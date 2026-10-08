Dana Carvey and David Spade Call Out Gavin Newsom's Corruption

If you're a fan of Dana Carvey and David Spade, you must check out their Fly on the Wall podcast. You will get some great interviews with the SNL cast, writers and guest hosts over all the iterations of the show. Mixed in with the behind-the-scenes stories and countless Lorne Michaels impressions, you'll also get a glimpse of who Spade and Carvey are. They have stated on their show that they consider themselves Clinton (Bill, not Hillary) Democrats. In today's parlance that means they are MAGA FASCISTS. But, like liberals such as Bill Maher, Debra Messing and a few others, they remain on the left side but reject the wokeness and extremism.

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This Tweet seems to mark their expansion into broader objections to Democrat politics, specifically California's one-party Democratic kleptocracy.

Actor David Spade raising awareness that a bill was introduced in California to audit where the $20+ billion dollars in missing homeless money went, it passed but then Gavin Newsom VETOED the bill to block the investigation Yes, this really happened. He blocked bills for an audit MULTIPLE TIMES Bipartisan bill AB 2903 (unanimous passed 72-0 in the Assembly, 40-0 in the Senate) would’ve forced annual public reports on where the money went Newsom vetoed it. Gavin Newsom also vetoed similar bills AB 2570 and AB 2093 “The same broader problem with people paying taxes in California — The homeless, they lose $20 billion, but they want more money for it. That's why people get tired of paying taxes and going, what are you doing? Gavin Newsom just vetoed a bill asking for an audit of where the money for homeless goes. He said, not a chance. You're not gonna see that. That's the problem.” — Deep Leaks (@DeepLeaksHQ) October 7, 2026

So emboldened are California Democrats that they flaunt their corruption. And why not? The electorate rewards it. Spencer Pratt, offered an alternative to the corrupt bureaucrats and elected officials whose homeless NGOs siphon millions with no actual improvement and was rejected.

In this latest in-your-face 'eff you' to the California taxpayer, they blocked an audit to find out where the money was lost.

@DeepLeaksHQ Can’t it override his veto? — LPP - Latinos Por Poder (@LatinosPorPoder) October 8, 2026

Why yes, yes they can. Democrats have supermajorities in both houses. But here's the secret that everyone knows; they never intended to pass the bill. It was a stunt intended to show that they cared about waste and corruption while continuing to feed at all-you-can-eat trough.

@DeepLeaksHQ It was theater. If there was that much support, they could have easily overrode the veto. But, all those votes to pass the bill were for show, because they knew Newsom would veto. They could claim they voted to audit, but then say the governor should get final say. — SoullessTwit (@soullesstwit) October 8, 2026

@DeepLeaksHQ If your husband has a coke problem and is blowing through money, eventually you cut him off. California your governor needs jail and rehab. — Gabriel Womack (@gabrielwomack) October 7, 2026

Gabriel might be referring to cocaine literally given the way Newsom gesticulates like an epileptic octopus.

@DeepLeaksHQ Transparency solves a lot of problems. — James ⌁ Furthermore (@furthermoOor) October 8, 2026

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Sheah, and monkeys will fly out of my butt. [yes, we know that's a Michael Myers line, so sue us. -ed]

The legislature should be able to override this oleaginous criminal waste of hair gel. https://t.co/Y6flmIWLwu — Cara Lee (@sweetcaralee) October 8, 2026

Included for eloquence. California won't change until it cleans house and we're not optimistic about that, but at least we can laugh.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

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