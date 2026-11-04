Sen. John Thune Gets a ‘Hello’ From DataRepublican Over His Tone-Deaf Pep Rally Post

Senate Majority Leader John Thune posted a limp-wristed rallying cry on Election Night, promising that as we head into 2027, Senate Republicans won't stand by idly as the socialist wing of the Democrat Party attempts to unwind "everything we've done." What was that, again? Thune listed the accomplishments of the Senate during the first two years of President Donald Trump's second term, and the SAVE America Act was noticeably absent.

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Over the last two years, Senate Republicans have put up a strong record of accomplishment that’s created safer streets, more money in Americans’ pockets, and new opportunities for families and businesses to get ahead. After fighting Democrat obstruction at every turn, we prevented the largest tax hike in American history, secured our border in an unprecedented way, confirmed the president’s Cabinet at the fastest pace in two decades, and put strong conservative judges on benches across the country faster than we have since the Reagan administration. I’m proud of our team and everything we’ve done for the American people, and I’m looking forward to the important work we have in front of us over the next few months. As we head into 2027, Senate Republicans will not stand idly by as the far-left, socialist wing of the Democrat Party attempts to unwind everything we’ve done. Thankfully, we still have President Trump in the White House, and we’ll work with him to stop the worst impulses of Democrat extremism. We cannot let their fringe positions become the mainstream. — Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) November 4, 2026

The post continues:

… prevented the largest tax hike in American history, secured our border in an unprecedented way, confirmed the president’s Cabinet at the fastest pace in two decades, and put strong conservative judges on benches across the country faster than we have since the Reagan administration. I’m proud of our team and everything we’ve done for the American people, and I’m looking forward to the important work we have in front of us over the next few months. As we head into 2027, Senate Republicans will not stand idly by as the far-left, socialist wing of the Democrat Party attempts to unwind everything we’ve done. Thankfully, we still have President Trump in the White House, and we’ll work with him to stop the worst impulses of Democrat extremism. We cannot let their fringe positions become the mainstream.

Trump secured the border in an unprecedented way. Let's not get too generous with the credit.

Thune's post earned him a "hello" from DataRepublican:

@LeaderJohnThune Hello Senator Thune... https://t.co/lPMAETqwcn — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 4, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune You wouldn’t pass legislation that 80% of the country wanted. There was no obstruction, you were a majority. WERE. I’m deeply saddened by our many losses, but glad you will no longer be in charge. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 4, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune Resign. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 4, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune Sir, I say this with all due respect… It’s time for you to step down and do it immediately. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 4, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune You had one job, you baby back bitch. To PASS THE SAVE AMERICA ACT and you couldn’t do it. So disrespectfully, go to hell. — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) November 4, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune You had the chance to pass the Save Act and you sandbagged it. You threw the game. This was a pivotal moment, an inflection point that history will not be kind to. — Coco's Dad (@kilshaw_81) November 4, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune No recess appointments. 230 outstanding appointments to confirm. Huge backlog of judges you failed to confirm. Failure to pass the save act. Six HUNDRED house bills sitting on your desk with no action. You’re a failure. And a disgrace. — Harold__Finch (@HaroldWren22) November 4, 2026

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@LeaderJohnThune You did nothing. The worst Majority Leader for the Rs in history. You had one job: Pass the SAVE America act. That's it. You failed historically. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) November 4, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune And the award for most tone deaf response goes to…. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) November 4, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune These losses are mostly on you. Never has a Senate Majority Leader worked so hard against a president of his own party. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) November 4, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune Moving forward, John Thune's name will replace Benedict Arnold's as the biggest traitor in U.S. history. Not passing the SAVE Act will go down as one of the biggest crimes against taxpaying citizens. — 🇺🇲MagaMom🇺🇲 (@Pokemom2R) November 4, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune Resign you useless fucking clown. You are the reason we lost midterms. You took more vacations than you worked. I despise you. Pat yourself on the back. You fucked Americans royally. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) November 4, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune Thune passed one major bill in 2 years and wants to act like he had a “strong record of accomplishment.” Shameful. — Anthony Galli (@AnthonyGalli) November 4, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune You have failed... the American people see your failure... you will be remembered as one of the worst Senate leaders in history... — Tony Shaffer 🇺🇲☢️ (@tspooky) November 4, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune I would sit this one out, John. You are a very big reason we lost tonight. You hated Trump more than you loved your country. You are the weakest leader of the Senate in history. — Golden Age Girl (@Marley_1984) November 4, 2026

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@LeaderJohnThune You deliberately ran the clock out for two years in order to hand power back to the Democrats and prevent any of Trump's agenda from being passed or codified. And in the process, you helped wipe out your own party to the degree that this country may never recover. Resign! — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) November 4, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune Go fuck yourself, loser, you wasted a historic opportunity and then lost. Complete failure for American taxpayers and true Americans. Fuck you. — Damon R Becnel (@BecnelDamon) November 4, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune You could have at least been self reflective. Instead you refuse to ever take responsibility for any of your failures. Sad. — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) November 4, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune Every sane Republican despises you, Thune. You personally accomplished nothing and couldn't even get a crucial act that had the support of 80% of the country passed. You should resign in disgrace. — Boomstickdad (@rich_evans13) November 4, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune You cost this country greatly. You failed to deliver on the promises of the president and the people we sent to Washington 2 years ago. You cost us both chambers and set this country on a fast track to destruction. You deserve to be removed from office. — Rose C. (@kssyfacen) November 4, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune You did not do shit. Everything that was accomplished was accomplished because of President Trump. You should just step down today and leave. You’re absolutely useless. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) November 4, 2026

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Is Thune really so dense that he doesn't recognize the very large part he played in Republicans losing the Senate?

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