Better Off Just SHUTTING UP: WH Rapid Response Director ENDS Pete Buttigieg With His OWN FAA History

White House rapid response director Jake Schneider is reminding everyone what the FAA was actually prioritizing while Pete Buttigieg ran the Department of Transportation — and it wasn’t exactly aviation safety or fixing the air traffic control system.

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With a stack of damning screenshots, Schneider highlighted how the agency spent its time under Buttigieg’s watch chasing DEI initiatives, climate goals, and other progressive priorities instead of tackling the staffing shortages, outdated technology, and operational failures that kept producing delays, groundings, and near-misses.

The post lands even more as a direct response to Buttigieg inserting himself into the current aviation conversation, pretending that he somehow did a good job.

Narrator: He did NOT.

Since Mayor Pete has inserted himself into the conversation, here’s a little reminder of what the FAA was focused on during his tenure: https://t.co/WFOTKkDGwy — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) November 14, 2026

Oof. We felt that one over here.

@jacobkschneider Some people are better off, just shutting up https://t.co/9F4bQpwn0W — SueD63 (@suz34175) November 15, 2026

This. SO much this. ^

@jacobkschneider Where did the money go? https://t.co/sKLSW9R6au — Patriotress2 (@FLViper2014) November 15, 2026

DEI and all the fancy marketing that goes into promoting it isn't cheap.

Just sayin'.

And how much did we spend while Buttigieg was on maternity leave? Paternity leave? Eh, whatever it was.

Pete Buttigieg spent four years and $7.5 BILLION on EV chargers and left with a couple dozen stations and a press release. Sean Duffy walks in, hates the program, slashes the bureaucratic bullshit Pete built, and in under two years there are 180–220 stations actually online. That’s more than triple what Pete managed. The guy who doesn’t even want the program still built more than the guy who made it his entire personality. Pete was a failure with a microphone. Duffy is delivering results while calling the whole thing a waste. That’s the difference. — ElBigote (@DonElBigote) November 15, 2026

OH YEAH, and the dozens of EV chargers ... EL OH EL.

To be fair, what did they expect when they selected a guy who couldn't even fill potholes? Guess Biden's focus on checking identity boxes for political gain wasn't such a great idea after all.

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