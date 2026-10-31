Judge Orders Admin to Turn Over List of Alleged Noncitizen Registrants to 'Immigrant Rights Groups'

We don't have an update as to whether the Trump administration complied with the order, but an activist judge ordered the Trump administration to turn over its list of 20,000 people it says are noncitizens registered to vote in California to immigrant rights groups by the end of the day on Friday. That's odd, because previously, judges fought to block the administration from having voter rolls for privacy reasons, and yet they're going to turn the lists over to "immigrant rights groups." Who are these groups, and if they're representing immigrants and not illegal aliens, we're not sure what compelling interest they have in having the list.

Advertisement

The Trump administration has been ordered to turn over its list of 20,000 alleged noncitizen registrants in California to immigrant rights groups by the end of the day Friday, as the Justice Department escalates its legal efforts around the upcoming midterm elections. https://t.co/34stDlchgL — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 30, 2026

Jane C. Timm and Gary Grumbach report for NBC News:

The order came Friday, in one of two cases Chief U.S. District Judge James Boasberg is hearing in Washington, D.C., on the Justice Department efforts to separate ballots and potentially delay election certification.

Jeb Boasberg? The guy who ordered planes full of MS-13 gang members on their way to El Salvador to turn around and return to the U.S.? No way!

Trump and his allies have repeatedly suggested that noncitizen voting is a major problem and have pumped up efforts to go after the issue nationwide, when noncitizen voting is actually very rare.

So it's happening, then. But if it's "actually very rare," according to NBC News, we can just ignore it.

“It’s a list of voter McCarthyism,” said Chad Dunn, the attorney for the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights — who sued over the administration’s use of the list. “If you’re a voter in California you have to wonder, are you on this list?” The DOJ’s list will be evaluated by the immigrant groups, the judge ordered.

If you're a voter in California and you're on this list, you're in trouble. McCarthy was right, by the way.

@NBCNews Those immigrant rights groups have no security clearance. The entire list will be redacted. Democrats are stupid — Rubberneck .". (@RealRubberNeck) October 30, 2026

@NBCNews I'll look into this later but the idea of forcing the government to give information to activists groups is interesting. — Daddio (@MusingDave) October 31, 2026

@NBCNews Why? Illegals have no right to vote so why do they need an immigrant rights group help? — cr_clark (@cr_clark) October 30, 2026

@NBCNews This means nothing. It merely points out the voter fraud in California. — Roxie (@Roncg324) October 31, 2026

@NBCNews I trust the current executive branch of the federal government more than I trust California to know who is a US citizen. California admitted in court that they have no process to verify citizenship in their voter registration system. — Al Crosby (@FlyFish59) October 31, 2026

@NBCNews The administration SHOULD give over list, show PROOF the 20,000 are in fact non-citizen — Joshua Eubanks (@JLeighbnks17) October 31, 2026

@NBCNews I think they should turn over the list. Each one on its own page. At the top of an arrest warrant. Send all 20,000 of them to jail. — Paul from Occupy Intelligence 🇺🇲 (@dittoheadAZ) October 30, 2026

@NBCNews And why would they need this list? — VaultTaurus (@HowlingVulture) October 30, 2026

@NBCNews Communist NBC does not tell you this will be overturned next week. "Immigrants rights groups" have no standing here. — Tom thx (@ThxTom90228) October 30, 2026

Advertisement

@NBCNews Nobody is handing over anything. These fake orders mean nothing. — Timothy88 (@RedTothy) October 30, 2026

@NBCNews LMFAO. Tell the judge to come get them. — Wisco_Knight (@Wisco__Knight) October 30, 2026

@NBCNews It's part of a criminal investigation. Not going to happen. — ripvanwinkle253 (@ripvanwinkle253) October 31, 2026

Who filed the lawsuit? The "immigrant rights groups"? And they believe they have a right to this list why, again? We doubt the Trump administration is going to hand its list over to private leftist activist groups with an active interest in illegal aliens voting.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.