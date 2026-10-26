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Variety: Taylor Swift Fan Accounts Credited With Electoral Defeat for Trump in Brazil (What?)

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 26, 2026 8:00 PM
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Variety: Taylor Swift Fan Accounts Credited With Electoral Defeat for Trump in Brazil (What?)
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

We've already published one post based on a Variety story (Dan Rather claiming he had no idea who Bari Weiss was), and this editor has another one in the queue. Brazil held an election over the weekend, and liberals are celebrating the defeat of "far-right" presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro as a defeat for President Donald Trump. Coming out on top was incumbent Lula (just Lula).

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Lula's win does buck the trend of conservative candidates winning in Latin America ever since USAID was dismantled. So, why is this relevant to Variety? Variety credits Taylor Swift fans, and the fans of many other American celebrities, for helping hand Trump a defeat in Brazil.

John Hopewell and Rafa Sales Ross report for Variety:

Don’t expect Brazilian filmmakers to return emails on Monday. Many will be sleeping off joyously celebrating. In a historic turnaround election victory, leftist incumbent Lula staged a dramatic run-off comeback victory Sunday, beating far-right Flávio Bolsonaro to secure a fourth term as Brazil’s President. This is the first time in the history of Brazil’s democratic elections that a candidate who has come second in the first-round elections has won the second round.

Lula’s turnaround victory marks a huge win for Brazil’s environment, social politics and health services and stops Latin America’s slide to the right as Europe faces that possibility in France and Spain.

Confirmed by Brazil’s electoral authority, with Lula taking 51.79% of the vote, his triumph is also one for fandom as the election was fought on social media before polling booths. In an unprecedented online wave, the day after Lula came second in the first round, fan accounts for major artists such as Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Katseye, Demi Lovato, Harry Styles, Katy Perry and Selena Gomez ignited a movement, offering their massive platforms to amplify the current president’s campaign and help boost their access to young audiences. The quickly spreading movement began with a Billie Eilish fan account, with the singer’s famed brother, musician Finneas, posting a picture making the pro-Lula “L” sign on social media soon after.

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Wow, the first time in history for such a dramatic turnaround victory. And note, of course, that Lula is merely "leftist" while Bolsonaro is "far-right."

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Variety is getting destroyed in the comments by Lula fans who claim that 1) it was the Brazilian youth who were responsible for his remarkable turnaround win or 2) Billie Eilish fans complaining that she started the pro-Lula movement, not Swift. It's idiocy all the way around.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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News Topics BRAZIL | DONALD TRUMP | LATIN AMERICA | TAYLOR SWIFT

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