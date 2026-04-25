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Rep. Ilhan Omar's Husband's Winery Closes Amid Investigation Into Her Finances

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on April 25, 2026
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

We have bad news for connosieurs of Rep. Ilhan Omar's husband's wines: Tim Mynett has shut down his winery for good amid investigations into his wife's finances. As recently reported, Omar blamed an accounting mistake on her net worth being somewhere between $6 million and 30 million, which has since been revised down to between $18,000 and $95,000. Reporters are advised not to stand too close to Omar if asking her about this vast discrepancy, as her head tends to explode. Her husband started a venture capital firm in 2022 and also owned a California winery, which has now been closed.

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Katie Jerkovich reports for The New York Post:

A California winery co-owned by Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar’s husband, Tim Mynett, has shut its doors for good amid scrutiny of the congresswoman’s family wealth.

The winery ceased business operations on April 4, two months after Republicans sent a letter demanding answers into the discrepancies between Omar’s congressional financial disclosures for 2024 and the one she filed just one year earlier, according to California business records.

The California winery has since followed the way of the capital group, which is also now defunct.

It wasn’t a traditional brick-and-mortar winery, but rather just a label that subcontracted producers throughout the West Coast to bottle wines for them. When reached by The Post in February, a spokesperson said the winery is dead.

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We saw a video of an independent reporter visiting the "winery," which wasn't a vast field of grape vines but rather an office building that was home to several "wineries."

The Post reported earlier that Mynett's company was part of a larger “collective” selling wines out of a Santa Rosa storage space called Punchdown, whose boss told The Post Mynett’s was one of more than 20 labels it housed at the time.

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If you have a bottle of "The Devil’s Lie" or "Blockchain," hold onto it, as it will be a collector's item now.

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