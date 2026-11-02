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VoteHub: Expect to See Mike Rogers' Lead Vanish Overnight Thanks to 'Late Ballots'

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 02, 2026 8:00 PM
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VoteHub: Expect to See Mike Rogers' Lead Vanish Overnight Thanks to 'Late Ballots'
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Twitchy is your place to be on Election Night, but according to VoteHub, don't expect to see a winner in Michigan's Senate race called on Tuesday night. In fact, don't be surprised to go to bed with Mike Rogers leading, only to wake up to find that "late ballots" counted after midnight have pushed Abdul El-Sayed ahead.

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Zachary Donnini is the head of data science at VoteHub.

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A lot of liberals are accusing Republicans of not understanding how vote counting works and not wanting all votes counted. What we want is results on Election Night. Florida will manage to count its votes the same day. Entire third-world countries manage to count all of their ballots in one day. Why are we normalizing the 3 AM ballot dump that always goes in one direction?

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ELECTION INTEGRITY | MICHIGAN | MIKE ROGERS

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