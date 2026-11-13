Those Longing for Days of No Nationwide FAA Ground Stops Under Pete Buttigieg Hit a Snag

As you've probably heard by now, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop over a non-specific communication issue.

The @FAAnews issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them. — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 13, 2026

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CNN: CNN has just learned that the FAA has issued a nationwide ground stop for all flights because of extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety. Now, according to information our aviation correspondent, it's limited to the communication of en route, the air route traffic. In other words, they can still communicate. But for some reason there is outages and problems with the communications that direct or that tell airplanes which way and the various route networks across the country. What does it mean? Chaos — Acyn (@Acyn) November 13, 2026

We still don't know the exact cause of the problem, but for some the issue appears to be that this kind of thing never happened during the previous administration.

Or so we're to think.

We are 2 hours into the FAA ground stop and still have no clue what’s going on. I miss Pete Buttigieg. https://t.co/WNeUyGIVNh — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 13, 2026

Thankfully the Transportation Secretary is a former Real World contestant. Hard to imagine better preparation for dealing with a few curveballs under substantial public scrutiny. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 13, 2026

Pete Buttigieg, you have the opportunity to do the funniest thing during your closing remarks https://t.co/oG9UaAGCpp — Tobin Stone 🌐 (@tobinjstone) November 13, 2026

I would feel a lot better if Pete Buttigieg was the Secretary of Transportation right now — Sean O'Neill (@SeanOhhhh) November 14, 2026

Well, if you're looking for an administration with a Transportation Secretary that didn't have any nationwide ground stops during his tenure, this wouldn't be the one:

@krassenstein The last major ground stop was in 2023 when Pete was the transportation secretary 😂😂😂 — Spence (@CurryAlert) November 13, 2026

@krassenstein Happened in 2023 under him dipshit. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) November 14, 2026

Fact check: TRUE:

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