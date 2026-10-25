Prayers Up for Lisa Baker Graas a.k.a. @CatholicLisa

This author is thinking of doing more posts where we tell you about people who could use your prayers. Naturally, if for whatever reason you are not the praying type, don’t feel like this is peer pressure or anything like that. We are just saying if you are the type to pray, please consider doing so.

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Lisa Baker Graas (@CatholicLisa) has been one of this author’s favorite follows for years and if you happen to like her, too, the news lately has been pretty grim:

Pray for me now and at the moment of my death. — Lisa Baker Graas 🖤 (@CatholicLisa) October 25, 2026

I don’t think it’s my time yet but I’m ready. — Lisa Baker Graas 🖤 (@CatholicLisa) October 25, 2026

I’ve had confession,communion, anointing and the apostolic pardon. — Lisa Baker Graas 🖤 (@CatholicLisa) October 25, 2026

As a protestant, this author understood some of those words.

The trouble appears to be cancer, including in the brain, as evidenced by past posts, such as:

I have brain cancer and I am responding to treatment too. Thanks be to God. — Lisa Baker Graas 🖤 (@CatholicLisa) September 20, 2026

I have been fighting cancer for four years. The last year has been the most difficult, but I'm still fighting. — Lisa Baker Graas 🖤 (@CatholicLisa) September 15, 2026

It does not appear to have started there...

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...but however it got there, that’s truly awful. Any kind of damage to the brain can be truly heartbreaking for the patient and his or her family.

May our Father in Heaven be with you through this illness, Lisa. May He relieve your pain and heal your body. May He have mercy on you now and at every moment. I will continue to pray for the healing of your mind, body, spirit and soul.

Hang in there. The Lord is at your side. — Daughter of America (@KAshby1776) October 25, 2026

I am sad, but praying for Lisa. Holy Mary, please intercede to your Son on behalf of Lisa. — Marilee Goodwin (@chaparralguide) October 25, 2026

Dear Lord, please have mercy on Lisa, who obviously loves You and longs to be with You in paradise. We believe in your mercy and grace. 🙏🏽✝️❤️ — Fire-Breathing Anti-Woke Common Sense Patriot ✝️ (@JorgeBChillin) October 25, 2026

This author always prays for healing, safety, and life, but sometimes there is nothing to do and all you can do is pray for the person's immortal soul. Not that we think there is any particular danger to her immortal soul, but a little extra prayer can't hurt.

This appeared on my timeline maybe as I’m a fellow sufferer, but Lisa I’m so sorry to see your post. It completely broke my heart. I’m praying right this moment and I wish I had something I could say to make it better for you. U are in my thoughts. Love strength & hugs. God bless — Melanie Bradley (@MelBradley79) October 25, 2026

The Internet can be a pretty nasty place a lot of the time. But we are gratified to see that the majority of the comments were entirely positive. Certainly, if you reach out to her, be positive and loving to her, too. This is not the time to re-litigate the disagreements between the Catholics and Protestants, or anything like that. Let her hear nothing but love, please.

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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