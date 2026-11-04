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Sen. John Thune Gets a ‘Hello’ From DataRepublican Over His Tone-Deaf Pep Rally Post

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 04, 2026 7:00 PM
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Sen. John Thune Gets a ‘Hello’ From DataRepublican Over His Tone-Deaf Pep Rally Post
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senate Majority Leader John Thune posted a limp-wristed rallying cry on Election Night, promising that as we head into 2027, Senate Republicans won't stand by idly as the socialist wing of the Democrat Party attempts to unwind "everything we've done." What was that, again? Thune listed the accomplishments of the Senate during the first two years of President Donald Trump's second term, and the SAVE America Act was noticeably absent. 

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The post continues:

… prevented the largest tax hike in American history, secured our border in an unprecedented way, confirmed the president’s Cabinet at the fastest pace in two decades, and put strong conservative judges on benches across the country faster than we have since the Reagan administration. I’m proud of our team and everything we’ve done for the American people, and I’m looking forward to the important work we have in front of us over the next few months. As we head into 2027, Senate Republicans will not stand idly by as the far-left, socialist wing of the Democrat Party attempts to unwind everything we’ve done. Thankfully, we still have President Trump in the White House, and we’ll work with him to stop the worst impulses of Democrat extremism. We cannot let their fringe positions become the mainstream.

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Trump secured the border in an unprecedented way. Let's not get too generous with the credit.

Thune's post earned him a "hello" from DataRepublican:

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Is Thune really so dense that he doesn't recognize the very large part he played in Republicans losing the Senate?

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | JOHN THUNE | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SENATE

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