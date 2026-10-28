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NBC News: 'Baseless Conspiracy' That Brazil’s Election Was Stolen Races Through Right-Wing Media

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 28, 2026 5:00 PM
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NBC News: 'Baseless Conspiracy' That Brazil’s Election Was Stolen Races Through Right-Wing Media
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As Twitchy reported, even Variety was excited about President Donald Trump's electoral defeat — um, that is, "far-right" Flavio Bolsonaro's defeat — in Brazil's presidential election, crediting Taylor Swift fan groups for helping far-left incumbent Lula (just Lula) achieve a historic turnaround victory. As Variety wrote in its ecstatic piece, "This is the first time in the history of Brazil’s democratic elections that a candidate who has come second in the first-round elections has won the second round."

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End Wokeness is one of those right-wing media accounts that's just passing around a baseless conspiracy theory, according to NBC News:

David Ingram, who was also more than 4,000 miles away from the election, sets us straight:

A week before the U.S. midterm election, President Donald Trump and prominent right-wing figures revived a familiar playbook, casting doubt on the results of Brazil’s presidential election and promoting unfounded claims of fraud after a right-wing candidate with MAGA ties lost in Sunday’s vote.

“I didn’t take sides, but it looked like another rigged election,” Trump said Monday, speaking of the Brazilian election. And some of the biggest names on the right, including Elon Musk and Steve Bannon, joined him in trying to sow doubt about the democratic process.

Although the election took place more than 4,000 miles away, the baseless conspiracy theory that it was stolen raced through the American right-wing media. Some experts say the visceral response echoes how Trump and his supporters have handled previous election results and are raising concerns about potential responses to the midterm elections next week.

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OK, so the story is actually about Trump spreading doubts about election integrity in advance of the midterm elections. You could have just told us that in the post, NBC News. So, what proof does Ingram offer that the results in Brazil were legitimate? NBC News notes that Bolsonaro "at first said he would ask for Sunday’s results to be annulled, citing a decision by a Supreme Court justice to extend voting at some polling places by two hours because of transportation difficulties." Oh, transportation difficulties. Sounds legit.

The rest of the piece is just quotes from people like Steven Crowder and Scott Presler saying the election was rigged before pivoting back to Trump:

“The claims and the playbook that we see going into this midterm election really follow the patterns that we saw ahead of the 2020 presidential election,” [Professor Rebekah Tromble, a professor of political science and computer science at Northeastern University who studies online extremism] said, referring to the seeds of fraud claims that Trump planted ahead of that year’s voting.

If you're looking for proof that Brazil's election was legitimate, you won't find it at NBC News. That it was rigged is most definitely a right-wing conspiracy theory, though.

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See? The conspiracy theory is spreading.

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Feel free to read the piece linked above and tell us if we missed the part where NBC News proved that the "conspiracy theories" were baseless, because we didn't see it. 

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BRAZIL | DONALD TRUMP | ELECTION INTEGRITY | FRAUD

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