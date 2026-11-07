Rep. Robert Garcia Compares Himself to Stephen King’s Pennywise the Clown From IT

Rep. Robert Garcia was among the very first Democrats to make their commitment to affordability clear by posting on Election Night simply, "LAWYER UP." That was Tuesday. On Friday, President Donald Trump announced that he was replacing Susie Wiles as his chief of staff with adviser Stephen Miller. Not surprisingly, Garcia issued a statement ending with, "Stephen Miller should lawyer up."

Advertisement

Official statement from incoming Oversight Chairman @RepRobertGarcia on Stephen Miller being announced as White House Chief of Staff: https://t.co/QdIQ9MZZLy — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) November 6, 2026

Rep. Robert Garcia: "If you're Stephen Miller and you are out there calling people that are peacefully protesting domestic terrorists, then you need to face consequences and accountability, and you should lawyer up" https://t.co/rvNelyYOXM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2026

Remember when Michelle Obama made that joke about how when Republicans go low, Democrats go high? From his personal account, Garcia notes that when his political opponents go low, he can go even lower.

when they go low this is me https://t.co/UYr4vlreKw — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) November 7, 2026

@RobertGarcia So you admit you’re a creepy sewer clown that kills children? Makes sense. — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) November 7, 2026

@RobertGarcia So, you’re a murderous clown waiting to take school age boys to a sewer… and we thought Swalwell was a perv. — Oscar Hancock (@OscarHancock15_) November 7, 2026

Democrats when they win an election because voters are angry about the economy: "Moving forward, think of me as a sewer-dwelling horror film character who murders and eats children" — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 7, 2026

Agreed. A total clown. — Attorney General Todd Blanche (@AGToddBlanche) November 7, 2026

@RobertGarcia @FBIDirectorKash I think you might want to check his hard drives. Sounds like he’s admitting to some crimes against children when he feels “low” — BroncoNation (@Bronconation_80) November 7, 2026

@RobertGarcia Perfect analogy. You’re a creep who belongs in the sewer. — QueenEmyB (@QueenEmyB1) November 7, 2026

@RobertGarcia An evil entity that uses children’s fears to manipulate and terrorize them so they are tastier to eat? What did you mean by this? — Ray (@VetDisciple) November 7, 2026

@RobertGarcia So you accuse someone of being associated with a pedo and you're getting sued for it. Now you're comparing yourself to a murdering pedo clown. Projection much? — Bayou POG USMC 🇺🇸 🪖🔫 🥋 (@BayouPOG_USMC) November 7, 2026

Garcia was advised to lawyer up on Wednesday when billionaire Leon Black filed a $7.25 million defamation lawsuit against him for knowingly lying on TV by tying him to Jeffrey Epstein.

@RobertGarcia This is so on brand 🤌 — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) November 7, 2026

@RobertGarcia No. It’s you all the time. — Dan Heenan (@VictorBarky) November 7, 2026

@RobertGarcia An accurate depiction of a person with a narrow outlook. The wider context implies a troubling clown living in the sewer. — Q. (@Q4KWAN) November 7, 2026

Advertisement

@RobertGarcia You can always count on Democrats not to be threatening and creepy AF. — Potential Spam (@corrcomm) November 7, 2026

@RobertGarcia This is exactly who you are. Perfect confession. — RD (@RRDDDDDDDDDD) November 7, 2026

@RobertGarcia You're a little too old for this, I would think. — zk (@Bufford214614) November 7, 2026

@RobertGarcia This has to be one of the weirdest posts from an elected official, ever. WTF? — 𝓢𝓽𝓮𝓹𝓱𝓮𝓷 ستفن (@Pipeinwi) November 7, 2026

@RobertGarcia This might be the most honest thing you have ever said. 🤡 — NDrew (@NDrew444) November 7, 2026

Comparing yourself to a sewer-dwelling clown that feeds on children is a weird flex. The Left can't meme.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.