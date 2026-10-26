WOW: Undercover Video Catches Gavin Newsom Bending the Knee to the DSA, Surrendering the Party (VID)

Gavin Newsom spent part of his New Hampshire swing telling a supposed young progressive that the Democratic Socialists of America aren’t some fringe sideshow — they’re the future of the party, the ones with the real energy, and the ones who will set the terms going forward.

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Yeah.

The same governor who has spent years trying to market himself as the polished, “pragmatic” Democrat who can win the suburbs is now openly conceding that the party’s center of gravity has shifted hard Left and that incrementalism is dead.

That sounds not good, you know? Heh.

It’s the kind of unguarded moment that undercuts the entire moderate rebrand Newsom has been attempting ahead of 2028, especially while the state he actually runs continues to serve as a cautionary tale for the very policies the DSA wants nationalized.

UNDERCOVER: GAVIN NEWSOM SAYS THE DSA IS "GOING TO BE DOMINANT" AND "MAINSTREAM" IN THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY! "The DSA, the energy and the desire and demand for bold change, not incremental change, is very much going to be dominant. I mean, that's going to be a mainstream Democratic movement. Absolutely. No question about that." That's California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a likely 2028 presidential candidate, speaking to an undercover journalist while campaigning in New Hampshire. Asked by a "younger voter" who said "we don't want Kamala Harris, we want more democratic socialist policies": "No one is arguing to manage the status quo and fail more efficiently." "You can't play in the margins anymore. The system's broken. It's completely unbalanced, and we can't manage the decline. We have to completely reimagine." — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 26, 2026

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... PARTY!" The DSA, the energy and the desire and demand for bold change, not incremental change, is very much going to be dominant. I mean, that's going to be a mainstream Democratic movement. Absolutely. No question about that." That's California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a likely 2028 presidential candidate, speaking to an undercover journalist while campaigning in New Hampshire. Asked by a "younger voter" who said "we don't want Kamala Harris, we want more democratic socialist policies": "No one is arguing to manage the status quo and fail more efficiently." "You can't play in the margins anymore. The system's broken. It's completely unbalanced, and we can't manage the decline. We have to completely reimagine."

Gosh, that sounds to us like Gavin is hoping that if he feeds the snake it will eat him last.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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