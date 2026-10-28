WaPo Earned a Community Note Nuking for Spreading Dem Lies About Trans Ballot Initiatives

Several states have initiatives on the ballot to bring science and sanity back, and that starts with keeping biological males from participating in girls and women's sports.

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Obviously the Democrats and their allies in the media are doing their best to scare people into voting against that, and the Washington Post went above-and-beyond the call of media hackery in order to help them do just that.

Five states have initiatives on the ballot to outlaw trans athletes in girls’ sports and gender transition treatment for children. Washington state could require genital exams for girls in school athletics. https://t.co/FkoM3QXUdv — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 28, 2026

"Could require genital exams for girls in school athletics"?

Community Note: "The Washington ballot initiative requires a healthcare provider's verification of biological sex for girls' school sports based on reproductive anatomy, genetic makeup or testosterone levels as part of routine physicals; it does not mandate genital exams."

What's maddening is that they know they're being dishonest, all while shamelessly wrapping themselves in the "journalist" label.

The genital exam thing is an obvious lie. The WAPO writer knew it wasn't true, the WAPO editor that approve it knew it wasn't true, and the person that posted the claim knew it wasn't true, yet they published it anyway. This is why the MSM has lost so much credibility. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 28, 2026

The legacy media wonders why trust in their profession has gone completely down the drain.

You misspelled “cheek swab” (That’s the non-invasive DNA test that settles biological sex in 10 seconds—not the “genital exam” scare tactic described in your misleading headline) — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 28, 2026

@washingtonpost No! Liar. DNA testing per cheek swab, takes 10 seconds. No men in women’s sports. — Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) October 28, 2026

Knowing that, multiple people at the Post decided to go with "require genital exams for girls."

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

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