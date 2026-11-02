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JOURNALISM! Drew Holden Nails NBC News' 'Baseless Claims of Voter Fraud' Pivot in a 3-Part Story

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 02, 2026 4:20 PM
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JOURNALISM! Drew Holden Nails NBC News' 'Baseless Claims of Voter Fraud' Pivot in a 3-Part Story
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The mainstream media wonders how trust in the profession of "journalism" has gone completely down the toilet, while unwittingly serving up daily examples helping to prove why that's happened. Here's yet another one. 

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The "never happens, ok maybe it happens sometimes, alright it happens a lot" media loop remains undefeated, and they don't care as long as it serves the Democrats' narrative needs. 

@DrewHolden360 has some massive media hackery in a three-part story, courtesy of the always reliable Democrat propagandists at NBC News: 

Part one: "Election count fact check: Debunking baseless claims of voter fraud."

Part two: "Trump's DOJ struggles to show evidence of widespread voter fraud."

Part three: "Majority of non-citizen voters charged by the DOJ are lawfully in the U.S."

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You'd think they'd be embarrassed, but nope. 

Clearly NBC News is hoping that people don't know that. 

We're going to assume that's a rhetorical question. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats and pushing their BS talking points. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DOJ | DREW HOLDEN | ELECTION INTEGRITY

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