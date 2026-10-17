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Sen. Alex Padilla Schooled After Complaining Trump Admin Is Bullying CA Election Officials

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 17, 2026 9:00 PM
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Sen. Alex Padilla Schooled After Complaining Trump Admin Is Bullying CA Election Officials
Twitchy

Sen. Alex Padilla (who prefers to be called José) is butthurt about the Justice Department warning California election officials that they could open themselves to investigation if it identifies them processing votes from noncitizens. If Democrats are serious about allowing only those eligible to cast a ballot to vote, this shouldn't be a concern. But they, and liberal judges, have done everything they can to keep their voter rolls from being cross-referenced against federal databases to identify ineligible voters.

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Padilla claims that California won't be bullied into making sure only eligible citizens vote.

The post continues:

… — not Donald Trump. California won’t be bullied, and every eligible voter has the right to vote and have their vote counted.

Sen. Mike Lee took Padilla to school:

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The post continues:

… SSA data. The federal agencies involved used confidence-level matching, secondary review, and further investigation before identifying roughly 20,000 likely noncitizens who were mailed (or set to receive) ballots. The DOJ then provided California officials a specific list of those names on a password-protected drive and asked them to segregate the ballots pending verification—not cancel them. California refused to even *review* the list. “No evidence” is just the talking point they use when they don’t like the evidence. But that talking point is demonstrably false. Noncitizen voting in federal elections is a federal crime. Demanding basic verification isn’t baseless—it’s the law.

Also giving Padilla a spanking was First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli:

The post continues:

… This shouldn’t be political. We’re enforcing federal laws passed by Congress.

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"Every eligible voter has the right to vote and have their vote counted." Agreed. So let's do everything in our power to ensure they're eligible. Why wouldn't we? What has Padilla so upset?

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ALEX PADILLA | CALIFORNIA | DOJ | ELECTION INTEGRITY | ILLEGAL ALIEN

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