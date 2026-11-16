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Better Off Just SHUTTING UP: WH Rapid Response Director ENDS Pete Buttigieg With His OWN FAA History

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 16, 2026 9:05 AM
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Better Off Just SHUTTING UP: WH Rapid Response Director ENDS Pete Buttigieg With His OWN FAA History
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

White House rapid response director Jake Schneider is reminding everyone what the FAA was actually prioritizing while Pete Buttigieg ran the Department of Transportation — and it wasn’t exactly aviation safety or fixing the air traffic control system.

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With a stack of damning screenshots, Schneider highlighted how the agency spent its time under Buttigieg’s watch chasing DEI initiatives, climate goals, and other progressive priorities instead of tackling the staffing shortages, outdated technology, and operational failures that kept producing delays, groundings, and near-misses

The post lands even more as a direct response to Buttigieg inserting himself into the current aviation conversation, pretending that he somehow did a good job.

Narrator: He did NOT.

Oof. We felt that one over here.

This. SO much this. ^

DEI and all the fancy marketing that goes into promoting it isn't cheap. 

Just sayin'.

And how much did we spend while Buttigieg was on maternity leave? Paternity leave? Eh, whatever it was. 

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OH YEAH, and the dozens of EV chargers ... EL OH EL.

To be fair, what did they expect when they selected a guy who couldn't even fill potholes? Guess Biden's focus on checking identity boxes for political gain wasn't such a great idea after all.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | PETE BUTTIGIEG

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