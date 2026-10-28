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WaPo Earned a Community Note Nuking for Spreading Dem Lies About Trans Ballot Initiatives

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 28, 2026 2:07 PM
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WaPo Earned a Community Note Nuking for Spreading Dem Lies About Trans Ballot Initiatives
Twitchy

Several states have initiatives on the ballot to bring science and sanity back, and that starts with keeping biological males from participating in girls and women's sports. 

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Obviously the Democrats and their allies in the media are doing their best to scare people into voting against that, and the Washington Post went above-and-beyond the call of media hackery in order to help them do just that.

"Could require genital exams for girls in school athletics"?

Community Note: "The Washington ballot initiative requires a healthcare provider's verification of biological sex for girls' school sports based on reproductive anatomy, genetic makeup or testosterone levels as part of routine physicals; it does not mandate genital exams."

What's maddening is that they know they're being dishonest, all while shamelessly wrapping themselves in the "journalist" label. 

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The legacy media wonders why trust in their profession has gone completely down the drain.

Knowing that, multiple people at the Post decided to go with "require genital exams for girls." 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | TRANSGENDER | WASHINGTON | WASHINGTON POST

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