So... HE Better Lawyer UP: Robert Garcia's Tough 'LAWYER UP' Threat Will Likely BITE Him in the ARSE

Incoming House Oversight Committee Chairman Robert Garcia wasted no time after Democrats flipped the chamber, publicly telling Republicans to lawyer up because the retribution tour was officially underway.

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SO MUCH AFFORDABILITY!

Alan Dershowitz just went on Newsmax and called the whole thing not only blatantly illegal but self-defeating.

Dershowitz pointed out that a sitting committee chairman openly declaring “you better get a lawyer ’cause we’re coming after you” hands any future court challenge the perfect piece of evidence of political motivation. Yup.

Garcia had already promised a payback agenda on the campaign trail; once the votes were counted he simply dropped the mask and said the quiet part out loud. Now the very statement meant to intimidate targets may be the thing that sinks the investigations before they even start.

Watch:

💥NEW: Alan Dershowitz says Incoming Dem House Oversight Chair Robert Garcia's "LAWYER UP" threat is "ILLEGAL"💥 "If they are challenged in Court, the Chairman's statement will be OBVIOUS EVIDENCE of a motivation by Democrats to get Republicans!" Garcia pledged before the Midterms that he would pursue a retribution agenda if Democrats regained power. Immediately after they won, he made it clear it was not just a campaign promise. Garcia's brazenness may end up being the downfall of his lawfare. — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 5, 2026

Post continues:

... before the Midterms that he would pursue a retribution agenda if Democrats regained power.Immediately after they won, he made it clear it was not just a campaign promise.Garcia's brazenness may end up being the downfall of his lawfare.

Wouldn't that be DELICIOUS?

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