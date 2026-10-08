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Abdul El-Sayed Says Trump Is Attacking 'All of Us' by Referring to Him As Mohammed

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 08, 2026 4:30 PM
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Abdul El-Sayed Says Trump Is Attacking 'All of Us' by Referring to Him As Mohammed
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

As our own Just Mindy reported back in August, The Bulwark's Sam Stein seemed triggered that the NRSC put out a press release about Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed using his full name, Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed. "Subtle stuff from the NRSC," Stein whined. At a press conference, El-Sayed fired back, saying, "If you can't say the name Abdulrahman, keep the name out of your damn mouth! I'll be happy to give you lessons!"

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On Wednesday, President Donald Trump published a post to Truth Social in which he referred continually to El-Sayed as Mohammed, calling him a radical extremist, a terrorist sympathizer, and no different from his best friend, the America-hating Hasan Piker. 

El-Sayed considered that an attack, but not just a personal one. "He's attacking all of us," El-Sayed posted. It's funny … we don't feel attacked.

The post continues:

… at the doctor’s office. He thinks we don’t know any better. It’s time for change.

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If using El-Sayed's middle name is an "attack," then he must think that being a Muslim is a campaign liability. El-Sayed is the one who continually uses grocery and gasoline prices to distract from his name and his faith.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DONALD TRUMP | MICHIGAN | TRUTH SOCIAL

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