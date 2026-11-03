Bethesda Game Studios Finally Gives Us Some More Information About Elder Scrolls VI

Let’s take a few minutes away from all the election news today, to talk gaming news and for this author to put his nerd hat on.

We finally have a new trailer for the Elder Scrolls VI and it gives us a tiny bit of new information:

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Today we're sharing with you all the name of the next Elder Scrolls title (did you guess correctly?). pic.twitter.com/zjhpJXQNtF — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) November 3, 2026

The Elder Scrolls is one of the biggest franchises in gaming. It is a series of open world RPGs designed to make you feel maximum immersion. The game manual for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion says that their motto is ‘Live another life, in another world’ — and these games do about as well as a game can to give you the feeling of not only being on an adventure but actually living in this fantastical world. These games let you do things like buying or building a home, getting married, spending all day at a forge building armor and so on, while still giving you epic moments like fighting dragons. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is easily the series’ biggest hit and it is a running joke that it has been ported to just about everything with a computer chip in it. For instance, this skit makes fun of the trend by having Keegan-Michael Key play it on his Alexa:

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We haven’t checked recently, but we tested it at the time and it actually worked for real. If you have an Alexa device, maybe tell us in the comments if it still works?

But it has been a long time since Skyrim came out on November 11, 2011 and there hasn’t been a direct sequel in nearly 15 years. The company hasn’t exactly sat on its hands, though. The same studio also gave us Fallout 4 (and Fallout has been adapted, loosely, into an Amazon Prime TV series), the Elder Scrolls Online (an always online multiplayer prequel), Fallout 76 (another always online multiplayer game), and a new IP called Starfield (a space RPG). And just to tell fans they hadn’t forgotten about their premier series, eight years ago, they teased The Elder Scrolls VI:

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So, today’s reveal gives us the subtitle of the game: Sentinel. You see what sure as heck looks like an actual Elder Scroll, and that quote in the game may indicate something else:

The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel will take place at least 5 years after the events of Skyrim



The title reveal trailer ends with a quote from 4E, 206, which is 5 years after the events of Skyrim. Time jump confirmed. pic.twitter.com/vFaMJmHOEl — Synth Potato🥔 (@SynthPotato) November 3, 2026

But those are pretty slim pickings. Still, this comes after several rumors, as indicated here, that so far have been verified:

A new report from Tom Warren revealed information about The Elder Scrolls VI:

•Sources say Bethesda is about to announce that the next Elder Scrolls game will be called The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel.

•The announcement could come as soon as next month.

•He only expects a name… pic.twitter.com/XloWlVA2ll — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) October 29, 2026

The cut off text:

•He only expects a name reveal next month. •Sentinel will be set in Hammerfell. •Sentinel will be the first game about the history of the Elder Scrolls, and help uncover the secrets of these mysterious ancient artifacts. #ElderScrollsVI

For people unfamiliar with the series, the titular ‘Elder Scrolls’ are not just a bunch of crusty old documents. To quote from the Fandom Wiki on the series:

The Elder Scrolls are artifacts of unknown origin and quantity, being simultaneously archives of historic, past and future events. They often tell of events that require a Hero to resolve them, although the Scrolls themselves do not select such individuals. … For most, the Elder Scrolls cannot be read without extreme side-effects, among which are blindness and insanity.

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In the games, they are frankly weirder than just documents in a way that is hard to describe.

Similar rumors were discussed in this video, released before today’s announcement:

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And Gameranx’s Jake Baldino discusses some of the rumors of the game starting at around two minutes in (while sporting his Solid Snake Halloween costume):

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Still, this author has one small, shallow disappointment from today’s ad. If that is the theme song it is definitely a step down from Skyrim. Listen to Sentinel’s version, and then listen to the Skyrim version:

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Seriously, close your eyes and listen to it. This author isn’t a huge fan of symphonic music but this one kinda rocks. The Sentinel version isn’t bad, just not nearly as awesome.

Still, the question remains: How much longer will it take for the Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel to come out? And will it live up to the legendary heights that this series has reached before? We don’t want a game to be rushed out the door and stink out loud, like Cyberpunk 2077 did on launch, but fifteen years is too long to wait between sequels.

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