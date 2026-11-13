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Those Longing for Days of No Nationwide FAA Ground Stops Under Pete Buttigieg Hit a Snag

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 13, 2026 8:04 PM
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Those Longing for Days of No Nationwide FAA Ground Stops Under Pete Buttigieg Hit a Snag
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As you've probably heard by now, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop over a non-specific communication issue. 

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We still don't know the exact cause of the problem, but for some the issue appears to be that this kind of thing never happened during the previous administration. 

Or so we're to think. 

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Well, if you're looking for an administration with a Transportation Secretary that didn't have any nationwide ground stops during his tenure, this wouldn't be the one: 

Fact check: TRUE:

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics CNN | NATIONAL SECURITY | PETE BUTTIGIEG

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