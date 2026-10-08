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Dana Carvey and David Spade Call Out Gavin Newsom's Corruption

Gordon K.
Oct 08, 2026 11:30 PM
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Dana Carvey and David Spade Call Out Gavin Newsom's Corruption
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

If you're a fan of Dana Carvey and David Spade, you must check out their Fly on the Wall podcast. You will get some great interviews with the SNL cast, writers and guest hosts over all the iterations of the show. Mixed in with the behind-the-scenes stories and countless Lorne Michaels impressions, you'll also get a glimpse of who Spade and Carvey are. They have stated on their show that they consider themselves Clinton (Bill, not Hillary) Democrats. In today's parlance that means they are MAGA FASCISTS. But, like liberals such as Bill Maher, Debra Messing and a few others, they remain on the left side but reject the wokeness and extremism.

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This Tweet seems to mark their expansion into broader objections to Democrat politics, specifically California's one-party Democratic kleptocracy.

So emboldened are California Democrats that they flaunt their corruption. And why not? The electorate rewards it. Spencer Pratt, offered an alternative to the corrupt bureaucrats and elected officials whose homeless NGOs siphon millions with no actual improvement and was rejected.

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In this latest in-your-face 'eff you' to the California taxpayer, they blocked an audit to find out where the money was lost.

Why yes, yes they can. Democrats have supermajorities in both houses. But here's the secret that everyone knows; they never intended to pass the bill. It was a stunt intended to show that they cared about waste and corruption while continuing to feed at all-you-can-eat trough.

Gabriel might be referring to cocaine literally given the way Newsom gesticulates like an epileptic octopus.

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Sheah, and monkeys will fly out of my butt. [yes, we know that's a Michael Myers line, so sue us. -ed]

Included for eloquence. California won't change until it cleans house and we're not optimistic about that, but at least we can laugh.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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News Topics CALIFORNIA | CORRUPTION | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GAVIN NEWSOM | HOMELESSNESS

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