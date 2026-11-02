VoteHub: Expect to See Mike Rogers' Lead Vanish Overnight Thanks to 'Late Ballots'

Twitchy is your place to be on Election Night, but according to VoteHub, don't expect to see a winner in Michigan's Senate race called on Tuesday night. In fact, don't be surprised to go to bed with Mike Rogers leading, only to wake up to find that "late ballots" counted after midnight have pushed Abdul El-Sayed ahead.

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Zachary Donnini is the head of data science at VoteHub.

Based on historical reporting patterns, we expect Michigan's final 15% of votes tomorrow to come largely from Democratic areas and heavily favor Abdul El-Sayed. If those patterns hold, Mike Rogers could lead by 2.8 points at 12:54 a.m. in a race that ultimately finishes tied. https://t.co/mqHFNxTA7a — Zachary Donnini (@ZacharyDonnini) November 2, 2026

ELECTION INTEGRITY: VoteHub is explaining that even if Mike Rogers leads by almost 3 points by midnight, after everyone goes to bed, Abdul El-Sayed will catch up to tie or win. I'm tired of this... — @amuse (@amuse) November 2, 2026

@amuse Michigan was never audited for illegal votes. They're going to count what's needed to win. — Infantry Reply Guy 🇺🇲 (@Hamotex) November 2, 2026

@amuse It’s all BS. The only reason it takes longer is simple. They (Democrats) are cheating and need time to fudge the numbers while not making it too obvious to the citizen that typically isn’t paying that much attention. — Dadof5 (@Americanmight5) November 2, 2026

@amuse Normalizing the cheat. — GoSouth (@Sue2BlueSky) November 2, 2026

@amuse They already know they're going to cheat, and they're prebunking per @DataRepublican This shit is so fucking frustrating. If this administration allows this, then they deserve whatever hell comes their way. — Rich Pierce (@XxSc0ut0utxX) November 2, 2026

@amuse Of course he will, by then they know how many votes to truck in. — TheGoose (@MINorthWoods) November 2, 2026

@amuse Are trucks en route now with preprinted ballots? Why do we tolerate this? The punishment should the death penalty. — Richard de los Santos (@ZeusRadls) November 2, 2026

@amuse They’re already planning a seed they know exactly what’s going to happen as the count goes on. It’ll go into the night and whatever votes Democrats need somehow mysteriously they’ll find them before morning. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) November 2, 2026

@amuse VoteHub is entirely partisan. I was going to use them for a political comparisons site I was building. Though I shelved the product, just do some basic research on who they are, where their money comes from, and their methodologies. — J. W. Bouckaert (@jwbouckaert) November 2, 2026

@amuse They will count until he wins. — Dave (@DilligafDave01) November 2, 2026

@amuse Exactly. That’s what happened when Slotkin came out ahead at 3 a.m. — Lady (@lovingit111) November 2, 2026

@amuse They’re already telling us that it’s normal not to get results right away. They’re going to cheat as much as possible. — MommaBear (@godhasthis17) November 2, 2026

@amuse And, THIS is why there is no trust in elections — HuskerFan58 (@akeece58) November 2, 2026

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@EricLDaugh Late ballot is code word at this point for illegal voters — Nadav a.k.a Mægæn🇺🇸✡️ (@USANadav) November 2, 2026

@USANadav Every state should be counting the way Florida does Numbers shift but it happens in minutes, live. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 2, 2026

A lot of liberals are accusing Republicans of not understanding how vote counting works and not wanting all votes counted. What we want is results on Election Night. Florida will manage to count its votes the same day. Entire third-world countries manage to count all of their ballots in one day. Why are we normalizing the 3 AM ballot dump that always goes in one direction?

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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