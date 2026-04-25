Rep. Ilhan Omar's Husband's Winery Closes Amid Investigation Into Her Finances

We have bad news for connosieurs of Rep. Ilhan Omar's husband's wines: Tim Mynett has shut down his winery for good amid investigations into his wife's finances. As recently reported, Omar blamed an accounting mistake on her net worth being somewhere between $6 million and 30 million, which has since been revised down to between $18,000 and $95,000. Reporters are advised not to stand too close to Omar if asking her about this vast discrepancy, as her head tends to explode. Her husband started a venture capital firm in 2022 and also owned a California winery, which has now been closed.

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Ilhan Omar husband's California winery suddenly closes amid investigation into her finances https://t.co/fyeWZQ3e1O pic.twitter.com/hMH85gHXwa — New York Post (@nypost) April 25, 2026

Katie Jerkovich reports for The New York Post:

A California winery co-owned by Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar’s husband, Tim Mynett, has shut its doors for good amid scrutiny of the congresswoman’s family wealth. The winery ceased business operations on April 4, two months after Republicans sent a letter demanding answers into the discrepancies between Omar’s congressional financial disclosures for 2024 and the one she filed just one year earlier, according to California business records. … The California winery has since followed the way of the capital group, which is also now defunct. It wasn’t a traditional brick-and-mortar winery, but rather just a label that subcontracted producers throughout the West Coast to bottle wines for them. When reached by The Post in February, a spokesperson said the winery is dead.

This was quite the scam. There was no actual winery. It subcontracted producers of wine to bottle for them. The company had unnamed "investors." Clearly this was an elaborate scheme for Omar and her husband to monetize her political office under the cover of a "business." https://t.co/ysBDkbJcAB — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) April 25, 2026

The Cellartracker website to me reveals the fraud quite a bit, their wines had 0 presence after it was even claimed to have won an award. Total scam. They also killed the website too. pic.twitter.com/JICjkefMgy — I Draw Reetards 🇺🇸 (@IDrawReetards) April 25, 2026

What is the bigger scam: Ilhan Omar’s wine or Hunter Biden’s art — Jessica (@jessicanolanova) April 25, 2026

Rose Lake website seems to be down as well. I remember checking this a few months ago and it was giving huge red flags. pic.twitter.com/c9FHckBeRw — Chromie Homie (@ch_ce26f) April 25, 2026

Let's not gloss this over - this was a pure money laundering scheme — Jose Garcia (@JoseGarcia_jefe) April 25, 2026

Muslims investing in alcohol production. pic.twitter.com/bvSiwfT2hn — Carbbikesrule (@carbbikesrule) April 25, 2026

You'd think people would be selling her fine wines on ebay for tons of money since she has so many supporters. Not one bottle though — Anime Hero (@AnimeHardRUser) April 25, 2026

Man is it that easy? I’m going to have to open a “winery” — mauricauri (@maud00sa) April 25, 2026

So, it was only a shell corporation where 30 million dollars in assets were being cleaned and laundered, and now the money is gone too! No, there's nothing fishy going on here! 🤣🤣🤣 — Sweet Caroline (@SweetCa40472719) April 25, 2026

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Those two need to have a in-depth IRS audit and very thorough investigation into every aspect of their lives, no stone unturned, especially Omar’s going all the way to her childhood. — 🇺🇸Yooper🇺🇸 (@Yooperhomestead) April 25, 2026

The Learing 🍷 Winery. Vintage 2025 — Ernesto Ronin (@Ronin1021) April 25, 2026

Attempting to hide assets now, you can't make this crap up even if you tried 🤣 — OurVoicesWILLNOTBeSilenced (C) 2022 #IAmCharlie (@cgosselinaikens) April 25, 2026

Anyone looking into this? I also saw an independent journalist try to find his office and they couldn’t. No one was there. — MaryLouWestin (@LouWestin) April 25, 2026

We saw a video of an independent reporter visiting the "winery," which wasn't a vast field of grape vines but rather an office building that was home to several "wineries."

This is actually important: that photo of the grape vines should NOT be there. Omar's husband's "winery" never owned a single vine. Not an acre of land. Talk to a wine expert. His business was a flimflam operation that made small batches and sold them through shady distributors. — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) April 25, 2026

The Post reported earlier that Mynett's company was part of a larger “collective” selling wines out of a Santa Rosa storage space called Punchdown, whose boss told The Post Mynett’s was one of more than 20 labels it housed at the time.

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If you have a bottle of "The Devil’s Lie" or "Blockchain," hold onto it, as it will be a collector's item now.

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