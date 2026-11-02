JOURNALISM! Drew Holden Nails NBC News' 'Baseless Claims of Voter Fraud' Pivot in a 3-Part Story

The mainstream media wonders how trust in the profession of "journalism" has gone completely down the toilet, while unwittingly serving up daily examples helping to prove why that's happened. Here's yet another one.

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The "never happens, ok maybe it happens sometimes, alright it happens a lot" media loop remains undefeated, and they don't care as long as it serves the Democrats' narrative needs.

@DrewHolden360 has some massive media hackery in a three-part story, courtesy of the always reliable Democrat propagandists at NBC News:

NBC News 2020: there’s no such thing as voter fraud. NBC News June 2026: there’s not evidence of “widespread” voter fraud. NBC News yesterday: the people voting illegally we told you didn’t exist are here legally. https://t.co/8saHInvNcw — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 2, 2026

Part one: "Election count fact check: Debunking baseless claims of voter fraud."

Part two: "Trump's DOJ struggles to show evidence of widespread voter fraud."

Part three: "Majority of non-citizen voters charged by the DOJ are lawfully in the U.S."

I’m sure part four — where NBC News assures its readers that observable voter fraud isn’t a big deal — will be out within the week. It’s journalism at its worst, as I wrote for my newsletter. https://t.co/abCBa67she https://t.co/aqJBsrr9le — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 2, 2026

You'd think they'd be embarrassed, but nope.

@DrewHolden360 Just because someone is here "legally" does not make them a citizen and legal voter. @NBCNews — TrumpTrash47 (@underwood142) November 2, 2026

Clearly NBC News is hoping that people don't know that.

@DrewHolden360 Side question: Did they ever refer to the Department of Justice under Biden as "Biden's DOJ"? — JamesX (@james_x75234) November 2, 2026

We're going to assume that's a rhetorical question.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats and pushing their BS talking points.

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