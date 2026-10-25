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Prayers Up for Lisa Baker Graas a.k.a. @CatholicLisa

Aaron Walker
Oct 25, 2026 4:10 PM
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Prayers Up for Lisa Baker Graas a.k.a. @CatholicLisa
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

This author is thinking of doing more posts where we tell you about people who could use your prayers. Naturally, if for whatever reason you are not the praying type, don’t feel like this is peer pressure or anything like that. We are just saying if you are the type to pray, please consider doing so.

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Lisa Baker Graas (@CatholicLisa) has been one of this author’s favorite follows for years and if you happen to like her, too, the news lately has been pretty grim:

As a protestant, this author understood some of those words.

The trouble appears to be cancer, including in the brain, as evidenced by past posts, such as:

It does not appear to have started there...

...but however it got there, that’s truly awful. Any kind of damage to the brain can be truly heartbreaking for the patient and his or her family.

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This author always prays for healing, safety, and life, but sometimes there is nothing to do and all you can do is pray for the person's immortal soul. Not that we think there is any particular danger to her immortal soul, but a little extra prayer can't hurt.

The Internet can be a pretty nasty place a lot of the time. But we are gratified to see that the majority of the comments were entirely positive. Certainly, if you reach out to her, be positive and loving to her, too. This is not the time to re-litigate the disagreements between the Catholics and Protestants, or anything like that. Let her hear nothing but love, please.

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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News Topics CATHOLIC CHURCH | CATHOLICISM | CHRISTIANITY | FAITH | MENTAL HEALTH | HEALTHCARE

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