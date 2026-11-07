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Rep. Robert Garcia Compares Himself to Stephen King’s Pennywise the Clown From IT

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 07, 2026 6:00 PM
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Rep. Robert Garcia Compares Himself to Stephen King’s Pennywise the Clown From IT
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Rep. Robert Garcia was among the very first Democrats to make their commitment to affordability clear by posting on Election Night simply, "LAWYER UP." That was Tuesday. On Friday, President Donald Trump announced that he was replacing Susie Wiles as his chief of staff with adviser Stephen Miller. Not surprisingly, Garcia issued a statement ending with, "Stephen Miller should lawyer up."

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Remember when Michelle Obama made that joke about how when Republicans go low, Democrats go high? From his personal account, Garcia notes that when his political opponents go low, he can go even lower.

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Garcia was advised to lawyer up on Wednesday when billionaire Leon Black filed a $7.25 million defamation lawsuit against him for knowingly lying on TV by tying him to Jeffrey Epstein.

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Comparing yourself to a sewer-dwelling clown that feeds on children is a weird flex. The Left can't meme.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | LAWSUIT | STEPHEN MILLER | HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE

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