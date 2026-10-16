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Vanity Fair Shows How to Insult Women’s Looks and Not Get Canceled (Hint: They Must Be Republican)

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 16, 2026 7:00 PM
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Vanity Fair Shows How to Insult Women’s Looks and Not Get Canceled (Hint: They Must Be Republican)
AngieArtist

Update! It's now safe for news publications to insult the looks of women again ... well, as long as they are conservatives.

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In fact, this is so acceptable, Vanity Fair is dedicating a whole style correspondent to the beat. Where were they when Jill Biden was wearing the living room curtains?

Crickets, back then.

Well, as long as they aren't a Democrat or Democrat-adjacent, like their ardent supporters. Those women are still off limits. Please keep in mind insulting female conservatives in print is acceptable.

Someone let Shane know he can make jokes about what women in the gym wear IF he says they were ALSO wearing a MAGA hat.

Then, all bets are off.

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Maybe the 'style correspondent' could comment on Abdul El-Sayed's wife wearing a head covering? What does that 'aesthetic' tell him? It would be fascinating to hear his reply.

So like one week old?

Next, they'll suggest women should all wear a hijab.

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Their rules.

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News Topics CONSERVATISM | KATIE ZACHARIA | MEDIA BIAS | WHITE HOUSE

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