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed. "Subtle stuff from the NRSC," Stein whined. At a press conference, El-Sayed fired back, saying, "If you can't say the name Abdulrahman, keep the name out of your damn mouth! I'll be happy to give you lessons!"

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On Wednesday, President Donald Trump published a post to Truth Social in which he referred continually to El-Sayed as Mohammed, calling him a radical extremist, a terrorist sympathizer, and no different from his best friend, the America-hating Hasan Piker.

#MichiganSenate President Trump calls Abdul El-Sayed “Mohammed” in new Truth Social post. https://t.co/rjNje1tzXA — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) October 8, 2026

El-Sayed considered that an attack, but not just a personal one. "He's attacking all of us," El-Sayed posted. It's funny … we don't feel attacked.

He knows my name is Abdul. He says it everyday. But he’s not just attacking me. He’s attacking all of us. He thinks so low of us. He thinks he can use my name and my faith to distract us from the suffering his policies are inflicting on us at the pump, at the grocery store, and at the doctor’s office. He thinks we don’t know any better. It’s time for change. — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 8, 2026

The post continues:

… at the doctor’s office. He thinks we don’t know any better. It’s time for change.

@AbdulElSayed @saadmohseni Your name is literally Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, stop with the bullshit. More interesting is I only saw this post because the man who runs covert influence for the Taliban retweeted it. People need to open their eyes for once and stop falling for Islamist deception. — Sarah Adams (@sarahadams) October 8, 2026

@AbdulElSayed He didn't forget your name. He just doesn't care. And neither do the people of Michigan. — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) October 8, 2026

@AbdulElSayed He is NOT attacking us. He’s attacking your terrorist bitch ass. Keep “us” out your mouth. We don’t relate. — Apollo1212 (@BlackDiamen12) October 8, 2026

@AbdulElSayed Nah, he’s actually just attacking you. But the people dumb enough to buy your radical BS will blindly go along with any narrative you invent — Find the Truth (@wave_cometh) October 8, 2026

@AbdulElSayed He doesn’t say your name every day you narcissist. And he’s not attacking all of us, just you. And you still haven’t condemned Piker. So that is telling. And “we” don’t call other people habibi like you do. — MarchOn (@MarchOn1169881) October 8, 2026

@AbdulElSayed He’s absolutely not attacking all of us. He’s attacking you and your antisemitism and anti-Americanism. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) October 8, 2026

@AbdulElSayed It doesn’t matter what he calls you. You’re an enemy of the US. — The Zimm 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheZimm01) October 8, 2026

@AbdulElSayed Nah, he's just attacking radical Marxist Islamists like you. — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) October 8, 2026

@AbdulElSayed It’s never going to be time for your kind of change. He nicknames everyone and if the shoe fits well… the deep dives into your history and affiliations have shown why he might have chosen this one. — Kelly 🇺🇸 (@KJet010820) October 8, 2026

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@AbdulElSayed He points it out becuase you and your entire family are terrorists. — AK74StL🇺🇸🇮🇱🤘🏻 (@AK74StL) October 8, 2026

@AbdulElSayed Michiganders are facing hard choice between voting for a guy who supports Islamic terrorists and voting for a guy who doesn't support Islamic terrorists. — Dan The Zionist! (@DanTheZionist) October 8, 2026

@AbdulElSayed POTUS hates jihadist sympathizers. It's normal, don't sweat it. You still have the traitors and the terrorists on your side. — samkaner (@samkaner) October 8, 2026

@AbdulElSayed He is talking to you and your buddy Hamas Piker. You can tell because he put y'all's name in the post. — Brett Boyer 🇺🇸 (@BrettHBoyer) October 8, 2026

@AbdulElSayed If you want to falsely refer to yourself as a Dr. when you're not, we'll call you Mohammed. Suck on that. — DFog22 (@DFog22) October 8, 2026

@AbdulElSayed Oh no, Abdul you're wrong. He's attacking you on some very critical issues. — Made in America (@borninireland65) October 8, 2026

@AbdulElSayed If he's attacking you then you are either a fraudster, a terrorist or a terrorist sympathiser. — Merrimen 🪓 0147 (@Amechi94115909) October 8, 2026

@AbdulElSayed “All of us”? This clown gets insulted and immediately tries to sign everyone else up as a victim. Run your own campaign. The rest of us aren’t extras in your pity party. — 85YearOld (@real85YO) October 8, 2026

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If using El-Sayed's middle name is an "attack," then he must think that being a Muslim is a campaign liability. El-Sayed is the one who continually uses grocery and gasoline prices to distract from his name and his faith.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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