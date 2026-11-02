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CA Election Officials Say Trump Admin’s Legal Threats Are Affecting Their Mental Health

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 02, 2026 9:00 PM
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CA Election Officials Say Trump Admin’s Legal Threats Are Affecting Their Mental Health

Oh, no. According to court papers filed on Friday, California election officials say that the Trump administration's legal "threats" to their ballot-counting process are having profound consequences on their mental health. Yes, the Trump administration has "threatened" to review California's voter rolls against federal databases to identify noncitizens registered to vote. As NBC News reported on Friday, Judge Jeb Boasberg ordered the Trump administration to turn over its list of 20,000 alleged noncitizen registrants in California to "immigrant rights groups" by the end of the day.

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Lucien Bruggeman reports for ABC News:

Election officials in California described the Trump administration's legal threats as having profound consequences on their mental health and their ability to do their jobs, according to court papers filed on Friday.

The Justice Department issued grand jury subpoenas to local election officials in California this week as part of its criminal investigation into the state's voter rolls.

Matt Morales, the top election official in Santa Clara County, said in the court documents that "the federal government's conduct has had and continues to have a severe chilling effect on my staff and me."

In Contra Costa County, registrar Kristin Connelly said she feels "deeply frustrated and stressed because of having to spend so much energy on responding to this threat."

When Homeland Security officials delivered a letter threatening him with prosecution last week, San Benito County Registrar Francisco Diaz said he "felt fear and anxiety."

A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked the Justice Department from threatening state and local election officials.

U.S. District Judge Trina Thompson issued a temporary restraining order through Nov. 16. as part of the lawsuit filed late Thursday by a coalition of civil rights groups and labor unions, including one that represents election workers in California.

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That's right. Also on Friday, a federal judge blocked the Trump administration from threatening or intimidating election officials.

Gary Grumbach and Kyla Guilfoil reported for NBC News on Friday:

The eight-page order prohibits any action that may “threaten, intimidate or coerce state or local elections officials or workers to demand that they halt processing the ballots of any registered voter solely on the basis that the ballot belongs to an individual alleged by [the administration] to be ineligible to vote.”

U.S. District Judge Trina Thompson, who’s based in California, wrote, “In the lead-up to the election, high-ranking DOJ and DHS officials have engaged in a campaign to intimidate, threaten, and coerce state and local officials and employees who are engaged in administering the ongoing midterm 2026 election.”

Interestingly, Grumbach is the same reporter who let us know earlier, as Doug reported, that the majority of noncitizen voters charged by the Justice Department are in the United States lawfully, as if that made a difference.

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Let's see if there's any sympathy for these poor election officials and their suffering mental health.

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They're not mentally up to the job of making sure only eligible voters' ballots are counted. Sorry, that's the job. Step aside if you're too feeble to handle it.

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Note all the judges jumping in on Friday, still trying to block election-integrity efforts. The cheating never quits.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CALIFORNIA | DONALD TRUMP | ELECTION INTEGRITY | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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