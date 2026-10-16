Vanity Fair Shows How to Insult Women’s Looks and Not Get Canceled (Hint: They Must Be Republican)

Update! It's now safe for news publications to insult the looks of women again ... well, as long as they are conservatives.

Fit Check of the Week: New White House press secretary Katie Zacharia. As VF style correspondent José Criales-Unzueta notes, Zacharia is a prominent example of the MAGA look. The aesthetic has become a signifier of the Trumpian era, likely because part of the Trump visual language is for women to look and behave in a certain anachronistic, hyperfeminine way, wearing über high heels, more makeup than anyone could ever need, and long, salon-wavy hair in a shade of blond that cannot be found anywhere in nature. Subscribe to Fit Check for more on Criales-Unzueta's breakdown of the MAGA look: https://t.co/ntTMC3SYqP — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) October 15, 2026

Advertisement

In fact, this is so acceptable, Vanity Fair is dedicating a whole style correspondent to the beat. Where were they when Jill Biden was wearing the living room curtains?

Crickets, back then.

So we CAN critique women's appearances and choice of clothes again? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 16, 2026

Well, as long as they aren't a Democrat or Democrat-adjacent, like their ardent supporters. Those women are still off limits. Please keep in mind insulting female conservatives in print is acceptable.

@redsteeze Right? Shane Gillis made just one mistake. He didn’t specify the women were conservatives. They’d be applauding him if he had. These people are so exhausting. — BellaWarrioress (@BellaWarrioress) October 16, 2026

Someone let Shane know he can make jokes about what women in the gym wear IF he says they were ALSO wearing a MAGA hat.

@redsteeze The person who wrote the article. Nuff said. 🤣 https://t.co/DWOhbN9CT5 — SimDoughnut (@TheSimDoughnut) October 16, 2026

@redsteeze Only if they’re ideological enemies. — The Younger (@ZpitnFacz) October 16, 2026

Then, all bets are off.

Meow — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) October 16, 2026

We are less than three weeks out from an election, and the corrupt media want you focused on the new press secretary’s wardrobe and academic credentials, and not the terrorist Michigan Democrat’s fraudulent medical claims. What a joke. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 15, 2026

Maybe the 'style correspondent' could comment on Abdul El-Sayed's wife wearing a head covering? What does that 'aesthetic' tell him? It would be fascinating to hear his reply.

@seanmdav The hypocrisy is stunning. This level of lack of insight and denial of their own fallibilities is pathologic. — Cat Lady (@carolynjoflani) October 16, 2026

I’m old enough to remember when women were furious for someone commenting on their clothing choices — Lydia Moynihan (@LydiaMoynihan) October 16, 2026

So like one week old?

Vanity Fair attacking Katie Zacharia for her hair, makeup, and clothes is very 2016-esque. Apparently we're back to policing conservative women's appearances? — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 15, 2026

Next, they'll suggest women should all wear a hijab.

Saying women wearing underwear to the gym as part of a joke is problematic, but calling conservative women whores is a-ok. It is impossible to care when bad things happen to these people, as they have earned and deserve all of it. — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 16, 2026

Advertisement

I’m sorry, are you policing what women wear? That’s rape culture. — Drea (@DreaMGriff28) October 16, 2026

Their rules.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.