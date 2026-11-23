Over the weekend we saw yet another example of ICE arrests that was the usual "what actually happened vs. what Democrats and the media are saying."

ICE agents at the Seattle airport arrested two people who are in the country illegally, and the media are doing their best to spin the story so it fits the Left's desired narrative.

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Masked immigration officers arrested two passengers on a crowded airport jet bridge in Seattle as people were boarding Saturday, federal officials said, causing what Alaska Airlines called a "distressing" scene for passengers and employees and delaying the Los Angeles-bound flight. @olivialarinaldi has more. — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) November 23, 2026

This has given the Democrats another opportunity to show that their top priority is defending illegal aliens, even at airports.

Seems very dangerous to fly into Seattle Tacoma Airport if they refuse to enforce Federal laws. What other laws are they picking and choosing to ignore? — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 22, 2026

No kidding!

Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) promised that the incoming majority will fight for "civil liberties," and one of those is apparently the right to be at an airport while in the country illegally.

ICE agents forced a woman to the ground at SeaTac today, the latest example of an agency out of control. The new majority in Congress must demand real reforms to ICE to protect the civil liberties of everyone in this country. — Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) November 22, 2026

ICE explained what happened:

On November 21, 2026, at approximately 8:05 a.m. PST, ICE officers conducted a targeted enforcement operation to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, an illegal alien from Mexico who overstayed his visa in violation of our nation’s laws. During the arrest other travelers began to obstruct and assault our law enforcement officers—a federal crime and a felony. One passenger hurled hot coffee on the officers. Other passengers began obstructing federal officers. The individual who threw the hot coffee was identified as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, an illegal alien from Mexico and visa overstay. She was subsequently arrested as well. She will be charged with assaulting a federal officer. Assaulting and obstructing law enforcement is a crime and a felony. Secretary Mullin has been clear: anyone who assaults or obstructs law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the fullest extent of the law. Our brave law enforcement is facing more than a 1,600% increase in assaults, 3,300% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them. This violence must end. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) November 22, 2026

The full post:

During the arrest other travelers began to obstruct and assault our law enforcement officers—a federal crime and a felony. One passenger hurled hot coffee on the officers. Other passengers began obstructing federal officers. The individual who threw the hot coffee was identified as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, an illegal alien from Mexico and visa overstay. She was subsequently arrested as well. She will be charged with assaulting a federal officer. Assaulting and obstructing law enforcement is a crime and a felony. Secretary Mullin has been clear: anyone who assaults or obstructs law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the fullest extent of the law. Our brave law enforcement is facing more than a 1,600% increase in assaults, 3,300% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them. This violence must end.

Here's a reminder for Sen. Cantwell, and it comes by way of... Sen. Cantwell:

No one is above the law https://t.co/0nX5IrjhTk — Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) October 31, 2017

Words to live by, senator!

*****

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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