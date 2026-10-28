NBC News: 'Baseless Conspiracy' That Brazil’s Election Was Stolen Races Through Right-Wing Media

As Twitchy reported, even Variety was excited about President Donald Trump's electoral defeat — um, that is, "far-right" Flavio Bolsonaro's defeat — in Brazil's presidential election, crediting Taylor Swift fan groups for helping far-left incumbent Lula (just Lula) achieve a historic turnaround victory. As Variety wrote in its ecstatic piece, "This is the first time in the history of Brazil’s democratic elections that a candidate who has come second in the first-round elections has won the second round."

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Round 1: 🏆Bolsonaro: 56.1 million votes Lula: 53.9 million votes Round 2: 🏆Lula: 64.1 million votes (+10.2M) Bolsonaro: 59.8 million votes (+3.7M) To give you an idea of how unlikely this is: all the eliminated candidates from round 1 got 9.33M VOTES COMBINED — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 26, 2026

End Wokeness is one of those right-wing media accounts that's just passing around a baseless conspiracy theory, according to NBC News:

Although Brazil's presidential election took place more than 4,000 miles away, the baseless conspiracy theory that it was stolen raced through the American right-wing media. https://t.co/ga8vUfBU1d — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 27, 2026

David Ingram, who was also more than 4,000 miles away from the election, sets us straight:

A week before the U.S. midterm election, President Donald Trump and prominent right-wing figures revived a familiar playbook, casting doubt on the results of Brazil’s presidential election and promoting unfounded claims of fraud after a right-wing candidate with MAGA ties lost in Sunday’s vote. “I didn’t take sides, but it looked like another rigged election,” Trump said Monday, speaking of the Brazilian election. And some of the biggest names on the right, including Elon Musk and Steve Bannon, joined him in trying to sow doubt about the democratic process. Although the election took place more than 4,000 miles away, the baseless conspiracy theory that it was stolen raced through the American right-wing media. Some experts say the visceral response echoes how Trump and his supporters have handled previous election results and are raising concerns about potential responses to the midterm elections next week.

OK, so the story is actually about Trump spreading doubts about election integrity in advance of the midterm elections. You could have just told us that in the post, NBC News. So, what proof does Ingram offer that the results in Brazil were legitimate? NBC News notes that Bolsonaro "at first said he would ask for Sunday’s results to be annulled, citing a decision by a Supreme Court justice to extend voting at some polling places by two hours because of transportation difficulties." Oh, transportation difficulties. Sounds legit.

The rest of the piece is just quotes from people like Steven Crowder and Scott Presler saying the election was rigged before pivoting back to Trump:

“The claims and the playbook that we see going into this midterm election really follow the patterns that we saw ahead of the 2020 presidential election,” [Professor Rebekah Tromble, a professor of political science and computer science at Northeastern University who studies online extremism] said, referring to the seeds of fraud claims that Trump planted ahead of that year’s voting.

If you're looking for proof that Brazil's election was legitimate, you won't find it at NBC News. That it was rigged is most definitely a right-wing conspiracy theory, though.

@NBCNews A communist judge keeping the polls open in only their districts until they win isn’t exactly baseless — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 28, 2026

@NBCNews NBC News also once called Hunter Biden's laptop a baseless conspiracy theory as well. — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) October 27, 2026

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@NBCNews "Baseless conspiracy theory" is an accusation designed to shut you up. Don't believe it. — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) October 27, 2026

@NBCNews Get better writers. “Baseless conspiracy” “falsely claims” these are the words of propagandists. Always a tell that you’re lying. — Marcus Patterson (@MarcusPatterson) October 27, 2026

@NBCNews Ah right just like the “baseless conspiracy theories” that Biden was becoming an incapable geriatric and that COVID was started in a COVID lab? You people have no shame. — New York Shade (@newyorkshade) October 27, 2026

@NBCNews This is the most biased headline ever. You don’t even pretend to be a news network. — Z (@insatiablevine) October 27, 2026

@NBCNews lol here is left wing NBC News laying the groundwork for a stolen election https://t.co/IT9WzHVZIS — ChetLanders (@ChetLanders) October 27, 2026

@NBCNews Baseless? NBC, you are an evil entity. Fake News, worse than that, dangerous propaganda. Catering to the worst dictators and globalists while chiding regular Americans for being racist and Islamophobic. You. need to be destroyed. — Bet Sobon (@SobonBet) October 28, 2026

@NBCNews Yeah, the problem is that the comminist got millions more votes in the second round than the entire sum of all 4 cadidates' votes in first go-round, while controlling the electoral board & the judicial branch. — Jorge Wheelock 🇺🇸🇳🇮🇲🇫 (@jorgewheelock) October 27, 2026

See? The conspiracy theory is spreading.

@NBCNews Yeah, conspiracy theory, except Lula had his opponents passport revoked immediately after his former personal lawyer opened up voting stations in pro-Lula areas to ensure his win. I know, I know, that's just how a fully functional democracy works though. — Someone Important (@justimportant2) October 27, 2026

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@NBCNews "Baseless"? So the sitting President, in his third term, called upon his former personal lawyer who sits on their Supreme Court to keep the polls open for an extra 2 hours...circumventing the judicial process that is in place. — Pilot Patriot (@AFPatriot2) October 28, 2026

@NBCNews "The baseless conspiracy theory" Oh yeah, sure, a Lula's personal attorney-turned-judge ordering voting to stay open for an additional 2 hours in Lula areas is TOTALLY baseless. You commie retards are shameless. — Bitcoin Bulletin Board Guy (@BitcoinBltnBrd) October 28, 2026

@NBCNews Nothing says "baseless conspiracy theory" like issuing an order for the arrest of the opposition minutes after the polls close. — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) October 27, 2026

@NBCNews The accusation of journalism here is baseless. — Opaque Clarity (@opaque_clarity) October 27, 2026

@NBCNews Of course it was stolen. Too many anomalies. Too many statistical improbabilities. The media is nothing but liberal propaganda — keith miller (@Keith_Miller11) October 27, 2026

@NBCNews You would have to have your head up your ass not to know that election was stolen. — Ranse213 (@odannyt) October 27, 2026

@NBCNews “Conspiracy theory” is a word designed by fraudulent elites to stifle any conversation or debate. — Nick Titan🇺🇸 (@nicktitanmill) October 27, 2026

@NBCNews Baseless—- so that’s the language huh. Ok, so let’s have a Trump judge stop all Democratic polls 2 hours before it should end and I’m sure you’ll say it’s a baseless conspiracy. — WayneMustang (@BourbonWayne) October 27, 2026

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@NBCNews Baseless, but you can’t prove it. 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Ray Donovan (@RayDonovanII) October 28, 2026

@NBCNews You are a joke. Everyone with more than half a brain, an IQ above their shoe size and a willingness to speak the truth can see what is going on. And it is corrupt as fuck. — Per Namloes (@pnamloes) October 28, 2026

@NBCNews "Baseless conspiracy theory." Did Brian Williams write that shit for you? Was he there? — Scott McKay (@TheHayride) October 27, 2026

Feel free to read the piece linked above and tell us if we missed the part where NBC News proved that the "conspiracy theories" were baseless, because we didn't see it.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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