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So... HE Better Lawyer UP: Robert Garcia's Tough 'LAWYER UP' Threat Will Likely BITE Him in the ARSE

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 05, 2026 3:40 PM
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So... HE Better Lawyer UP: Robert Garcia's Tough 'LAWYER UP' Threat Will Likely BITE Him in the ARSE
Meme

Incoming House Oversight Committee Chairman Robert Garcia wasted no time after Democrats flipped the chamber, publicly telling Republicans to lawyer up because the retribution tour was officially underway.

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SO MUCH AFFORDABILITY!

Alan Dershowitz just went on Newsmax and called the whole thing not only blatantly illegal but self-defeating.

Dershowitz pointed out that a sitting committee chairman openly declaring “you better get a lawyer ’cause we’re coming after you” hands any future court challenge the perfect piece of evidence of political motivation. Yup.

Garcia had already promised a payback agenda on the campaign trail; once the votes were counted he simply dropped the mask and said the quiet part out loud. Now the very statement meant to intimidate targets may be the thing that sinks the investigations before they even start.

Watch:

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Post continues:

... before the Midterms that he would pursue a retribution agenda if Democrats regained power.Immediately after they won, he made it clear it was not just a campaign promise.Garcia's brazenness may end up being the downfall of his lawfare.

Wouldn't that be DELICIOUS?

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE | LAWSUIT

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