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Judge Orders Admin to Turn Over List of Alleged Noncitizen Registrants to 'Immigrant Rights Groups'

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 31, 2026 7:00 PM
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Judge Orders Admin to Turn Over List of Alleged Noncitizen Registrants to 'Immigrant Rights Groups'
Meme

We don't have an update as to whether the Trump administration complied with the order, but an activist judge ordered the Trump administration to turn over its list of 20,000 people it says are noncitizens registered to vote in California to immigrant rights groups by the end of the day on Friday. That's odd, because previously, judges fought to block the administration from having voter rolls for privacy reasons, and yet they're going to turn the lists over to "immigrant rights groups." Who are these groups, and if they're representing immigrants and not illegal aliens, we're not sure what compelling interest they have in having the list.

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Jane C. Timm and Gary Grumbach report for NBC News:

The order came Friday, in one of two cases Chief U.S. District Judge James Boasberg is hearing in Washington, D.C., on the Justice Department efforts to separate ballots and potentially delay election certification.

Jeb Boasberg? The guy who ordered planes full of MS-13 gang members on their way to El Salvador to turn around and return to the U.S.? No way!

Trump and his allies have repeatedly suggested that noncitizen voting is a major problem and have pumped up efforts to go after the issue nationwide, when noncitizen voting is actually very rare.

So it's happening, then. But if it's "actually very rare," according to NBC News, we can just ignore it.

“It’s a list of voter McCarthyism,” said Chad Dunn, the attorney for the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights — who sued over the administration’s use of the list. “If you’re a voter in California you have to wonder, are you on this list?”

The DOJ’s list will be evaluated by the immigrant groups, the judge ordered.

If you're a voter in California and you're on this list, you're in trouble. McCarthy was right, by the way.

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Who filed the lawsuit? The "immigrant rights groups"? And they believe they have a right to this list why, again? We doubt the Trump administration is going to hand its list over to private leftist activist groups with an active interest in illegal aliens voting.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CALIFORNIA | DOJ | DONALD TRUMP | ELECTION INTEGRITY | LAWSUIT

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