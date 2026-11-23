It's hard to believe, but planning for the 2028 presidential races is already going on, and there are already many Democrats who are starting to jockey for position by appealing to the whacko leftist base.

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The DNC's process of whittling down the candidates for the party's nomination is destined to make a Three Stooges short look like a Shakespeare play, except the Dems will likely have at least two dozen stooges in their version.

The framework for what candidates will need to do in order to qualify is out, and let's just say there's a good chance the Big Tent Democrat Party eats itself alive well before the party's nominating convention begins:

NEW: We’re announcing the framework for the 2028 Democratic presidential primary debates: –12 debates starting in June 2027 –To participate, candidates must denounce dark money spending in the primary –The debate process will include creators and influencers — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) November 23, 2026

Our core objective is to ensure that the debate process is transparent, fair, and rigorous so that our nominee emerges stronger and ready to take back the White House. Learn more about the 2028 Democratic primary debate framework: https://t.co/1YzNa9jYsP — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) November 23, 2026

The process will include influencers? Hasan Piker's ears just perked up!

@TheDemocrats This is a parody account, right? — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 23, 2026

It is, but not intentionally.

Looking forward to 2028 Dem presidential debates co-moderated by Hasan Piker, Jennifer Welch, Harry Sisson and the Meidas Bros https://t.co/hDmlhjrv3b — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) November 23, 2026

@TheDemocrats First up: 22-year-old Ayeden (they/them), lip-syncing about student loan forgiveness and grading presidential candidates on “vibes.” 🙌🏼 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 23, 2026

We can't wait! Actually we can.

@TheDemocrats Americans know how your candidates are picked. https://t.co/ylw3Zu1gXj — Gigs 🇺🇸🙋‍♀️ (@GigiHSVARK) November 23, 2026

Watching the Dem/DSA candidates pretend that they actually don't have or want any big money donors is pitiful and it'll only get more laughable in 2028.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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